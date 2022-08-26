ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCFD Battled Early-Morning House Fire In NE OKC

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue.

Firefighters said there were three people inside who safely exited the home.

The department said the cause was multiple items all plugged into one extension cord.

OKCFD said there were also no smoke detectors, but the fire was contained to a single bedroom.

Firefighters estimated fire damages at $15,000.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

