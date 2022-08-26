After strong storms Monday afternoon and evening, we’re tracking the potential for more showers and storms overnight into Tuesday morning. High-resolution models have been consistent in developing another cluster of showers and storms after midnight and continuing until around daybreak Tuesday. This second batch however is not expected to be nearly as strong. Still, though heavy rain is expected that could lead to localized flooding, lightning and thunder and gusty winds are all possible.

