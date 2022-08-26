ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

linknky.com

Blue Run Spirits’ new Georgetown HQ to create 45 full-time jobs

A new whiskey operation in Georgetown will create a projected 45 jobs in the area. The $51 million dollar project by Blue Run Spirits will include a 35,000-square-foot distillery and a 20,000-square-foot rickhouse and will serve as the company’s first distilling operation and future headquarters. The investment also will create a projected 45 full-time jobs for local residents, including operations and administrative positions.
GEORGETOWN, OH
linknky.com

New bar to open atop Flying Axes in Covington

Flying Axes, a popular Covington bar, is about to have a new upstairs neighbor. During the Covington Business Council’s Hard Hat tour last Wednesday, visitors were given a sneak peek of the bones of a new second-story bar, located atop of Flying Axes at 100 West 6th St. in Covington. Owners described it as a modern take on the classic Kentucky bourbon bar.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
City
River, KY
City
Covington, KY
City
Covington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKYT 27

Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
GEORGETOWN, KY
linknky.com

Southgate grants IRB for apartment portion of Memorial Pointe project

The Southgate City Council approved an order at their last meeting on Aug. 17 to issue an Industrial Revenue Bond, or IRB, for the proposed apartment community within the Memorial Pointe Project on the former Beverly Hills Supper Club property. Southgate is issuing an IRB exclusively for the apartment portion...
SOUTHGATE, KY
Fox 19

Rocket heading to moon for first time in five decades

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NASA will launch an unmanned rocket Monday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida with an eye toward sending humans back to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Artemis 1 will lift off around 8:33 a.m and will take a 42-day voyage around the moon. “The...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
linknky.com

Extension Office turns to Covington project with “Cov+Tell”

The Kenton County Extension Office is continuing to focus attention on urban areas, chiefly downtown Covington, and the office is looking for help. The Extension is attempting to help improve the area by instituting a program called Cov+Tell to find out what is needed to boost revitalization. This program is done in conjunction with the University of Kentucky under the Urban Extension Consortium.
COVINGTON, KY
FOXBusiness

Kentucky logistics company opening new facility that will create 210 jobs

A logistics company is opening a new headquarters operation in northern Kentucky that will create 210 jobs, officials said. Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC will invest $4 million for the facility in Florence, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. Company leaders said they plan to acquire a 26,000-square-foot building...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Suspicious package detonated near Covington church

The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Learning Grove merges with Cincinnati-based foundation

Learning Grove and FamiliesFORWARD are merging their services, the organizations announced last week. During a joint board meeting on Aug. 22, the two nonprofits voted to combine Learning Grove’s educational services with the after-school and community services of FamiliesFORWARD. According to the announcement, Covington-based Learning Grove will be the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Tranq Dope’ is a powerful new, potentially deadly drug raising alarms locally

SPRINGFIELD — A new drug called “Tranq Dope” is raising alarms in the Miami Valley because it is a combination of opioids and a drug used to sedate animals. “We don’t expect it to be too long before it comes right up I-75 into the Miami Valley,” Charles Patterson, health commissioner, Clark County Combined Health District, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Friday.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

NKY streetscapes: Buttermilk Pike

This week I went to two different cities, but I stayed on the same street. Buttermilk Pike offers a variety of businesses and cuisines, and very different atmospheres. But each of these places offer something unique with a focus on fostering a community in the NKY area. Oriental Wok: 317...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
linknky.com

Richardson Road Park renovation in Independence begins this week

Kenton County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Richardson Road Park tennis and basketball courts in Independence beginning this week for renovations. The tennis and basketball court area will be completely removed and rebuilt. The finished project will include renovated tennis and basketball courts, along with the addition of pickleball courts. The courts will be the first in the Kenton County Parks.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

