saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football All 105: Downingtown’s Drew Shelton Getting Started at Penn State
All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. This edition will look at true freshman offensive lineman Drew Shelton. Before Penn State: Shelton begins his college football career after three years of lettering at Downingtown West High School. Shelton’s play as a senior earned...
Onward State
Penn State Is Kirk Herbstreit’s 2022 ‘Sleeper Team’
Death, taxes, and Kirk Herbstreit loving the Nittany Lions. The former Ohio State quarterback and closet Penn State fan called James Franklin’s squad his “sleeper team” on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning. Herbstreit cited the returning leadership as one of the reasons for his confidence in the Nittany Lions.
COMMIT: Hansberry chooses Illinois over Auburn, Penn State, Miami
WCIA — Class of 2023 forward Amani Hansberry made his college decision official Sunday, choosing Illinois over offers from Auburn, Penn State, Miami, and more. The Maryland native is ranked as the 52nd-best prospect in the country in his class. For the Illini, Hansberry is the first member of the ’23 class after five freshmen […]
Daily Athenaeum
Volleyball drops first match of 2022 to Penn State, 3-1
The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team dropped its last game in the Penn State Classic to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, losing three sets to one at the Penn State Rec Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Mountaineers (2-1) knew that the Nittany Lions (3-0) would be a...
Why are maple leaves turning yellow and dropping early? A Penn State forester explains
Columnist Bill Lamont noticed that some of his trees looked like October foliage in August.
Altoona Curve to host pregame recognition for Hollidaysburg Little League
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is celebrating the historic Little League World Series run by the Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball league by inviting them to a Wednesday’s Curve game. There will be a pregame recognition of the team’s season ahead of the game’s first pitch. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are […]
Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
Police: Staff stops duo from stealing vehicle out of State College tow lot
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two Carlisle men face burglary charges after they tried to steal a vehicle out of a towing lot but where stopped by employees, according to police. At 8:47 a.m. on Saturday, State College police were called to the Halfmoon Towing Storage Lot at 220 Reese Road for a report of two […]
Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, three years before he retired from the U.S. Army. Reuters said Friday that Mastriano was in the uniform in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of...
fox8tv.com
State College Connector Project
In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
Centre Democrats denounce Oz, push for blue votes
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, Aug. 26, Centre County’s democratic leaders gathered in downtown State College to denounce Mehmet Oz as a credible candidate for U.S. Senate and advocate residents vote blue in November. The speakers included State Representative Scott Conklin (77th District), Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe, State Representative Candidate Robert Zeigler […]
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first central Pennsylvania restaurant
A spicy chicken chain with roots in West Hollywood, California is opening its first central Pennsylvania restaurant. Dave’s Hot Chicken will arrive in early 2023 at 6040 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, said Josh Levitt, company spokesman. The restaurant will be part of a new 6,000 square-foot strip shopping complex under development at the former Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Just Cabinet’s property.
This Middle of Nowhere Pennsylvania Restaurant is Known For its Legendary Burger
Pennsylvania is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Denny's Beer Barrel Pub. Located in Clearfield Pennsylvania, this restaurant is seemingly in the middle of nowhere, but well worth the drive to experience their truly epic burgers. Keep reading to learn more.
wkok.com
Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death
SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
local21news.com
Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3M sold in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Cumberland County. The $3 Million Diamonds and Gold ticket was sold at the Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners...
WGAL
Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
