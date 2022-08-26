ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

New Haven Independent

Seymour Building Official Takes Tri-Town Plaza To Court

SEYMOUR — The town’s building inspector wants a judge to intervene at Tri-Town Plaza, a partially demolished shopping plaza at 814 Derby Ave. Court documents show Seymour Building Inspector Jim Baldwin has been trying for more than a year to get unsafe conditions at the property addressed. The...
SEYMOUR, CT
WestfairOnline

Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven stairway to nowhere: How a group of neighbors restored a piece of buried Fair Haven history

NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: The Haven Development in West Haven Won't Happen

NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones joins Mike Hydeck to discuss her report on The Haven development in West Haven. Kyle broke the story this week that after years of delays, the project is not happening. Mike Hydeck: So what finally killed that project and what happens now? NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street

SHELTON — A convenience store will soon be filling vacant retail space on Center Street. David Simonetti, owner of 73 Center St., confirmed that owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford are opening a second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy in Shelton. “This...
SHELTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?

There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
NEW MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Car On Its Side

2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
STRATFORD, CT

