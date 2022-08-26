Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Showers linger in Metro Detroit early Tuesday before clearing out for rest of week
DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. We had a couple of waves of wild weather through Metro Detroit late Monday and earlier this morning, bringing widespread wind damage and some minor flooding. We’re tracking Southeast Michigan power outages here. A cold front is slowly moving through, keeping a few...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Looking ahead at overnight showers, storms in Metro Detroit
After strong storms Monday afternoon and evening, we’re tracking the potential for more showers and storms overnight into Tuesday morning. High-resolution models have been consistent in developing another cluster of showers and storms after midnight and continuing until around daybreak Tuesday. This second batch however is not expected to be nearly as strong. Still, though heavy rain is expected that could lead to localized flooding, lightning and thunder and gusty winds are all possible.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking storms, some with severe potential, today in Metro Detroit: What to expect
DETROIT – Good Monday afternoon!. We have a marginal risk for severe storms later this afternoon, and it all depends on how the rest of today sets up here around Metro Detroit. We may see scattered strong-to-severe storms later today due to the heat and humidity building in Metro...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live streaming coverage: Tracking severe storms across Metro Detroit
A line of strong to severe storms are moving through Southeast Michigan, with watches and warnings active across the area. Watch live streaming coverage as we track the storms in the video player above -- or stream live on your TV using Local 4+, free to download on most smart TV devices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Several schools are closed Tuesday morning due to power outages caused by strong storms in Metro Detroit Monday night. You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here. You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally free 4Warn weather app. Just search WDIV in your app store.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Michigan -- What to know
DETROIT – Showers and storms are expected to move through later this afternoon and evening and could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has most of southeast Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather, level 2 of 5 on their scale. A line of showers and storms will be moving in from the west closer to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. this evening and could pack quite a punch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain moves back into Metro Detroit by Early Next Week
It has been an absolutely beautiful day across the region, plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures as we work through the afternoon, and we will keep the tranquil weather in the forecast as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, and one more comfortable...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Severe weather alerts lifted for several counties in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT – A line of severe storms moved through Southeast Michigan on Monday evening. Weather watches and warnings dismissed for Southeast Michigan. Over 210,000 households are out of power. Click here for outage information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking potential for isolated showers in Metro Detroit Sunday night, severe weather next week
DETROIT – We will keep sunshine into the forecast in the morning hours on Sunday, with a little more cloud cover working in through the afternoon and into the evening. It will be noticeably more humid as we had throughout the day. With that moisture moving in, I’m not going to rule out an isolated shower especially late afternoon into the evening hours.
ClickOnDetroit.com
SE Michigan power outages: More than 260K in the dark due to storms
DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Monday afternoon, with several power outages being reported in the area. As of 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, more than 265,000 were without power in Southeast Michigan, according to DTE Energy. That’s more than 11% of the entire service area without power.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms cause widespread damage, power outages in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Thousands are without power right now after severe weather hits southeast Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. Heavy rains and massive winds rolled through sections of Canton Township and Westland, and the damage ranged from uprooted trees to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it
Storms moved through southeastern Michigan causing power outages across the region. You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️. Track severe weather alerts here ⚠️. Submit storm photos here 📷. Find more weather...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Repair of Metro Detroit water main hampered by replacement pipe delivery delays
Delayed deliveries of a replacement pipe are pushing back the repair timeline of a broken water main that has impacted several Metro Detroit communities for the last few weeks. The site of a major water main break is still awaiting pieces of a 10-foot-diameter pipe that will replace a broken...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I’m constantly losing stuff’: Water main break floods basements on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A water main break over the weekend caused a massive mess for folks living in a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side, and sadly this isn’t the first time it’s happened. It is a mixed blessing to have the water department come out to your...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe girl electrocuted after accidentally grabbing downed power line
MONROE, Mich. – A girl was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electrical line that had fallen in the city of Monroe as severe storms crossed through Southeast Michigan Monday night. At about 7:41 p.m. on Monday, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in a residential area on Peters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- what to know. Several miles of southbound I-75 in Detroit will be shut down this...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I just heard a loud boom’: Several hurt after building explosion on Detroit’s west side
DETRPOT – Several people were hurt after a building explosion occurred on Detroit’s west side. The incident happened in the area of Schoolcraft and Mansfield Street between Greenfield Road and the Southfield Freeway. Police told Local 4 that the explosion resulted from a marijuana grow operation. Officials say...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tacos, burritos, and “Seaviche”: A known Detroit deli expands their menu
The Bread Basket Deli in Detroit offers a variety of options from breakfast sandwiches to triple-decker clubs to peach cobbler. Known for their numerous deli sandwiches including their legendary corn beef sandwich, reuben sandwich, and B.B. special, this Detroit restaurant is expanding their menu. The Bread Basket Deli restaurant owner,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Bohemia, Pearl’s Deep Dive, Pinky’s Rooftop -- all under one roof
DETROIT – Our Tasty Tuesday this week is a triple threat: We’re exploring Bohemia, Pearl’s Deep Dive and Pinky’s Rooftop -- three distinctly different restaurants all under one roof. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Bohemia,...
Comments / 0