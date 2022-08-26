ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Onward State

Penn State Is Kirk Herbstreit’s 2022 ‘Sleeper Team’

Death, taxes, and Kirk Herbstreit loving the Nittany Lions. The former Ohio State quarterback and closet Penn State fan called James Franklin’s squad his “sleeper team” on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning. Herbstreit cited the returning leadership as one of the reasons for his confidence in the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WCIA

COMMIT: Hansberry chooses Illinois over Auburn, Penn State, Miami

WCIA — Class of 2023 forward Amani Hansberry made his college decision official Sunday, choosing Illinois over offers from Auburn, Penn State, Miami, and more. The Maryland native is ranked as the 52nd-best prospect in the country in his class. For the Illini, Hansberry is the first member of the ’23 class after five freshmen […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Daily Athenaeum

Volleyball drops first match of 2022 to Penn State, 3-1

The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team dropped its last game in the Penn State Classic to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, losing three sets to one at the Penn State Rec Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Mountaineers (2-1) knew that the Nittany Lions (3-0) would be a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Connector Project

In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre Democrats denounce Oz, push for blue votes

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, Aug. 26, Centre County’s democratic leaders gathered in downtown State College to denounce Mehmet Oz as a credible candidate for U.S. Senate and advocate residents vote blue in November. The speakers included State Representative Scott Conklin (77th District), Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe, State Representative Candidate Robert Zeigler […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first central Pennsylvania restaurant

A spicy chicken chain with roots in West Hollywood, California is opening its first central Pennsylvania restaurant. Dave’s Hot Chicken will arrive in early 2023 at 6040 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, said Josh Levitt, company spokesman. The restaurant will be part of a new 6,000 square-foot strip shopping complex under development at the former Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Just Cabinet’s property.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
wkok.com

Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death

SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
SELINSGROVE, PA
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

