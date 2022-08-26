Read full article on original website
NME
TWICE on being candid about mental health struggles: “We think it’s much better to be open and honest”
TWICE have shared how they have come to open up to fans about their struggles with mental health throughout their career. In a cover story interview with NME ahead of their comeback EP ‘Between 1&2’, the nine-member group shared how they decided to open up about their mental health in recent years. TWICE members Mina and Jeongyeon have previously pulled out of the group’s activities on separate occasions – the former in 2019 and the latter in 2020 and 2021 – due to their struggles with anxiety.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
'I Met the Love of My Life at 68'
I've been married before but I've never had a relationship that has felt this powerful.
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
How hugging can affect men and women
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's free and virtually guaranteed to make you feel better. In fact, it creates a biological benefit that doesn't cost a cent.We're talking about hugging.Turns out that hugging, while good for you, does not affect everyone the same way.In times of sadness, and in times of joy, we reach for an embrace."We thrive emotionally and physically from hugs," says psychologist Dr. Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic.In fact, holding another close can be a game changer to our emotional well-being.Dr. Albers said there is a biological reaction to a hug."There is a release of oxytocin. That is...
NME
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
Diana’s last moments: French medic recalls ‘tragic night’
PARIS (AP) — The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her. Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma...
NME
The War On Drugs announce deluxe ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ box set
The War On Drugs have announced a limited-edition deluxe box set of their most recent album, 2021’s ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’. The new deluxe box set, which was announced yesterday (August 29), will feature the album on both 180-gram double vinyl and cassette tape. It will also feature a seven-inch record, which contains two previously-unreleased songs that were cut from the original album: ‘Oceans of Darkness’ and ‘Slow Ghost’. The latter track will also be included on the cassette tape version available on the album.
NME
Sky Ferreira discusses sexism in the music industry: “You’re set up in situations to seem difficult”
Sky Ferreira has opened up about her experiences with sexism in the music industry and how she’s resisted attempts to pigeonhole or control her image throughout her career – particularly in its earliest days. In a new conversation with Nancy Sinatra for Interview, Ferreira – whose first singles...
NME
Listen to Arctic Monkeys’ first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’
Arctic Monkeys have returned with the lead single from their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Car’ – a jazzy slow-burner called ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. Matching up with how the band had teased their new material in recent months, the new song is equally shimmery and meditative, with an edge of ’60s pop balladry. “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” Alex Turner sings on its first verse. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood.”
psychologytoday.com
Harness Your Thoughts and Choose Hopefulness
If you want to live your best life and master the keys to health and healing, the place to start is by harnessing your thoughts. Over the course of three decades, I have counseled scores of people struggling with many different types of problems. Each of these painful situations has confirmed a truth I learned years ago: What goes on in your head will come out in your actions, attitudes, and ambitions.
Britney Spears Says Her Family ‘Threw Me Away’ in Now-Deleted 22-Minute Video
Britney Spears is speaking her mind and sharing what she says she experienced with her family. The "Hold Me Closer" singer didn't hold anything back.
NME
‘Mafia’ will be free on Steam to celebrate series’ 20th anniversary
2K has announced that the original Mafia game will be free on Steam in September for a limited time. In a tweet yesterday (August 29) 2K revealed that the 2002 game will be free on Steam between September 1 and 5. It’s worth noting that this is not the remaster, Mafia: Definitive Edition, which launched in 2020.
BriTANick review – dazzling mirth from two SNL sketch masters
Here’s the secret to ensuring your Edinburgh debut is a success: accrue 15 years’ experience before performing it. Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher have written for SNL, piled up 50m online views and won sketch awards in the US. This maiden fringe outing, directed by the standup Alex Edelman and arriving in London this week, shows what the fuss is about. There are no bells and whistles – it unfolds with the easy swing of improv. The razzle-dazzle is all in the ideas, the jokes and the show’s intricate construction, as the sketches interweave with the story of their performance, and both are taken in surprising directions.
NME
Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley on working with Florence Welch: “She’s a real force of nature”
Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley spoke to NME backstage at Reading Festival 2022 about the “unbelievable” experience of working on Florence + The Machine‘s fifth album, ‘Dance Fever’. Watch our full video interview above. In April the pair released an electronica-inspired remix of Welch’s recent...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says America’s mass shootings are the reason he’s moving back to England
Ozzy Osbourne has said the troubling amount of mass shootings in the US are why he will be moving back to England, saying he is “fed up with people getting killed every day”. The legendary Black Sabbath frontman and his wife, Sharon, have “fallen out of love with...
psychologytoday.com
How We Decide Who Our Friends Are
Defining the boundary that separates friends from acquaintances can be tricky. One's cultural background is a key factor in how friendships are managed. Because friendships require an investment of time and resources, we can only manage a limited number of them at one time. Having "chemistry" with another person is...
NME
Daniel Johns says Kanye West “raises a lot of good points” about mental health: “We should consider ourselves lucky”
Daniel Johns has spoken about his reverence for Kanye West, saying he connected with the controversial rap icon during a particularly turbulent period of his adult life. In a 2008 interview with Quincy Harris (aka Qdeezy), West cited Silverchair – the band Johns fronted from 1992 to 2011, and rose to fame with in his teens – as a notable influence on that year’s ‘808s & Heartbreak’ album.
NME
Beautiful new song ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ is Arctic Monkeys at their most earnest
There’s not a single nudge or wink across four minutes and 25 seconds. Arctic Monkeys have been almost everything by now, from indie dancefloor tykes to swaggering classic rockers and, erm, even sci-fi cosplayers with a penchant for Stanley Kubrick. But what Alex Turner and the gang have rarely been is as earnest as we find them on new song ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ – the gorgeous, unabashedly romantic taste of their upcoming seventh album ‘The Car’. Hold us!
NME
Panic! At The Disco bring cinematic performance to MTV VMAs 2022
Panic! At The Disco brought a cinematic version of ‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’ to the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28). The band performed their recent single to the stage at Newark’s Prudential Center, where the ceremony was held this year. Shot in black-and-white,...
