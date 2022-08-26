Read full article on original website
Virtuzone Forms Strategic Partnership with Binance
One of the leading providers of corporate and business formation services in UAE, Virtuzone confirmed today that it has developed a strategic partnership with the crypto giant, Binance. Virtuzone is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for businesses set up through Binance Pay. UAE is one of the biggest crypto markets in...
MAS MD Confirms Singapore’s Plan to Curb Retail Crypto Leverage
The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Managing Director, Ravi Menon, confirmed in a speech on Monday that the regulator is considering bringing customer suitability tests for crypto trading and banning the use of leverage and credit facilities for retail traders. “But banning retail access to cryptocurrencies is not likely to...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Exclusive: Ilies Larbi’s Crypto Exchange Ouinex Seeks €1M in Pre-ICO Round
Ouinex, the cryptocurrency exchange launched by FX industry veteran Ilies Larbi, informed Finance Magnates that it is aiming to secure €1 million in its pre-initial coin officer (pre-ICO) funding round . There will be two subsequent ICO rounds expected for Q1 2023 launch. With that, the company will seek...
Markets Insider
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Sakhalin had previously halted a shipment of liquefied natural gas to an Asian client due to payment issues and delays in signing a revised contract.
Crypto Investment Products Volume Hits 'Lowest since October 2020'
Volumes in digital asset investment products remained very low and generated US$901 million last week, which is the lowest since October 2020. This is according to the new digital asset fund flows reports from CoinShares, as shared with Finance Magnates. According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw minor outflows...
