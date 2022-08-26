Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Aug.
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
WXII 12
Wilkes County pastor remembered as dedicated father with joyful spirit
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The community in Wilkes County is mourning the loss of Grace Baptist Church Pastor Ryan Marlow over the weekend after nearly two weeks in the hospital. He's remembered as a man who dedicated his life to being there for others. "He was such a good...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fairly routine: Preparations for Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
When you’ve been running the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair sponsored by the Statesville Kiwana’s Club for three decades like Jim Head has, it can get a bit routine as the preparations for the annual agricultural fair get underway. “Doing it 30 years, it does get pretty routine,”...
wfmynews2.com
Day 6 of search for Heddie Dawkins
On Monday, Aug. 29, police and volunteers searched areas near Heddie Dawkins' home in High Point. They believe she is alive.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 14-20
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 14-20. KGS Safety Boots, Grass Seekers LLC, Iredell County. Sunflower creations by Faith, Catherine Elmore, Statesville. Site Built Sheds, Tunney Enterprises LLC, Statesville. Beyond the Building Ministries, Pamela Johnson, Danna Ocampo, Esteban Ocampo,...
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
A dog lost, then found is a blessing after heartbreak of fatal crash in Winston-Salem
Heather Simmons’ head — and heart — were still racing Sunday afternoon following a frantic 24 hours. The shock of learning that she’d lost her only sister in a horrific crash on U.S. 52 early Saturday morning was still fresh. Beth Goins was only 30, a full life still ahead of her.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three charged in connection with Mooresville vehicle break-ins
MOORESVILLE — Three people from Charlotte face charges after Mooresville police investigated a report of break-ins of vehicles in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Chaunquarius Tyreiq Robinson, 25, Altoninal Danglo Jackson, 21, and Ke’Andre Terell Moore, 19, were arrested early Monday morning. All three were charged with six counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
WBTV
Partners In Learning to break ground on new facility in Salisbury on Monday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Partners In Learning will break ground on a new facility in Salisbury on Monday at 6:00 p.m. Partners announced plans for the new facility in 2020 after auto dealers Gerry and Brenda Wood donated land off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The new center will replace the Catawba College location.
Deputies investigating after mailboxes, basketball goals vandalized in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are investigating after a string of vandalism in Asheboro. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday about vandalism on Dynasty Drive, which is off of Old Lexington Road in Asheboro. Three mailboxes and two basketball goals had been damaged, deputies discovered. Later on […]
Heddie Dawkins missing: Search group finds piece of fabric believed to be hers
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday marked day six of the search for a missing High Point woman. 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving her home on Blockhouse Court, just off of Penny Road, last Wednesday morning. On Monday, police officers returned to the Eagle...
WBTV
Must-See Chevy pickup with three engines roars into Charlotte AutoFair Sept. 8-10
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Jim Noble’s 1954 Chevrolet street rod and its one-of-a-kind “W-18″ powerplant will remind showgoers that there’s no substitute for cubic inches when the certifiably insane pickup makes its Carolinas debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Sept. 8–10 Charlotte AutoFair. “Dubya,” as...
wraltechwire.com
More layoffs hit North Carolina workers as Keter to lay off 68 workers in Gaston County
STANLEY – A manufacturer of outdoor and patio storage devices and furniture will lay off 68 workers at a Gaston County facility in Stanley, according to a required notice filed by the company. The director of human resources for Keter, US, Inc. wrote in the notice, which was obtained...
A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
Story of NC woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jenna MacFarlane and Steve Kesler are laughing out loud at the memory — of the day Steve turned down Oprah. It was January 2007. Jenna, Steve and his wife, Karen, had just wrapped an interview with Juju Chang that aired on “Good Morning America,” which highlighted how Steve and Karen had “adopted” Jenna as she settled into middle age, and the most famous talk-show host in the world wanted a crack at the three Charlotte residents next.
WBTV
Suspect leads deputies on chase, flees into Lake Hickory before being arrested
Catawaba County, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after a car chase that ended at Lake Hickory. On Aug. 25, investigators pursued the driver, Jason Tavis Shook, after noticing his expired registration. The vehicle was towing a boat as it traveled on Spring Rd. Officials said they were led...
Charlotte man who went missing near Tuckaseegee Road found unharmed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who went missing from a home near Tuckaseegee Road has been found unharmed, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Sunday. Alexander Allison, 82, was last seen at his home near 5000 Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive illness. Allison was last seen […]
Mount Airy News
Surry County Most Wanted
The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Cory Lee Sutphin, age 32, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked;. • Amber Nicole Moore, 30, a white...
'I was terrified': Mom pulls daughter from Charlotte day care after troubling video on TikTok
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte day care center is facing allegations of abuse after parents shared videos on social media that they say show staff members hitting a child and slamming another on the ground. Alyssa Stillwell, who lives in Raleigh, said her 3-year-old daughter was enrolled at Tutor...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
