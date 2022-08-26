ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Richardson Road Park renovation in Independence begins this week

Kenton County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Richardson Road Park tennis and basketball courts in Independence beginning this week for renovations. The tennis and basketball court area will be completely removed and rebuilt. The finished project will include renovated tennis and basketball courts, along with the addition of pickleball courts. The courts will be the first in the Kenton County Parks.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Blue Run Spirits’ new Georgetown HQ to create 45 full-time jobs

A new whiskey operation in Georgetown will create a projected 45 jobs in the area. The $51 million dollar project by Blue Run Spirits will include a 35,000-square-foot distillery and a 20,000-square-foot rickhouse and will serve as the company’s first distilling operation and future headquarters. The investment also will create a projected 45 full-time jobs for local residents, including operations and administrative positions.
GEORGETOWN, OH
New bar to open atop Flying Axes in Covington

Flying Axes, a popular Covington bar, is about to have a new upstairs neighbor. During the Covington Business Council’s Hard Hat tour last Wednesday, visitors were given a sneak peek of the bones of a new second-story bar, located atop of Flying Axes at 100 West 6th St. in Covington. Owners described it as a modern take on the classic Kentucky bourbon bar.
COVINGTON, KY
Extension Office turns to Covington project with “Cov+Tell”

The Kenton County Extension Office is continuing to focus attention on urban areas, chiefly downtown Covington, and the office is looking for help. The Extension is attempting to help improve the area by instituting a program called Cov+Tell to find out what is needed to boost revitalization. This program is done in conjunction with the University of Kentucky under the Urban Extension Consortium.
COVINGTON, KY
Florence wins final road game of season but drops series at Evansville

The Florence Y’alls (35-53 overall) are trying to find positives as the regular season winds down. They found some in the three-game series loss to the Evansville Otters (50-39) over the weekend. They won their final road game of the year Sunday in an 8-5 victory at Evansville’s Bosse Field. Florence is 5-4 against Evansville this year.
FLORENCE, KY
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise

Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Southgate grants IRB for apartment portion of Memorial Pointe project

The Southgate City Council approved an order at their last meeting on Aug. 17 to issue an Industrial Revenue Bond, or IRB, for the proposed apartment community within the Memorial Pointe Project on the former Beverly Hills Supper Club property. Southgate is issuing an IRB exclusively for the apartment portion...
SOUTHGATE, KY
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church

The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
COVINGTON, KY
Malik Hartford Loves Ohio State’s “Family Atmosphere,” Buckeyes Offer No. 1 Overall Prospect in 2025, Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher Excel on National TV

Ohio State safety commit Malik Hartford is off to a strong start to his senior season. The four-star prospect has helped lead Lakota West to a 2-0 record early in the 2022 season, most recently dominating rival Lakota East in a 49-6 victory Friday. Hartford made his presence felt early...
COLUMBUS, OH

