OKCFD Battled Early-Morning House Fire In NE OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue.

Firefighters said there were three people inside who safely exited the home.

The department said the cause was multiple items all plugged into one extension cord.

OKCFD said there were also no smoke detectors, but the fire was contained to a single bedroom.

Firefighters estimated fire damages at $15,000.