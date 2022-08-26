Sex-specific genetic association between psychiatric disorders and cognition, behavior and brain imaging in children and adults

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Clinical factors affecting depression in patients with painful temporomandibular disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic
Temporomandibular disorders (TMD) are a multifactorial condition associated with both physical and psychological factors. Stress has been known to trigger or worsens TMD. We aimed to investigate whether the novel coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic aggravates depression in patients with painful TMD, and the factors that affect their level of depression. We included 112 patients with painful TMD (74 females, 38 males; mean age: 35.90"‰Â±"‰17.60Â years; myalgia [n"‰="‰38], arthralgia [n"‰="‰43], mixed joint"“muscle TMD pain [n"‰="‰31]). TMD was diagnosed based on the Diagnostic Criteria for TMD Axis I. Physical pain intensity was recorded using the visual analog scale (VAS); psycho-emotional status (depression: Beck Depression Inventory [BDI], anxiety: Beck Anxiety Inventory [BAI], and generalized stress related to COVID19: Global Assessment of Recent Stress [GARS]) was investigated twice (before [BC] and after COVID-19 [AC]). Additionally, factors affecting BDI-AC were investigated. BDI (p"‰<"‰0.001), BAI (p"‰<"‰0.001), GARS (p"‰<"‰0.001), and VAS (p"‰<"‰0.01) scores were significantly increased at AC than BC. The depression, anxiety, and stress levels were significantly positively correlated, and the AC and BC values of each factor showed a high correlation. In the mixed TMD group, BDI-AC was positively correlated with VAS-AC (p"‰<"‰0.001). In the multiple regression analysis, clenching habit was the strongest predictor of an increase in the BDI scores from moderate to severe, followed by psychological distress, muscle stiffness, female sex, BAI-AC, and TMJ sounds. COVID-19 has negatively affected the psycho-emotional state of patients with painful TMD, and several clinical factors, including female sex and clenching habits, have influenced depression.
MedPage Today
Herpes Viruses Linked to Brain Changes
Symptomatic herpes viruses were linked with several neurologic and cognitive features, but not with Alzheimer's disease processes, a longitudinal cohort study showed. Among older adults who mainly were cognitively normal, herpes virus infection was associated with accelerated tissue loss in brain white matter over time, particularly in the temporal lobe, according to Keenan Walker, PhD, of the NIH National Institute on Aging in Baltimore, and colleagues.
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
America’s Fall Booster Plan Has a Fatal Paradox
America’s first-ever reformulated COVID-19 vaccines are coming, very ahead of schedule, and in some ways, the timing couldn’t be better. Pfizer’s version of the shot, which combines the original recipe with ingredients targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, may be available to people 12 and older as early as the week after Labor Day; Moderna’s adult-only brew seems to be on a similar track. The schedule slates the shots to debut at a time when BA.5 is still the country’s dominant coronavirus morph—and it means that, after more than a year of scrambling to catch up to SARS-CoV-2’s evolutionary capers, we might finally be getting inoculations that are well matched to the season’s circulating strains. Which is “absolutely great,” says Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2. Digital Health & Machine Learning Research Group, Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Stefan...
Nature.com
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
Doctors warn of rise in nerve damage linked to nitrous oxide
Doctors have sounded the alarm over a rise in cases of nerve damage linked to the use of nitrous oxide. In recent years, nitrous oxide – commonly known as “nos” – has become a hugely popular recreational drug. It has reportedly been widely used at festivals this summer.
Nature.com
Effect of pediatric- versus adult-type chemotherapy regimens on outcomes of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants for adult T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in first complete remission
The optimal chemotherapy regimen pre-transplantation for adult T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) patients remains unknown. Here, we compared the transplant outcomes in 127 subjects receiving pediatric- (N"‰="‰57) or adult-type (N"‰="‰70) regimens pre-transplant. The corresponding 3-year cumulative incidences of relapse (CIR) was 7% (95% CI: 3"“11%) and 29% (95% CI: 23"“35%; P"‰="‰0.02), leukemia-free survivals (LFS) was 86% (95% CI: 81"“91%) and 57% (95% CI: 51"“63%; P"‰="‰0.003), overall survivals (OS) was 88% (95% CI: 84"“92%) and 58% (95% CI: 52"“64%; P"‰="‰0.002), the 1-year NRM was 4% (95% CI: 1"“7%) and 9% (95% CI: 4"“14%; P"‰="‰0.40). Multivariate analysis showed that pediatric-type regimen was associated with lower CIR (Hazard Ratio [HR]"‰="‰0.31 [95% CI: 0.09"“1.00]; P"‰="‰0.05), better LFS (HR"‰="‰0.34 [95% CI: 0.15"“0.78]; P"‰="‰0.01) and OS (HR"‰="‰0.30 [95% CI: 0.13"“0.72]; P"‰="‰0.01). Our results suggested that adult T-ALL patients undergoing allo-HSCT might benefit from pediatric-type chemotherapy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Women at risk of deadly condition as thousands of cases are missed
THOUSANDS of women are getting worse NHS care than men after suffering a heart attack, research reveals. Experts blame sexism in medicine for nearly 12,000 cases being wrongly classified as low risk. It means these women have missed out on potentially life-saving treatment - such as surgery or clot-busting drugs.
Nature.com
Psychological impact on dental students and professionals in a Lima population during COVID-19s wave: a study with predictive models
Peru was the country with the highest COVID-19 case fatality rate worldwide during second wave of infection, with dentists and pre-professional students being susceptible to infection due to clinical procedures they perform. This situation could have generated some kind of psychological disorder within this group. Therefore, the present study aimed to assess how COVID-19 pandemic affected this population group during second wave, in relation to depression, anxiety and stress. This observational and cross-sectional study in 368 Peruvian dentists (186 students and 182 professionals), was carried out during August to November 2021. The DASS-21 Scale was used to diagnose depression, anxiety and stress. For the statistical analysis, Pearson's chi-square test was used, in addition to a logit model using odds ratio (OR) to evaluate depression, anxiety and stress with the following factors: gender, age group, marital status, monthly family income, children, academic level, history of COVID-19, COVID-19 symptomatology, close relative with COVID-19, living with vulnerable people and work dedication. In addition, predictive models were constructed considering all possible significant causes. A significance level of p"‰<"‰0.05 was considered. Dental students and professionals presented significant differences in levels of depression, anxiety and stress (p"‰<"‰0.001, p"‰="‰0.022, p"‰="‰0.001; respectively). Male students were 56% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.44; CI 0.22"“0.85) compared to females; while those unmarried were 81% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.19; CI 0.04"“0.85). Likewise, those with children were 83% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.17; CI 0.06"“0.52) and 65% less likely to develop depression (OR 0.35; CI 0.15"“0.80). In addition, COVID-19 asymptomatics were 60% less likely to develop depression (OR 0.40; CI 0.17"“0.92). However, having relatives with COVID-19 caused almost three times the probability of developing depression (OR 2.96; CI 1.29"“6.79) and twice the probability of developing stress (OR 2.49; CI 1.07"“5.78). As for dental professionals, it was noticed that those unmarried had almost three times the probability of developing stress (OR 2.93; CI 1.38"“6.23); while those who only worked had twice the probability of developing stress (OR 2.37; CI 1.17"“4.78). Dental students had a higher prevalence of depression, anxiety and stress. In addition, having children and being asymptomatic were protective predictors for depression, while being male, unmarried and having children were protective predictors for stress. However, having a relative with COVID-19 was a risk predictor for depression and stress. In professionals, only working and being unmarried were risk predictors for stress.
Nature.com
A mixed methods study of perceptions of bias among neonatal intensive care unit staff
Inequity in neonatology may be potentiated within neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) by the effects of bias. Addressing bias can lead to improved, more equitable care. Understanding perceptions of bias can inform targeted interventions to reduce the impact of bias. We conducted a mixed methods study to characterize the perceptions of bias among NICU staff.
Nature.com
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Mikrobiologisches Institut - Klinische Mikrobiologie, Immunologie und Hygiene, UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander UniversitÃ¤t (FAU) Erlangen-NÃ¼rnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Medical...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Nature.com
TTYH family members form tetrameric complexes at the cell membrane
The conserved Tweety homolog (TTYH) family consists of three paralogs in vertebrates, displaying a ubiquitous expression pattern. Although considered as ion channels for almost two decades, recent structural and functional analyses refuted this role. Intriguingly, while all paralogs shared a dimeric stoichiometry following detergent solubilization, their structures revealed divergence in their relative subunit orientation. Here, we determined the stoichiometry of intact mouse TTYH (mTTYH) complexes in cells. Using cross-linking and single-molecule fluorescence microscopy, we demonstrate that mTTYH1 and mTTYH3 form tetramers at the plasma membrane, stabilized by interactions between their extracellular domains. Using blue-native PAGE, fluorescence-detection size-exclusion chromatography, and hydrogen/deuterium exchange mass spectrometry (HDX-MS), we reveal that detergent solubilization results in tetramers destabilization, leading to their dissolution into dimers. Moreover, HDX-MS demonstrates that the extracellular domains are stabilized in the context of the tetrameric mTTYH complex. Together, our results expose the innate tetrameric organization of TTYH complexes at the cell membrane. Future structural analyses of these assemblies in native membranes are required to illuminate their long-sought cellular function.
Nature.com
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All...
Nature.com
The role of electrolyte imbalances in predicting the severity of COVID-19 in the hospitalized patients: a cross-sectional study
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be fatal in severe cases. Accordingly, predicting the severity and prognosis of the disease is valuable. This study examined the role of electrolyte imbalances in predicting the severity of COVID-19. In this cross-sectional study, 169 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 were included and categorized into three groups based on the severity of the disease (moderate, severe, and critical). Serum levels of electrolytes (calcium [Ca], phosphorus [P], sodium [Na], potassium [k], and magnesium [Mg]), inflammatory markers (D-dimer, C-reactive protein [CRP], ferritin, and lactate dehydrogenase [LDH]), and 25OHVitamin D were measured. The mean age of patients was 53Â years, and 54% were male. They had moderate, severe, and critical illnesses in 22%, 47%, and 31%, respectively. CRP, D-dimer, and ferritin increased with the severity of the disease. The lower median values of Mg, Na, 25OHVitamin D, Ca, LDH, and higher median lymphocyte counts were observed in the moderate vs. the severe group (P"‰<"‰0.05). These parameters have acceptable sensitivity and specificity at the suggested cut-off level to discriminate the moderate and critical cases. Serum parameters introduced in this study are appropriate for differentiating between critical and moderate cases. The electrolyte imbalance can predict critical patients.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Effects of virtual hands and feet on the onset time and duration of illusory body ownership
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15835-x, published online 12 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. After publication it transpired that the Supplementary Information file which accompanies the Article, inadvertently contained confidential patient data. This patient data has now been removed from the Supplementary Information file. Additionally, the...
Nature.com
p53 positively regulates the proliferation of hepatic progenitor cells promoted by laminin-521
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 290 (2022) Cite this article. Hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) hold tremendous potential for liver regeneration, but their well-known limitation of proliferation hampers their broader use. There is evidence that laminin is required for the proliferation of HPCs, but the laminin isoform that plays the dominant role and the key intracellular downstream targets that mediate the regulation of HPC proliferation have yet to be determined. Here we showed that p53 expression increased gradually and reached maximal levels around 8 days when laminin Î±4, Î±5, Î²2, Î²1, and Î³1 subunit levels also reached a maximum during HPC activation and expansion. Laminin-521 (LN-521) promoted greater proliferation of HPCs than do laminin, matrigel or other laminin isoforms. Inactivation of p53 by PFT-Î± or Ad-p53V143A inhibited the promotion of proliferation by LN-521. Further complementary MRI and bioluminescence imaging analysis showed that p53 inactivation decreased the proliferation of transplanted HPCs in vivo. p53 was activated by LN-521 through the Integrin Î±6Î²1/FAK-Src-Paxillin/Akt axis. Activated p53 was involved in the nuclear translocation of CDK4 and inactivation of Rb by inducing p27Kip1. Taken together, this study identifies LN-521 as an ideal candidate substrate for HPC culture and uncovers an unexpected positive role for p53 in regulating proliferation of HPCs, which makes it a potential target for HPC-based regenerative medicine.
Nature.com
Correction: Nrf2 overexpression increases the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia to cytarabine by inhibiting replication factor C4
We have carefully corrected this error, and the corrected Table 2 is as shown above. The original article has been corrected. College of Pharmacy, Guizhou Medical University, Guiyang, Guizhou, China. Department of Haematology, Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University, Guizhou Province Institute of Hematology, Guiyang, Guizhou, China. Chengyun Pan,Â Ming...
Nature.com
Cell death affecting the progression of gastric cancer
Gastric cancer is a gastrointestinal tumor with high morbidity and mortality rates. Several factors influence its progression, cell death being an important element. In this review, we summarized the effects of necrosis, apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, ferroptosis, and eight less common cell death modalities on gastric cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment, detailed the molecular mechanisms of various cell death and their major regulatory pathways in gastric cancer, explored the prevalence and complexity of cell death in gastric cancer progression and highlighted the potentials of cell death-related therapies in gastric cancer.
Comments / 0