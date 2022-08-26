Read full article on original website
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
New Haven Independent
Seymour Building Official Takes Tri-Town Plaza To Court
SEYMOUR — The town’s building inspector wants a judge to intervene at Tri-Town Plaza, a partially demolished shopping plaza at 814 Derby Ave. Court documents show Seymour Building Inspector Jim Baldwin has been trying for more than a year to get unsafe conditions at the property addressed. The...
Ribbon cutting to be held for Stratford's $4M Great Meadows Marsh restoration project
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at Great Meadows Marsh in Stratford today following a $4 million restoration project.
'Nothing Else Like It': $14.9M Estate Poised To Break Local Record In New Canaan
An estate that was listed for sale earlier this year is the most expensive property on the market in a Fairfield County town, according to a new report from CNBC. Orchard's End, located in New Canaan, at 544 Oenoke Ridge is listed for sale at $14.9 million. The property's listing...
norwalkplus.com
Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz invite public to attend Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz are inviting members of the public to attend the State of Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring and celebrating the lives of those killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. This year’s ceremony will be held...
Register Citizen
Couple that reinvented their restaurant due to COVID opens third Salt 2.0 location in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — With sister locations in Torrington and Litchfield, Salt 2.0 is officially open at 802 Federal Road in Brookfield, offering its expansive menu built around customizeable burritos, bowls and wraps — all with an emphasis on providing more healthy options. “Gluten free, vegan, keto, you name it,...
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
NewsTimes
Danbury’s finance director is on paid leave with separation talks underway. Here’s what we know.
DANBURY — The city’s finance director who oversees hundreds of millions of dollars in operating money, capital borrowing, pension plans and utility funds is on paid leave as talks progress toward a separation agreement. News that David St. Hilaire is no longer working as the city’s chief financial...
ctexaminer.com
Controversial Millstone Guarantees Pay Dividends for Customers With Drop in Electric Rates
Just two years after a state contract to buy power from the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford led to a surge in summer electric rates, that same contract is a major factor behind a significant drop in rates slated to take effect in September. Adjusted rates that PURA approved...
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
Register Citizen
New Haven stairway to nowhere: How a group of neighbors restored a piece of buried Fair Haven history
NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
sheltonherald.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: The Haven Development in West Haven Won't Happen
NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones joins Mike Hydeck to discuss her report on The Haven development in West Haven. Kyle broke the story this week that after years of delays, the project is not happening. Mike Hydeck: So what finally killed that project and what happens now? NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones...
Register Citizen
24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street
SHELTON — A convenience store will soon be filling vacant retail space on Center Street. David Simonetti, owner of 73 Center St., confirmed that owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford are opening a second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy in Shelton. “This...
darienite.com
Talking Transportation: Neighbors Shout About the Noise While Benefiting From the Proximity
“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” — that’s what the Declaration of Independence sought for us. But how can we be “happy” with so much noise in our lives?. Boom boxes, leaf blowers, trucks’ jake-braking on the highway — you know the annoyances. But...
NewsTimes
Dentist was ‘lying in wait’ for woman before murder-suicide, Wethersfield chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dentist from Branford who police say fatally shot a 21-year-old with whom he had a relationship was lying in wait for her, a police official said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Mollow, 59, shot Caroline Anne Ashworth multiple times about...
Groups filing civil rights lawsuit against Town of Woodbridge over zoning practices
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Several organizations and individuals say they will file a civil rights lawsuit against the Town of Woodbridge, claiming the town’s zoning practices violate the state’s Zoning Enabling Act and Fair Housing Act. The lawsuit challenges the town’s zoning regulations on several legal grounds, claiming the town has barred a wide variety […]
EBT outage hits Connecticut
People receiving SNAP – or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – in Connecticut faced technical difficulties yesterday preventing them from purchasing food for yours
Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?
There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car On Its Side
2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
