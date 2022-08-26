ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Looking ahead at overnight showers, storms in Metro Detroit

After strong storms Monday afternoon and evening, we’re tracking the potential for more showers and storms overnight into Tuesday morning. High-resolution models have been consistent in developing another cluster of showers and storms after midnight and continuing until around daybreak Tuesday. This second batch however is not expected to be nearly as strong. Still, though heavy rain is expected that could lead to localized flooding, lightning and thunder and gusty winds are all possible.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Live streaming coverage: Tracking severe storms across Metro Detroit

A line of strong to severe storms are moving through Southeast Michigan, with watches and warnings active across the area. Watch live streaming coverage as we track the storms in the video player above -- or stream live on your TV using Local 4+, free to download on most smart TV devices.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

Several schools are closed Tuesday morning due to power outages caused by strong storms in Metro Detroit Monday night. You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here. You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally free 4Warn weather app. Just search WDIV in your app store.
EDUCATION
ClickOnDetroit.com

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Michigan -- What to know

DETROIT – Showers and storms are expected to move through later this afternoon and evening and could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has most of southeast Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather, level 2 of 5 on their scale. A line of showers and storms will be moving in from the west closer to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. this evening and could pack quite a punch.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain moves back into Metro Detroit by Early Next Week

It has been an absolutely beautiful day across the region, plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures as we work through the afternoon, and we will keep the tranquil weather in the forecast as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, and one more comfortable...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking potential for isolated showers in Metro Detroit Sunday night, severe weather next week

DETROIT – We will keep sunshine into the forecast in the morning hours on Sunday, with a little more cloud cover working in through the afternoon and into the evening. It will be noticeably more humid as we had throughout the day. With that moisture moving in, I’m not going to rule out an isolated shower especially late afternoon into the evening hours.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

SE Michigan power outages: More than 260K in the dark due to storms

DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Monday afternoon, with several power outages being reported in the area. As of 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, more than 265,000 were without power in Southeast Michigan, according to DTE Energy. That’s more than 11% of the entire service area without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms cause widespread damage, power outages in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Thousands are without power right now after severe weather hits southeast Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. Heavy rains and massive winds rolled through sections of Canton Township and Westland, and the damage ranged from uprooted trees to...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it

Storms moved through southeastern Michigan causing power outages across the region. You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️. Track severe weather alerts here ⚠️. Submit storm photos here 📷. Find more weather...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Monroe girl electrocuted after accidentally grabbing downed power line

MONROE, Mich. – A girl was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electrical line that had fallen in the city of Monroe as severe storms crossed through Southeast Michigan Monday night. At about 7:41 p.m. on Monday, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in a residential area on Peters...
MONROE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tacos, burritos, and “Seaviche”: A known Detroit deli expands their menu

The Bread Basket Deli in Detroit offers a variety of options from breakfast sandwiches to triple-decker clubs to peach cobbler. Known for their numerous deli sandwiches including their legendary corn beef sandwich, reuben sandwich, and B.B. special, this Detroit restaurant is expanding their menu. The Bread Basket Deli restaurant owner,...
DETROIT, MI

