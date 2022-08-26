Read full article on original website
Why did NKY legislator cast the only ‘no’ vote on flood relief aid?
Last week Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky legislature approved a $212.7 million relief package that gives aid to flood victims in eastern Kentucky. It was a near-unanimous effort, except for one legislator who voted no on the bill – Sen. John Schickel (R-Union). The bill was a bipartisan...
Beshear, legislature allot $212M in relief to Eastern Kentucky flood victims
Gov. Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda last week to sign a nearly $212.7 million relief package that will provide critical help over the next six months to Eastern Kentucky communities devastated by the deadly flooding that began July 26. The Governor called a special session last...
