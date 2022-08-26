ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday - some would call it the biggest of the century!. Ms. Annie Mae Hodge is turning 100 in just a few days! Hodge was born on September 3, 1922. Hodge was married to Mr. M.C. Hodge and has no children.
Suspect charged in July crash that left 2 injured in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a July crash that left two people, including a child, injured in Montgomery. According to court records, Lonnie Dwight Helms III is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a license. Court...
Laurel Hotel and Spa officially opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama - You may have noticed construction on your way to downtown Auburn that has now cleared up. That’s because a new ultra-luxury hotel is open, as of today, also serving as an avenue to teach students at Auburn University. Once guests arrive,...
Photos: Groundbreaking held for new Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The groundbreaking for a new elementary school was held over the weekend in Columbus. The Muscogee County School District hosted the event on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. The ceremony was held at 180 Northstar Drive, the home of a new school that will replace Dawson Elementary School and St. Mary’s Magnet […]
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard

A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
Journeys opening new store in Tiger Town, said to be first non-traditional mall location in Alabama

Journeys, a teen specialty retail chain, has announced that it will open a new location in Tiger Town on Sept 3. This will be the company’s first location in Alabama not located in a traditional mall. The new Opelika store will occupy a 925-square-foot space next to Target and Ulta Beauty. It will be the second Journeys store in Lee County, after the Auburn Mall location.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $429,900

Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
Pedestrian Dies after Being Struck on Interstate 85 in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. Police say at about 12:15PM Saturday, they were called to Interstate 85 southbound between Taylor Road and Bell Road to an accident involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and later died. Police have released no other...
Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law officials kicked off the Hands Across the Border initiative on the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus, leading into Phenix City. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Muscogee County sheriffs and other local law enforcement agencies are coming together to get dangerous drivers off the road and reduce the number of DUI-related traffic deaths.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 280 lane closed due to two-vehicle crash

UPDATE 8/29/22 5:55 p.m.: ALEA says the roadway has re-opened. SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash has caused a portion of the westbound right lane of Highway 280 to close, according to ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency). ALEA says the wreck occurred at around 4:09 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, near Lee County 254. […]
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
