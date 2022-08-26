Read full article on original website
Related
NYC, California pensions ask credit card firms to help track suspicious gun buys
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Top New York City and California pension officials want payments processors Visa Inc, (V.N) Mastercard Inc (MA.N) and American Express (AXP.N) to create a new tool to track suspicious gun purchases.
Xactus Announces Ross Gloudeman as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, announced today that Ross Gloudeman has joined the company as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. As GC and CCO Officer, Gloudeman is responsible for providing leadership around Xactus’ legal and compliance strategies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005698/en/ Ross Gloudeman joins Xactus as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0