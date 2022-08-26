ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Natural Gas#Europe#Gas Prices#Uk#Business Industry#Linus Business#Russian#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
biztoc.com

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns ‘people will die this winter’ as energy bill price cap soars 80%

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has warned that people will die this winter as the October energy price cap is set to soar 80 per cent. The energy price cap will increase from the current £1,971 to £3,549 from 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.Reacting to the announcement this morning, Mr Lewis said the most vulnerable will be hit hardest by soaring energy bills.“I've been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true,” Mr Lewis wrote.“Yet let me be plain, 'doom-mongering' or not.“More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this winter due...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy