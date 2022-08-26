ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
SFGate

EU to ramp up arms production, eyes Ukraine army training

PRAGUE (AP) — European Union ministers on Tuesday debated ways to ramp up weapons production, boost military training for the Ukrainian armed forces and inflict heavier costs on Russia, with no end in sight to a war that has ground on since February. “We are depleting our stocks. We...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#Hotels#Mogadishu#The Siege#Al Qaida#Somalis
SFGate

US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures."...
MILITARY
SFGate

Sri Lanka's president to present relief budget amid crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s new government plans Tuesday to present an amended budget for the year that slashes expenses and aims to provide relief to people hit hard by the country's economic meltdown. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the finance minister, will present the...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Africa
SFGate

Gaza aid worker gets 12 years on Israeli terror charges

BEERSHEBA, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court on Tuesday sentenced the Gaza director of a major international charity to 12 years in prison after the court earlier convicted him of terrorism charges in a high-profile case in which independent investigations found no proof of wrongdoing. Mohammed el-Halabi, the Gaza...
ADVOCACY
SFGate

UN to seek $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations and Pakistan are set to appeal Tuesday for $160 million in emergency funding for nearly a half million displaced victims of record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June, officials said. Pakistani authorities backed by the military, rescuers and volunteers...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. When he finally escaped Mariupol...
EUROPE
SFGate

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top director in the Western Pacific, Dr. Takeshi Kasai, has been indefinitely removed from his post, according to internal correspondence obtained by The Associated Press. Kasai’s removal comes months after an AP investigation revealed that dozens of staffers accused him of...
SOCIETY
AFP

Iraq protesters begin withdrawal after Sadr demands deadly clashes end

Iraqi supporters of powerful cleric Moqtada Sadr began withdrawing Tuesday from Baghdad's Green Zone after he demanded fighting end between rival Shiite forces and the army that left 23 dead and hundreds wounded. On Tuesday morning, medics said 23 Sadr supporters had been killed and some 380 others injured -- some with bullet wounds and others suffering tear gas inhalation.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Pakistan floods - live: More than 1,100 dead as disaster could ‘cost $10bn’

More than 1,100 people have died in Pakistan’s deadly floods, as the government estimates that the disaster may cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn.The UN launched a major appeal on Tuesday seeking to raise $160m in emergency aid for flooding victims, as the first consignments of support started to arrive from Turkey, China, Canada and Qatar.Pakistan’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.The minister said it might take five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the nation, while in the near term...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy