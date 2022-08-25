Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott announces adoption of $85B TxDOT 10-year transportation plan
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan. The program includes plans to spend $7.3 billion on Austin-area roads over the next 10...
Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather
AUSTIN, Texas — (The Texas Tribune) A year and a half after a severe winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, Texas oil and gas regulators approved new rules Tuesday that would require natural gas companies to properly prepare their equipment for extreme weather. The rules will...
Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O' Rourke missed his scheduled stops in South Texas due to a bacterial infection that put him in the hospital, a statement from O'Rourke said Sunday. "While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the...
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
Local health experts expect return to pre-pandemic flu levels
AUSTIN, Texas — September is the start of flu season, and doctors in Central Texas are encouraging you to start scheduling an appointment to get a flu shot. Data out of Australia shows that flu cases are back up to pre-pandemic levels, especially among children and older adults. An...
Experts say campus police need yearly active shooter training
AUSTIN, Texas — Parents want to know their child is protected. In May, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Despite their training to confront an active shooter, law enforcement stayed back. The shooter continued to kill inside the classroom. Police waited down the hallway for more than an hour. Federal agents finally entered the classroom and killed the gunman.
Report: Austin's El Arroyo plans to expand across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — One of Austin's most famous restaurants is planning to expand across the Lone Star State. According to a report from MySA.com, Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo plans to open multiple Texas locations. The first location outside of Austin will open in New Braunfels, Texas. The restaurant's owners...
Texas Farm Bureau reports falling cotton crop due to drought
TEXAS, USA — Farmers across the nation are expected to have the smallest U.S. cotton crop since 2009, according to a new report from the Texas Farm Bureau. The report cites data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Crop Production report. It states that the crop is forecast to fall to 12.6 million bales, which is down 28% from last year's 17.5 million bales.
Tracking Tuesday's widespread showers
AUSTIN, Texas — **A Flood Advisory has been issued for Bastrop and Caldwell counties until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Travis and Williamson counties until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.***. Tuesday morning began with scattered showers in the Hill Country, but they will continue...
Texans can prepay college costs with Texas Tuition Promise Fund
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cost of higher education continues to climb. Since 1980, the cost of tuition, fees, and room and board grew 169%, according to a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. But, there are options that parents can consider as soon...
State Fair announces winners of 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards
It's now time to mark down your food stops at this year's State Fair of Texas!. The State Fair on Sunday announced the winners of the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards, which honors the top dishes in the categories of sweet, savory and creative. The awards season began with 51...
