Former Yankee JP Sears thriving with A’s: ‘surpising and exciting’

By Dan Martin
New York Post
 4 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. — So far, in the deal that brought Frankie Montas to the Yankees, the best pitcher involved in the trade has been JP Sears.

The Yankees will get their first look from an opposing point of view of the lefty when he starts against them for the A’s on Friday night.

Sears called the trade to the A’s “surprising and exciting” and the chance to pitch against his former team “definitely unique.”

While Sears is firmly in Oakland’s rotation, he’s no longer in a playoff race — the A’s who are an AL-worst 46-80. He said that doesn’t impact his mentality on the mound, however.

JP Sears
“There’s no adjustment,’’ Sears said Thursday before the Yankees’ 13-4 blowout win over the A’s . “I approach every game like it’s a postseason game, whether you’re on a team that’s going to the playoffs or not having as good a year.”

While Montas has quieted some fears that he was going to be a new version of Sonny Gray — who flamed out with the Yankees after starring with the A’s in pitching-friendly Oakland — Sears has been excellent with his new team, much like he was with the Yankees earlier this season.

In three games, all starts, Sears has allowed just three runs in 15 ¹/₃ innings for a 1.76 ERA.

He hasn’t been as unhittable with Oakland as he was in The Bronx, with a WHIP of 1.109 with the A’s, as opposed to the other-wordly 0.864 as a Yankee, but he’s been just as effective.

The 26-year-old lefty went to Oakland, along with other minor league pitching prospects Ken Waldichuk and Luis Medina, as well as minor league infielder Cooper Bowman, in exchange for Montas and Lou Trivino.

Boone said Zack Britton “feels great” after his 15-pitch rehab outing with Low-A Tampa on Wednesday. The lefty, coming back from UCL surgery last season, is due to pitch for Tampa again on Saturday, but Boone stressed he believed Britton would need around eight or nine rehab appearances before he’s ready to rejoin the bullpen.

Clay Holmes is scheduled to throw live batting practice in Oakland on Friday, with the expectation he will be ready to come off the IL when he’s eligible on Monday against the Angels in Anaheim.

As expected, DJ LeMahieu was held out of the lineup Thursday, in order to give his sore toe an extra day of rest following the team’s off-day on Wednesday.

Boone said he planned to continue to be “proactive” in dealing with the injury, which caused LeMahieu to be shut down in Boston earlier this month.

“There’s some soreness, but nothing that’s inhibiting him,’’ Boone said. “We’re encouraged but also want to be careful with him.”

Harrison Bader, still recovering from plantar fasciitis, has been running on a treadmill at around 85 percent and likely would start throwing and hitting in the next few days.

“Hopefully he [comes back] quick,” Boone said.

