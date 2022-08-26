Here’s the secret to ensuring your Edinburgh debut is a success: accrue 15 years’ experience before performing it. Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher have written for SNL, piled up 50m online views and won sketch awards in the US. This maiden fringe outing, directed by the standup Alex Edelman and arriving in London this week, shows what the fuss is about. There are no bells and whistles – it unfolds with the easy swing of improv. The razzle-dazzle is all in the ideas, the jokes and the show’s intricate construction, as the sketches interweave with the story of their performance, and both are taken in surprising directions.

