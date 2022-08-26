Read full article on original website
crestviewbulletin.com
Crestview swim team prepares for first meet
Crestview High School swim coach David Hernandez works his team out during a recent practice. The Bulldogs have 45 swimmers in the program requiring them to split the team for practice. First-year coach David Hernandez has been working the team hard for about a month to prepare the team for...
crestviewbulletin.com
Bulldogs roll past Ridley
Weather in Kissimmee played havoc with the scheduled kickoff time between Crestview and Ridley, Penn., on Friday. When the game was played it was the Bulldogs wreaking havoc on the Raiders at the Austin-Tindall Sports Complex. Crestview scored early and often on the way to a 50-28 win.
Florida high school artists design military-themed SRO cars
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — School Resource Officers at Fort Walton Beach and Crestview High Schools are riding around in a new style. Two high schoolers in Okaloosa County created winning decal wraps for a military-based patrol car. Victoria Couret and Skya Sturges created two different renditions focused on the military missions of Okaloosa […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 29
River: Catfish, bass, and shellcracker. Bay: Trout, black drum, redfish, and a few sheepshead. Surf: Assorted varieties including a few pompano. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out...
Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
getthecoast.com
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
EMA Expert says be ‘One Week Ready’ for severe weather and hurricanes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are quickly heading up to the peak of hurricane season. September 10th is the official peak of the hurricane season. Travis Tompkins with Escambia County Florida Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure everyone is one week ready. He came into the studio to tell us what that means. Read […]
WEAR
Vehicle crashes through front of Island Style in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A vehicle crashed into Island Style in Navarre Saturday afternoon. The shop is located on Ortega Park Drive. Pictures show a vehicle ended up inside the shop following a crash through the front glass doors. Holley-Navarre Fire District says no one was injured. Island Style says it...
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach for Adults
There are many things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida for adults. From funky boutiques to fun entertainment, Fort Walton Beach offers something for everyone. The eclectic Downtown area is full of fun shops and restaurants, including Mass Coffee Roasters and The Fort Walton Beach Landing. If you enjoy paddleboarding, you might want to check out the BOTE store, where you can find some of the most popular boards for standup paddleboarding. You can even find knowledgeable staff to help you get the perfect board for your next paddleboarding adventure. Another area of Fort Walton Beach that you should check out is the Emerald Coast Science Center.
18 starving dogs rescued from Crestview home, 2 charged
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A mother and son face 18 counts of animal cruelty after animal services found dead and starving dogs at a home in Crestview. A tip to PAWS led Crestview Animal Services and the police department to the home. Police would not release the location to WKRG News 5, but said they […]
WEAR
UPDATE: 11 injured in crash on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Eleven people were injured in a crash on I-10 eastbound in Escambia County Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 7. Two cars were involved in the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened when one vehicle slowed down while changing lanes as it attempted to reach the median.
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
From sportswriter, to entrepreneur, to mayor: The story of D.C. Reeves
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola mayor-elect D.C. Reeves had a long journey to get to where he is now. From growing up in Pensacola, being a sportswriter for the Tuscaloosa News, being Quint Studer’s Chief of Staff, opening his own craft beer franchise and now becoming the new mayor of Pensacola, Reeves said he is […]
Motorcyclist dies after being hit by SUV: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 46-year-old man has died from injuries after being hit by an SUV that failed to yield at a stop sign early Aug. 29, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 7 a.m., Monday morning. According to a press release by the FHP, a SUV was stopped […]
getthecoast.com
Demolition for bridge on Okaloosa Island
I hope everyone had a great (but somewhat rainy) weekend. Check out this cool video of a Manta spotted near Miramar Beach late last week!. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases final Cold Stunned New England Sea Turtle. The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center has released the final cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle...
crestviewbulletin.com
Duke Field Airman makes strides with community policing
Steam rises off the pavement on a rainy Wednesday morning when a police vehicle pulls off the street. A homeless family sheltering from the early downpour under the overhang of an old church structure were startled by the police car until Officer Bhagwatsingh stepped out with a smile and a wave.
Pensacola man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 […]
WEAR
UPDATE: 14-year-old injured in weekend shooting in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a 14-year-old was hospitalized after Sunday afternoon's shooting in Escambia County. Channel 3 reported Sunday that the shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Christine and Lenora streets. According to the sheriff's office, a group -- including the 14-year-old -- was walking to a park....
Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB
EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August. “Eglin is the Air […]
