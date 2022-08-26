ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

financemagnates.com

Virtuzone Forms Strategic Partnership with Binance

One of the leading providers of corporate and business formation services in UAE, Virtuzone confirmed today that it has developed a strategic partnership with the crypto giant, Binance. Virtuzone is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for businesses set up through Binance Pay. UAE is one of the biggest crypto markets in...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

MAS MD Confirms Singapore’s Plan to Curb Retail Crypto Leverage

The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Managing Director, Ravi Menon, confirmed in a speech on Monday that the regulator is considering bringing customer suitability tests for crypto trading and banning the use of leverage and credit facilities for retail traders. “But banning retail access to cryptocurrencies is not likely to...
RETAIL
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
financemagnates.com

Crypto Investment Products Volume Hits 'Lowest since October 2020'

Volumes in digital asset investment products remained very low and generated US$901 million last week, which is the lowest since October 2020. This is according to the new digital asset fund flows reports from CoinShares, as shared with Finance Magnates. According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw minor outflows...
STOCKS

