Auburn, WA

idesignarch.com

Stately Country Farmhouse with Stone Lookout Tower

This timeless country house in Sammamish, Washington is a stunning stone and wood farmhouse retreat with nature infused into every room. Designed by Gelotte Hommas Drivdahl Architecture, the 7,300-square-foot home features a spacious main living room with clerestory windows that flood the space with natural light. The great room with vaulted ceiling contains the kitchen, dining and living area.
SAMMAMISH, WA
msn.com

Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99

Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
EVERETT, WA
Auburn, WA
Washington Government
Auburn, WA
auburn-reporter.com

King County funds river restoration in Auburn

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced two grants for a total of $8.2 million for 37 community-led projects, including the restoration of the Lower Green River in Auburn. The aim of these projects is to increase open space and parks, expand recreational facilities and protect and restore floodplain habitat, according...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
FIFE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver

Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
EDMONDS, WA
everout.com

Ten Road Trip-Worthy Labor Day Weekend 2022 Festivals in the Seattle Area

As the last three-day weekend of summer, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to squeeze in one last road trip before fall closes in on us again. (It's also a great time to check off the rest of your summer bucket list!) Luckily, there are plenty of festivals around Washington State to help you make the most of those extra 24 hours, whether you're looking for family time or party time. We've rounded up 10 of the biggest ones you should know about below, from the Oak Harbor Music Festival to Spokane's Pig Out in the Park. You can also find even more events on our Labor Day calendar, including events closer to home, like PAX West 2022 and Trans Pride.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction

Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
BELLEVUE, WA
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
SILVERDALE, WA
msn.com

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

KCSO provides a few more details about pedestrian death on Aurora

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 around 5:45am, deputies serving the City of Shoreline responded to N 185th St/Aurora Ave N for reports of a male laying in the roadway. While en route, the caller advised the male had been hit by a passing vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The King County Sheriff’s Office MARR Unit is investigating.
SHORELINE, WA
KUOW

A blue suit becomes history

The story behind the viral and historic blue suit that inspired this podcast. Congressman Andy Kim was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021 picking up trash in the Capitol rotunda, in the aftermath of that day’s chaos. The indelible image of a congressperson in a blue suit, kneeling on the ground and tidying the detritus of an insurrection went viral.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
EVERETT, WA

