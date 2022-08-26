Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Blue Run Spirits’ new Georgetown HQ to create 45 full-time jobs
A new whiskey operation in Georgetown will create a projected 45 jobs in the area. The $51 million dollar project by Blue Run Spirits will include a 35,000-square-foot distillery and a 20,000-square-foot rickhouse and will serve as the company’s first distilling operation and future headquarters. The investment also will create a projected 45 full-time jobs for local residents, including operations and administrative positions.
linknky.com
New bar to open atop Flying Axes in Covington
Flying Axes, a popular Covington bar, is about to have a new upstairs neighbor. During the Covington Business Council’s Hard Hat tour last Wednesday, visitors were given a sneak peek of the bones of a new second-story bar, located atop of Flying Axes at 100 West 6th St. in Covington. Owners described it as a modern take on the classic Kentucky bourbon bar.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
linknky.com
Beyond the Curb: Peek inside the newest apartment community in MainStrasse Village
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. Resident Valarie Bender first viewed the building during a hard hat tour before it was complete and “fell in love with it.”. Bender said one of the best parts of living at JRG is the...
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
linknky.com
Southgate grants IRB for apartment portion of Memorial Pointe project
The Southgate City Council approved an order at their last meeting on Aug. 17 to issue an Industrial Revenue Bond, or IRB, for the proposed apartment community within the Memorial Pointe Project on the former Beverly Hills Supper Club property. Southgate is issuing an IRB exclusively for the apartment portion...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
Fox 19
Rocket heading to moon for first time in five decades
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NASA will launch an unmanned rocket Monday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida with an eye toward sending humans back to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Artemis 1 will lift off around 8:33 a.m and will take a 42-day voyage around the moon. “The...
linknky.com
Extension Office turns to Covington project with “Cov+Tell”
The Kenton County Extension Office is continuing to focus attention on urban areas, chiefly downtown Covington, and the office is looking for help. The Extension is attempting to help improve the area by instituting a program called Cov+Tell to find out what is needed to boost revitalization. This program is done in conjunction with the University of Kentucky under the Urban Extension Consortium.
FOXBusiness
Kentucky logistics company opening new facility that will create 210 jobs
A logistics company is opening a new headquarters operation in northern Kentucky that will create 210 jobs, officials said. Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC will invest $4 million for the facility in Florence, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. Company leaders said they plan to acquire a 26,000-square-foot building...
Residents, officials and UC show concerns over rowdy parties in CUF neighborhood
In the CUF neighborhood, some residents are fed up with rowdy students, after some threw a massive party last week. Some videos of the party are circulating on social media.
linknky.com
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
Fox 19
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
linknky.com
Learning Grove merges with Cincinnati-based foundation
Learning Grove and FamiliesFORWARD are merging their services, the organizations announced last week. During a joint board meeting on Aug. 22, the two nonprofits voted to combine Learning Grove’s educational services with the after-school and community services of FamiliesFORWARD. According to the announcement, Covington-based Learning Grove will be the...
Sparrow Ridge, a 55+ community offering affordable living options, celebrated grand opening this week
Sparrow Ridge, a new affordable community with 96 apartments for residents age 55 or older who earn between 30 and 80% area median income (AMI) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting this week. Sparrow Ridge was co-developed by nonprofit Housing Services Alliance and affordable housing leader Woda Cooper Companies,...
Ludlow’s ‘last remaining piece of railroad history’ to undergo restoration
A historic Ludlow building abandoned since the 1970s will regain life over the next six years as the Ludlow Heritage Museum seeks to restore the former railyard storehouse.
‘Tranq Dope’ is a powerful new, potentially deadly drug raising alarms locally
SPRINGFIELD — A new drug called “Tranq Dope” is raising alarms in the Miami Valley because it is a combination of opioids and a drug used to sedate animals. “We don’t expect it to be too long before it comes right up I-75 into the Miami Valley,” Charles Patterson, health commissioner, Clark County Combined Health District, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Friday.
linknky.com
NKY streetscapes: Buttermilk Pike
This week I went to two different cities, but I stayed on the same street. Buttermilk Pike offers a variety of businesses and cuisines, and very different atmospheres. But each of these places offer something unique with a focus on fostering a community in the NKY area. Oriental Wok: 317...
linknky.com
Richardson Road Park renovation in Independence begins this week
Kenton County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Richardson Road Park tennis and basketball courts in Independence beginning this week for renovations. The tennis and basketball court area will be completely removed and rebuilt. The finished project will include renovated tennis and basketball courts, along with the addition of pickleball courts. The courts will be the first in the Kenton County Parks.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
