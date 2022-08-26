Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Told 'Life Story' To Tyler Perry Before He Offered Her Sanctuary
In a recent candid interview, Meghan revealed that Perry reached out to her before her wedding and that he gifted her a grand piano as a housewarming gift.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Lizzo Defender Mike Epps Now Accused of Body-Shaming a Former Employee
A former publicist for the comedian said on Twitter on Sunday that he called her "Rick Ross" and "ugly."
RELATED PEOPLE
Meghan Markle Talks About 'Upsetting the Hierarchy' in New Interview
The Duchess of Sussex also said she was toying with the idea of joining Instagram again after she had to give up her personal account for the royal family.
Meghan Says She Was Not Treated as a 'Black Woman' Until Harry Relationship
Meghan Markle told her Spotify podcast "I had been treated like a mixed woman" up until dating Prince Harry, when "things really shifted."
Holly Madison Says What Aspect of the Playboy Mansion Was 'Kind of Cult-y'
The former "The Girls Next Door" star hinted that people tried taking advantage of her when she first moved in.
Harry Styles Pauses Concert After Fan Throws Cold Chicken Nuggets on Stage
The singer commented on a fan's "very interesting approach" to getting his attention during the show while resisting calls to eat the nugget.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mariah Carey Says Meghan Has Her 'Diva' Moments in Podcast Interview
The singer rejected Meghan's statement that she doesn't "connect" with the diva label, leaving the duchess momentarily "squirming" in her chair.
Morgan Evans Releases Statement On Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini: “I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not”
Yesterday, Kelsea Ballerini announced that she was filing for divorce from her husband of almost five years and fellow artist, Morgan Evans. She put out a statement Instagram, saying that they are both “actively healing,” and that she’s thankful for the years of marriage they shared together, but provided no further detail on the exact reasons for the divorce. Here’s her full statement from her Instagram stories: “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in […] The post Morgan Evans Releases Statement On Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini: “I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Meghan's Palace Swipes Show Strong Feelings Persist as Harry's Memoir Looms
The Duchess of Sussex hinted there is still more from her royal life she has not publicly disclosed despite "knowing that I can say anything."
Amber Heard's Sister Slams 'Disgusting' MTV for Johnny Depp VMAs Appearance
Whitney Henriquez also called the network "clearly desperate" following the surprise cameo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen Praised for Telling Dad She 'Didn't Sign Up' To Babysit Stepsister
The teenager said the babysitting requests have made her want to leave home.
KIDS・
Meghan and Harry Echo Historic Royal Love Story With Shared Working Habit
A recent interview revealed that Meghan and Harry conduct business from behind the same desk, echoing the working practices of another famous royal couple.
Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X Lose It Over BLACKPINK VMAs Performance
Dove Cameron, Måneskin, Taylor Swift, Dylan O'Brien, and Lil Nas X react to K-pop girl group BLACKPINK at the VMAs on Sunday night.
Poland Submits Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘EO’ To International Oscar Race
Poland has selected Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes-winning title EO as its official submission to the International Oscar race this year. The movie had its premiere in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival where it won the Jury Prize and the Soundtrack award and it’s set to screen in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and is part of the New York Film Festival’s main lineup. EO marks Moonlighting helmer Skolimowski’s first project in seven years and follows the travels of a nomadic gray donkey named EO. After being removed from the traveling circus, which is...
Cats Struggling To Catch a Mouse Dubbed Real Life 'Tom and Jerry' in Video
Cleopatra and her litter of kittens can be seen seemingly letting the mouse run wild, prompting joy from internet users.
When Does 'Dated and Related' Start on Netflix and How Does It Work?
'Dated and Related' is the new Netflix dating show that has a unique premise. Here's everything you need to know about the series.
Hugh Jackman, Bella Hadid and More Stars Watch Serena Williams at U.S. Open
Williams, 40, revealed she plans to retire after this grand slam to focus on her family and other business pursuits.
Meghan Markle 'Doesn't Want Harry to Lose' Prince Charles—Author
Meghan Markle said she lost her own father, Thomas Markle, and added: "It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
951M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0