Does Microsoft Edge Keep Opening Itself on Windows? Try These Fixes
If Microsoft Edge keeps opening automatically on your Windows computer, it can be an annoying bug at best and a resource hog at worst. Of course, that's not something you'd want, even if Edge is your preferred web browser. So, if you are looking for a way to stop Microsoft...
How to Add Preview and Details Pane Options to File Explorer’s Context Menu
Windows File Explorer includes Preview pane and Details pane options that show preview and info sidebars for selected files when enabled. These options are in a Show submenu within Explorer’s View menu. However, you can make those options more accessible by adding them to Explorer’s right-click context menu.
How to Fix the "Messages Failed to Load" Error on Discord for Windows
Is Discord showing you the "Messages Fail to Load" error when you navigate through a channel? It occurs when Discord is unable to load messages. Most of the time, this happens when you aren't connected to the internet or blocked from a channel. In rare cases, the app itself or an IP address block might be to blame.
How to Temporarily Disable Sleep Mode in Windows 10/11
The Windows operating system features built-in power options to help you configure power and sleep settings for your PC. When enabled, by default, Windows will go to sleep after 15-30 minutes of inactivity. However, what if you want to keep your PC awake for a longer time?. One way to...
What Is the Microsoft System Configuration Utility (MSConfig) and How Do You Use It?
Windows comes with a plethora of hidden tools that lets you better control your system. One tool that has been in Windows for ages, but very few know about it, is the System Configuration Utility, also known as MSConfig. From diagnosing general boot issues to performing a clean boot, you...
How to Use Workspaces and Hot Corners in Linux Mint to Boost Productivity
There are endless situations, wherein you need to toggle between different applications on your desktop. Linux Mint has the perfect solution to ease your application management woes. You can use workspaces to maintain some semblance of neatness in an otherwise messy desktop screen. If this interests you, here's how you...
How to Fix the “Last Line No Longer Available” iPhone Error
Do you keep receiving a "Last Line No Longer Available" error while attempting to place a call on your iPhone? You're not alone, as several iOS users have come across the same issue. Below, we'll briefly discuss what this error means, why it shows up on your iPhone, and teach...
How to Use the IFS Function in Excel
Conditional functions such as IFS have the potential to take your Excel formulas next level. With IFS, you can create conditions and nest different functions inside each other in a single formula. Alternatively, you can also use the IFS function on its own. But what is the IFS function, and...
How to Change What the Fn Keys Do in Windows 10 and 11
The function keys at the top of your keyboard serve as a shortcut to control certain hardware features. For instance, if you want to turn on the backlit keyboard, they allow you to do so by pressing a key, saving you from having to do the same through Windows. By...
Is the Windows Start Button Not Working? Here's How to Fix It
The Start Menu has been a central part of Windows since Windows 95. Because of its inclusion in almost every Windows version, it's sorely missed when it decides to stop working. Fortunately, there are more than a few ways to get the Start Menu button working again if it quits...
How to Rate Limit Express Applications
Rate limiting is a strategy you can use to control traffic on a network. It limits the number of requests that a user can make within a specific time frame. Various rate limiting algorithms exist, each with its own trade-offs. One simple and popular method is to track requests’ IP addresses and check how much time elapses between requests. The system can then deny a request if its IP address exceeds the number of requests the limit allows.
Is Linux Lite the Simple, Fast, and Lightweight Linux Distro You Need?
Linux is a highly customizable and open-source operating system kernel. This is why you'll find tons of Linux distros out there to choose from, making it pretty hard to make a choice. However, if you are looking for a simple, fast, and lightweight distro, Linux Lite might be the one...
Is Your Windows 10 Brightness Not Working? Here's What to Do
Microsoft has made it quite easy to change the brightness setting in Windows. But the feature often breaks owing to faulty software updates, graphics drivers, or hardware issues. Fortunately, fixing the brightness setting only takes a couple of minutes if there are no hardware issues involved. Let’s see what causes...
How to Exclude Folders From Windows Search
There are a few reasons why you might want to exclude folders from Windows Search. Perhaps you don't want a folder appearing in your search results and potentially burying the file you're actually looking for, or you just don't want people snooping inside of it. Fortunately, you can hide your...
The 8 Best Free Smartphone Apps to Help Keep Our Coastlines Clean
Unfortunately, it's become common to see the beach and ocean littered with rubbish, from plastic bottles to straws and cigarette butts. Not only is keeping the coastline clean important for your health and quality of life, but it's also important to protect the ocean's ecosystem and marine life. It's time...
What Is Fedora? Everything You Need to Know
Alongside Arch and Debian, Fedora is one of "the big three" Linux distributions. It traces its lineage back to Red Hat Linux, the original RPM-based distro. Fedora is known for its cutting-edge technologies, the latest software, and frequent updates. It's also one of the few major distros to embrace stock GNOME. Lately, the distribution has become more user-friendly, with a welcome screen, Flatpak support, and the ability to enable third-party repositories in setup.
How to Enable or Disable Mono Audio in Windows 11
By default, your PC plays audio in stereo by utilizing both speakers. However, if one of your speakers isn't working properly, or you're using a headset with one earphone, you might not hear a few sounds if they try to play on the "missing" speaker. Fortunately, Windows lets you change...
