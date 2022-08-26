ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bald eagle spotted going through TSA line at North Carolina airport

By Richard Pollina
New York Post
New York Post
An unlikely airline passenger in North Carolina really knows how to spread their wings and fly.

Clark, a bald eagle from the World Bird Sanctuary, caught the attention of TSA security and passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Clark, taking the day off from flying, decided to “give his wings a break and fly commercial,” TSA Southeast said on Twitter .

Clark the eagle gave shows off his wings for TSA.
“TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their uniform as they look over their shoulder, but I’m sure the team at @CLTAirport Checkpoint A did a double take when they saw a real one earlier this week,” the account said in a post, accompanied by a photo of the majestic animal.

According to the post, TSA agents were notified that Clark would fly, and they were able to search Clark and his handler before boarding.

Clark is trained to spread his wings on command.
They even got a little show as Clark’s handler said he’s able to spread his wings on command briefly.

“America… Heck Yeah,” one nearby passenger said while Clark flapped his wings behind a TSA worker.

“Mans is out here bringing a bald eagle through TSA,” said a user on Twitter .

One other passenger posted a video on Twitter of Clark the Eagle at the TSA check-in, saying, “America… Heck Yeah!” while Clark flapped his wings behind a TSA worker.

According to the FAA’s website, it’s at each airline’s discretion to decide what animals are permitted to fly with passengers in the cabin.

Clark was hatched at the Missouri-based World Bird Sanctuary nature preserve when they were breeding the then endangered Bald Eagle for release into the wild, according to World Bird Sanctuary.

He was born with a scale deformity on his feet, which would make him prone to frostbite and toe loss in the winters, so World Bird Sanctuary kept him and trained him as a career flying ambassador for the sanctuary.

