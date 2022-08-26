As the last three-day weekend of summer, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to squeeze in one last road trip before fall closes in on us again. (It's also a great time to check off the rest of your summer bucket list!) Luckily, there are plenty of festivals around Washington State to help you make the most of those extra 24 hours, whether you're looking for family time or party time. We've rounded up 10 of the biggest ones you should know about below, from the Oak Harbor Music Festival to Spokane's Pig Out in the Park. You can also find even more events on our Labor Day calendar, including events closer to home, like PAX West 2022 and Trans Pride.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO