Penn State men’s soccer earns point in match against Rhode Island thanks to sophomore’s 1st career tally

Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball falls in AVCA poll, despite sweeping weekend of games at home
Penn State remained in the top 25 after a strong 3-0 weekend at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions dropped one spot from the preseason poll as they check in at No. 21 in the latest AVCA rankings. This is the 505th consecutive week the blue and white have been ranked...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey picks up commitment from 16-year-old defender, Illinois native
Penn State welcomed a new commit to Happy Valley. Defender Connor Bewick announced his commitment to the blue and white on Monday afternoon. The Gurnee, Illinois native, is a right-shooting defender in the class of 2024 who scored 12 points in 19 games with his club team last year. Recently...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer suffers 1st loss of season after late goal from Syracuse on road
Penn State was hopeful to leave Syracuse, New York, with its first win of the season but instead went winless for a second straight game to start the 2022 campaign. The Nittany Lions were unable to get together any sort of offensive consistency throughout the match. The Orange struggled as well but came alive in the second and half and struck late in a 1-0 victory.
Digital Collegian
Pressure was key for Penn State women’s soccer in win over Monmouth
Penn State left Jeffrey Field pumped on Thursday after beating a solid West Virginia team 2-0. The mentality for the Nittany Lions was all gas, no brakes, as they racked up 17 shots compared to the Mountaineers’ nine. Going into its game against No.10 Penn State, Monmouth was 3-0,...
Digital Collegian
Offensive firepower helps Penn State women’s volleyball to undefeated record at Invitational
Penn State couldn’t have asked for a better weekend. The Nittany Lions closed out the Penn State Invitational with an undefeated 3-0 record, securing the two-day sweep with a 3-1 victory against West Virginia. The team’s strong offensive play was one of the key reasons for its standout weekend,...
Digital Collegian
Katie Schumacher-Cawley, transfer players shine for Penn State women's volleyball in season-opening game
Penn State couldn’t have asked for a better kickoff to its 2022 campaign. Everything was clicking for the Nittany Lions, who likely brought their best against the Huskies, as they took the 3-0 set victory over UConn at Rec Hall on Friday night. The atmosphere in the building was...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball picks up wins over Loyola, West Virginia at Penn State Invitational
It was a clean sweep for Penn State women’s volleyball on opening weekend, as they finished with a 3-0 record against UConn, Loyola-Maryland and West Virginia. After falling in the first set of Game 1 against Loyola, Penn State responded with wins in three consecutive sets, before beating West Virginia by a score of 3-1 to move to 3-0 on the year.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball shows resiliency, remains undefeated
The Nittany Lions’ key to maintaining stamina during long tournaments like the Penn State Invitational is a simple one: practice. “The work that we put in over the summer really, really, helped us be prepared for long matches, for long tournaments, and I think that really showed this weekend,” senior offensive player Zoe Weatherington said. “We were ready to go.”
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey loses composure on offense, falls short against Louisville
Penn State field hockey played a strong defensive game against Louisville on Sunday, but it was not enough to defeat the Cardinals. The Nittany Lions took their first loss of the season in a hard-fought 2-1 result. “I thought it was our game to win,” coach Charlene Morett-Curtis said.
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State football running back announces transfer destination
Just over two weeks ago, Penn State running back Caziah Holmes entered the transfer portal and now he’s found his new home. Holmes enrolled at Florida State Monday, but won’t be able to play in the 2022 season. The Titusville, Florida, native heads back to his home state...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football position preview | Sean Clifford stays at the top for 6th, final year
Quarterback is arguably football’s most important position, as it’s responsible for leading the offense down the field and reading the opposing defense. Lack of talent at quarterback can make or break a team, and a lot of that comes from experience adjusting to the college landscape. For Penn State, quarterback isn’t a position without experience with a sixth-year signal caller leading the charge for the blue and white.
Digital Collegian
Juniors Allie Holland, Taylor Trammell and Maddy Bilinovic lead Penn State women's volleyball in opener
Penn State began its 2022 season on a positive note, beating UConn 3-0 Friday night. The Nittany Lions had a favorable atmosphere even before the first whistle — with a full house, the blue band, fellow Penn State athletes in the stands and a highly energetic crowd rocking Rec Hall.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin sheds light on Penn State football depth chart ahead of season opener
Some of Penn State’s biggest roster questions were answered by James Franklin during the team’s weekly press conference ahead of the season opener. The Nittany Lions had ongoing competitions at punter, kicker, middle linebacker, offensive line and backup quarterback. Each of those were answered today, some more specific than others.
Digital Collegian
How does Penn State’s defensive line stack up against the competition? | The 1-0 Podcast
With just a few days before the Nittany Lions’ first game of the season, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph break down Penn State’s defensive line previews for the 2022-23 season. Engle and Ralph review the defensive pain points from last season, predict...
Digital Collegian
How much longer can we expect to see Christian Veilleux as a Nittany Lion? | The 1-0 Podcast
In the latest edition of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into the details shared at James Franklin’s first press conference of the regular 2022-23 season. The duo gave a “rapid react” to the notes made by Franklin, sharing their thoughts on the...
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College the week of Aug. 29
With the second week of classes in full swing, here are events happening at Penn State and around State College to ease your transition after sylly week. 11 a.m. — Penn State’s Career Services will host a “Career Services Fall Open House” to introduce students to opportunities, resources and services available for their career development needs at the Bank of America Career Services Center on campus.
Digital Collegian
Penn State, State College communities form 'unified front' at return of LION Dash 5K
Decked out in blue and white, Penn State students and State College community members hit the ground running today at the return of the Living In One Neighborhood Dash 5K. Brought together by Student Orientation and Transition Programs, Left Right Repeat and the State College Borough, the event rounds out the end of two weeks of fall welcome programs.
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s latest campus upgrades, construction projects to kick off fall semester
As students settle into campus for the start of the fall semester, Penn State made some upgrades to the University Park campus — from multimillion-dollar projects to adding new greenery. Here are a few additions to campus this year. 1. Beautification of the library. This summer, Penn State made...
Digital Collegian
New locations to check out in downtown State College this semester
Whether you’re a freshman or a returning Penn State student, downtown State College remains a central area of activity off campus. Since the spring semester, a few new locations have appeared downtown that may be worthwhile visiting in between classes or over the weekend. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
