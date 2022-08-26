Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Richardson Road Park renovation in Independence begins this week
Kenton County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Richardson Road Park tennis and basketball courts in Independence beginning this week for renovations. The tennis and basketball court area will be completely removed and rebuilt. The finished project will include renovated tennis and basketball courts, along with the addition of pickleball courts. The courts will be the first in the Kenton County Parks.
linknky.com
Blue Run Spirits’ new Georgetown HQ to create 45 full-time jobs
A new whiskey operation in Georgetown will create a projected 45 jobs in the area. The $51 million dollar project by Blue Run Spirits will include a 35,000-square-foot distillery and a 20,000-square-foot rickhouse and will serve as the company’s first distilling operation and future headquarters. The investment also will create a projected 45 full-time jobs for local residents, including operations and administrative positions.
linknky.com
New bar to open atop Flying Axes in Covington
Flying Axes, a popular Covington bar, is about to have a new upstairs neighbor. During the Covington Business Council’s Hard Hat tour last Wednesday, visitors were given a sneak peek of the bones of a new second-story bar, located atop of Flying Axes at 100 West 6th St. in Covington. Owners described it as a modern take on the classic Kentucky bourbon bar.
linknky.com
Extension Office turns to Covington project with “Cov+Tell”
The Kenton County Extension Office is continuing to focus attention on urban areas, chiefly downtown Covington, and the office is looking for help. The Extension is attempting to help improve the area by instituting a program called Cov+Tell to find out what is needed to boost revitalization. This program is done in conjunction with the University of Kentucky under the Urban Extension Consortium.
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
953wiki.com
M&P Logistics to Create 120 Kentucky Jobs with Nearly $4 Million Investment in New Boone County Headquarters
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P), a woman-owned logistics provider based in the commonwealth, will invest nearly $4 million and create 210 full-time jobs, including positions for at least 120 Kentucky residents, with a new headquarters operation in Florence.
linknky.com
Florence wins final road game of season but drops series at Evansville
The Florence Y’alls (35-53 overall) are trying to find positives as the regular season winds down. They found some in the three-game series loss to the Evansville Otters (50-39) over the weekend. They won their final road game of the year Sunday in an 8-5 victory at Evansville’s Bosse Field. Florence is 5-4 against Evansville this year.
WKRC
World's best female golfers to compete in Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The world’s best female golfers will be arriving at Kenwood Country Club soon for the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA event. Tournament Director Emily Norell joined Local 12's Bob Herzog in the studio to share what we can expect.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise
Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
linknky.com
Southgate grants IRB for apartment portion of Memorial Pointe project
The Southgate City Council approved an order at their last meeting on Aug. 17 to issue an Industrial Revenue Bond, or IRB, for the proposed apartment community within the Memorial Pointe Project on the former Beverly Hills Supper Club property. Southgate is issuing an IRB exclusively for the apartment portion...
Cincinnati Basketball: 4-star guard Jizzle James narrows list to three schools
Prior to his senior campaign, 4-star point guard prospect Jizzle James cut his list of potential schools to three including Cincinnati, Georgia and LSU. James is the 6th ranked recruit from Florida and son of former NFL running back Edgerrin James. The Orlando native previously took an official visit to...
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
linknky.com
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
Eleven Warriors
Malik Hartford Loves Ohio State’s “Family Atmosphere,” Buckeyes Offer No. 1 Overall Prospect in 2025, Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher Excel on National TV
Ohio State safety commit Malik Hartford is off to a strong start to his senior season. The four-star prospect has helped lead Lakota West to a 2-0 record early in the 2022 season, most recently dominating rival Lakota East in a 49-6 victory Friday. Hartford made his presence felt early...
WLWT 5
Local farmer says new grocery store policy has forced her to close her small business
CINCINNATI — A Northern Kentucky woman is closing her tomato farm after she said a change in policy at large grocery chains now impacts direct delivery from local farmers. For the last nine years, local farmer Linda Fritz has picked her organic cherry tomatoes and delivered them directly to Kroger stores to sell across Greater Cincinnati.
Beyond the Curb: It’s River City Living apartment-style in the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. On this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers will peek inside two of the apartments and see more of the vibrant neighborhood. According to Valerie Bender, the tenant featured in the...
