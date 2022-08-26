Read full article on original website
Investment firm Northern Trust moving Tampa office to Water Street tower
An investment firm’s Tampa office is moving from a vintage brick building to a sparkling new tower up the road. Northern Trust Corp. has leased more than 10,000 square feet on the ninth floor of the Thousand & One office tower at 1001 Water St. in downtown’s $3.5 billion Water Street Tampa development, Water Street developers Strategic Property Partners announced Tuesday.
Ford Slashes More Jobs For EVs
Years ago, critics of automotive electrification said the end result would be mass layoffs in the auto industry. While we haven’t quite reached that cataclysmic event, we’re getting just one step closer as Ford announces it will be axing 3,000 positions to free up resources for electric car development. That’s right, your future EV is putting thousands of American families in a financial bind.
Job switchers rejoice: The US still has a ton of available positions for anyone looking to join the Great Resignation even as recession alarm bells keep ringing
Job openings unexpectedly rebounded to 11.2 million in July, signaling the labor shortage charged through the summer despite slowing growth.
