Rate limiting is a strategy you can use to control traffic on a network. It limits the number of requests that a user can make within a specific time frame. Various rate limiting algorithms exist, each with its own trade-offs. One simple and popular method is to track requests’ IP addresses and check how much time elapses between requests. The system can then deny a request if its IP address exceeds the number of requests the limit allows.

