FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Chronicle
Dive Team Rescues Person Who Was Underwater for Over 40 Minutes At Millersylvania State Park on Saturday
Approximately 46 minutes after a person went underwater at Deep Lake in Millersylvania State Park south of Olympia and did not resurface on Saturday, a dive team located the person 15-feet below the surface and a Tumwater medic unit was able to resuscitate them. “It’s pretty remarkable for crews to...
idesignarch.com
Stately Country Farmhouse with Stone Lookout Tower
This timeless country house in Sammamish, Washington is a stunning stone and wood farmhouse retreat with nature infused into every room. Designed by Gelotte Hommas Drivdahl Architecture, the 7,300-square-foot home features a spacious main living room with clerestory windows that flood the space with natural light. The great room with vaulted ceiling contains the kitchen, dining and living area.
tigerdroppings.com
We Saw Out First 'We Want Bama' Sign Of The Season In The Stands On Saturday Night...
Welp, that didn't take very long. The Utah State Aggies beat Washington 31-20 on Saturday night, which means according to their fans, they're are already ready to take on Bama next week... (The Spun)
msn.com
Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99
Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
auburn-reporter.com
King County funds river restoration in Auburn
King County Executive Dow Constantine announced two grants for a total of $8.2 million for 37 community-led projects, including the restoration of the Lower Green River in Auburn. The aim of these projects is to increase open space and parks, expand recreational facilities and protect and restore floodplain habitat, according...
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
The Suburban Times
What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
auburn-reporter.com
Burglary suspect caught with ghost gun; teacher strike delays start of school | King County Local Dive
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a coroner’s inquest into a different death involving an already embattled police officer; how law enforcement found a ghost gun and lots of drugs on a King County burglary suspect; and the delay of school in Kent because of a teacher strike.
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
everout.com
Ten Road Trip-Worthy Labor Day Weekend 2022 Festivals in the Seattle Area
As the last three-day weekend of summer, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to squeeze in one last road trip before fall closes in on us again. (It's also a great time to check off the rest of your summer bucket list!) Luckily, there are plenty of festivals around Washington State to help you make the most of those extra 24 hours, whether you're looking for family time or party time. We've rounded up 10 of the biggest ones you should know about below, from the Oak Harbor Music Festival to Spokane's Pig Out in the Park. You can also find even more events on our Labor Day calendar, including events closer to home, like PAX West 2022 and Trans Pride.
downtownbellevue.com
Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction
Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
WATCH: Man Steals Necklace From 4-Year-Old Girl In Auburn Restaurant
The girl was traumatized by the event, according to her mother.
moderncampground.com
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Taken to shelter – August 27, 2022 2:38 pm
Neutered male mixed breed dog found at SW Alaska and California Way SW today. Brought to Seattle Animal Shelter by a Good Sam. Owner can call (206)386-4294 and/or email animalcare@seattle.gov.
shorelineareanews.com
KCSO provides a few more details about pedestrian death on Aurora
On Thursday, August 25, 2022 around 5:45am, deputies serving the City of Shoreline responded to N 185th St/Aurora Ave N for reports of a male laying in the roadway. While en route, the caller advised the male had been hit by a passing vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The King County Sheriff’s Office MARR Unit is investigating.
Have you seen this dog? ‘Pumpkin’ missing after car stolen in Everett
A 1-year-old puppy is missing in Everett after the car she was in was stolen on Saturday night. Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted from the PAWS in Lynnwood last year, the last of her litter to be adopted. Ginger, one of Pumpkin’s owners, told KIRO 7 News that...
KUOW
A blue suit becomes history
The story behind the viral and historic blue suit that inspired this podcast. Congressman Andy Kim was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021 picking up trash in the Capitol rotunda, in the aftermath of that day’s chaos. The indelible image of a congressperson in a blue suit, kneeling on the ground and tidying the detritus of an insurrection went viral.
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
