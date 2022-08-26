ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements: Aug.

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County new business names: Aug. 14-20

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 14-20. KGS Safety Boots, Grass Seekers LLC, Iredell County. Sunflower creations by Faith, Catherine Elmore, Statesville. Site Built Sheds, Tunney Enterprises LLC, Statesville. Beyond the Building Ministries, Pamela Johnson, Danna Ocampo, Esteban Ocampo,...
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three charged in connection with Mooresville vehicle break-ins

MOORESVILLE — Three people from Charlotte face charges after Mooresville police investigated a report of break-ins of vehicles in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Chaunquarius Tyreiq Robinson, 25, Altoninal Danglo Jackson, 21, and Ke’Andre Terell Moore, 19, were arrested early Monday morning. All three were charged with six counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
WCNC

A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
WRAL News

Story of NC woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jenna MacFarlane and Steve Kesler are laughing out loud at the memory — of the day Steve turned down Oprah. It was January 2007. Jenna, Steve and his wife, Karen, had just wrapped an interview with Juju Chang that aired on “Good Morning America,” which highlighted how Steve and Karen had “adopted” Jenna as she settled into middle age, and the most famous talk-show host in the world wanted a crack at the three Charlotte residents next.
Mount Airy News

Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Cory Lee Sutphin, age 32, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked;. • Amber Nicole Moore, 30, a white...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
