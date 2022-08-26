Read full article on original website
Investment firm Northern Trust moving Tampa office to Water Street tower
An investment firm’s Tampa office is moving from a vintage brick building to a sparkling new tower up the road. Northern Trust Corp. has leased more than 10,000 square feet on the ninth floor of the Thousand & One office tower at 1001 Water St. in downtown’s $3.5 billion Water Street Tampa development, Water Street developers Strategic Property Partners announced Tuesday.
