BBC
Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder says he is target of organised gang
Paul Pogba says he has been the target of extortion and threats from an organised gang. The Juventus and France midfielder issued a statement through his lawyers on Sunday saying the matter had been reported to the authorities. News agency AFP, citing a source, said French police had opened an...
BBC
Ryan Reynolds: Wrexham co-owner criticises National League streaming ban
Wrexham's Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds has criticised the National League ban on clubs streaming matches. Reynolds says the decision to bar clubs from streaming games either domestically or internationally is "truly baffling". He believes the league is denying its clubs the chance to increase revenue as well as their respective...
