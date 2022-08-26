ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Deposit, MD

Port Deposit changing gears in personnel

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

PORT DEPOSIT — Rather than hiring a new chief of police, Town of Port Deposit officials have opted to instead hire a person to handle code enforcement and administer public works.

