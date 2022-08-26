ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

crestviewbulletin.com

Crestview swim team prepares for first meet

Crestview High School swim coach David Hernandez works his team out during a recent practice. The Bulldogs have 45 swimmers in the program requiring them to split the team for practice. First-year coach David Hernandez has been working the team hard for about a month to prepare the team for...
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Bulldogs roll past Ridley

Weather in Kissimmee played havoc with the scheduled kickoff time between Crestview and Ridley, Penn., on Friday. When the game was played it was the Bulldogs wreaking havoc on the Raiders at the Austin-Tindall Sports Complex. Crestview scored early and often on the way to a 50-28 win.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida high school artists design military-themed SRO cars

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — School Resource Officers at Fort Walton Beach and Crestview High Schools are riding around in a new style. Two high schoolers in Okaloosa County created winning decal wraps for a military-based patrol car. Victoria Couret and Skya Sturges created two different renditions focused on the military missions of Okaloosa […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Aug. 29

River: Catfish, bass, and shellcracker. Bay: Trout, black drum, redfish, and a few sheepshead. Surf: Assorted varieties including a few pompano. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Vehicle crashes through front of Island Style in Navarre

NAVARRE, Fla. -- A vehicle crashed into Island Style in Navarre Saturday afternoon. The shop is located on Ortega Park Drive. Pictures show a vehicle ended up inside the shop following a crash through the front glass doors. Holley-Navarre Fire District says no one was injured. Island Style says it...
NAVARRE, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach for Adults

There are many things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida for adults. From funky boutiques to fun entertainment, Fort Walton Beach offers something for everyone. The eclectic Downtown area is full of fun shops and restaurants, including Mass Coffee Roasters and The Fort Walton Beach Landing. If you enjoy paddleboarding, you might want to check out the BOTE store, where you can find some of the most popular boards for standup paddleboarding. You can even find knowledgeable staff to help you get the perfect board for your next paddleboarding adventure. Another area of Fort Walton Beach that you should check out is the Emerald Coast Science Center.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

18 starving dogs rescued from Crestview home, 2 charged

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A mother and son face 18 counts of animal cruelty after animal services found dead and starving dogs at a home in Crestview. A tip to PAWS led Crestview Animal Services and the police department to the home. Police would not release the location to WKRG News 5, but said they […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 11 injured in crash on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Eleven people were injured in a crash on I-10 eastbound in Escambia County Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 7. Two cars were involved in the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened when one vehicle slowed down while changing lanes as it attempted to reach the median.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Demolition for bridge on Okaloosa Island

I hope everyone had a great (but somewhat rainy) weekend. Check out this cool video of a Manta spotted near Miramar Beach late last week!. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases final Cold Stunned New England Sea Turtle. The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center has released the final cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Duke Field Airman makes strides with community policing

Steam rises off the pavement on a rainy Wednesday morning when a police vehicle pulls off the street. A homeless family sheltering from the early downpour under the overhang of an old church structure were startled by the police car until Officer Bhagwatsingh stepped out with a smile and a wave.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 14-year-old injured in weekend shooting in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a 14-year-old was hospitalized after Sunday afternoon's shooting in Escambia County. Channel 3 reported Sunday that the shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Christine and Lenora streets. According to the sheriff's office, a group -- including the 14-year-old -- was walking to a park....
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB

EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August. “Eglin is the Air […]
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL

