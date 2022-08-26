ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

thesalinepost.com

SWIM & DIVE: Saline Girls Dive Into Action at Huron Relays

The Saline High School swim and dive team kicked off their season Friday at the Huron Relays at Ann Arbor Huron High School. Saline took sixth in the eight-team event featuring some of the top schools in the state. Saline finished with 250 points. Pioneer won the event with 420 points, 16 more t.
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Highlights and reactions from the 2022 Hackley Stadium football showcase

Muskegon football hosts East Kentwood in Hackley Stadium Showcase — MUSKEGON – The 2022 Hackley Stadium Showcase featured a pair of entertaining high school football matchups Friday, as Muskegon Catholic Central battled North Muskegon and the Muskegon Big Reds clashed with East Kentwood at historic Hackley Stadium in Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Isaiah Marshall’s 8 TDs in front of empty stands lifts Southfield A&T football to 56-54 win over Cass Tech

SOUTHFIELD -- Isaiah Marshall had one of the most memorable football performances in his school’s history on Saturday evening. Unfortunately, hardly anyone witnessed it. Marshall, a junior in his third year starting at quarterback for Southfield A&T, was the lifeblood for the Warriors as they were locked in a back-and-forth battle against Detroit Cass Tech on Thursday and Saturday.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

At the Ally, Jack Nicklaus and Co. take their swings at Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Grand Blanc — The golf season is winding down. And the college football season is getting under way. The two worlds clashed this week at the Ally Challenge, the senior-tour stop in suburban Flint, where the buzz was nearly as much about Michigan State-Ohio State as it was about who'd take the latest title at longtime pro-tour host, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
EAST LANSING, MI
swmichigandining.com

The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)

Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022

MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
MUSKEGON, MI
whtc.com

Another Stretch of US-31 to be Blocked Off in Holland

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 27, 2022) – An old line of “you can’t get there from here” could be appropriate for describing how motorists may be struggling to navigate the roads in and around the Holland area over the next week. On the heels of ongoing...
HOLLAND, MI
The Flint Journal

Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways

MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
MUSKEGON, MI
thesalinepost.com

Join In The Fun At The Saline Community Fair

If you have been waiting to check out Elliott’s Amusements for pre-fair ride specials, you have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to make presale purchases of arm bands at reduced prices. Information is available on their website at www.Elliottsamusements.com under the Saline Fair tab. Other pre-fair events at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, include the entering of still exhibits from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and then the judging of all non-livestock exhibits Tuesday afternoon. The Boys and Girls Pet Show and Decorated Bicycle Contest will be held rain or shine at the fairgrounds on Tuesday evening, with sign up beginning at 6 p.m. and judging beginning at 6:30 p.m. Youth ages up to 16 may participate and all pets are to be on a leash or in a cage. The goat judging will also begin at 6 p.m.
SALINE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

