Kim Louise Barrus
Kim Louise Barrus, 78, Wabash, died at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born June 11, 1944. She married Robert D. Barrus on May 15, 1965; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Shelly (Jeff) Knee, Carrie (Tim) Vogel...
Brian Victor Young
Brian Victor Young, 55, Albion, died at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his home in Albion. He was born April 30, 1967, in Columbia City. He is survived by his father, Max, and a sister, Jill A. Young, Kandern, Germany. Smith and Sons Funeral Home is in charge...
Larry D. Hyden
Larry D. Hyden, 73, Mentone, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home in Mentone. He was born Feb. 12, 1949. He married Suzanne (Hite) Hyden on June 8, 1968; she survives. Larry is also survived by his sons, William (Mindy) Hyden, Silver Lake and Larry (Michelle) Hyden, Akron; his three grandchildren; his sisters, Patty Ann (Danny) Clifton, Lagro, Christine (Johnnie) Spears, Wabash and Charlotte Smith, Warsaw; and his brothers, Anthony Hyden, Warsaw and William (Lydia) Hyden, South Whitley.
Jane Ruth Rush — PENDING
Jane Ruth Rush, 89, Warsaw, died at 10:07 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
Carol Ann Young
Carol Ann Young, 79, Albion, formerly of Churubusco, died at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her home in Albion. She was born Nov. 28, 1942. On April 3, 1962, she married Max E. Young; he survives. She is survived by her daughter Jill A. Young, Kandern, Germany; sisters,...
First In A Series: The Remarkable Story Of Dr. Bud Pattison
Editor’s note: The following is information from a 1958 article about Dr. Lee H. “Bud” Pattison, a former resident of Warsaw. The article is from the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. The second in a series will be posted Wednesday, Aug. 31. WARSAW — Lee...
Jan Durham — PENDING
Jan Durham, 79, Warsaw, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
David L. Adams
David L. Adams, 66, Plymouth, died at 10:26 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Dave was born Dec. 15, 1955. On June 25, 1977, David and Suzanne McGowan were united in marriage; she survives. Dave is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christi (Don) Zehner, Plymouth;...
Jordan David Cooper
Jordan David Cooper, 31, Lapaz, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home in LaPaz. Jordan was born Aug. 7, 1991. Jordan is survived by his daughter, Daelyn Rae Eddington, Knox; his father, David (Bonnie) Cooper, Culver; mother, Yvonne Rene (Michael) Mann, Plymouth; girlfriend, Sarah Wyckoff, Lapaz; brothers, Dustin Cooper, Norfolk, Va., Brandon (Jessica) Cooper, Plymouth and Austin “AJ” Cooper, Culver; and maternal grandmother, Mary Lois Watson, Plymouth.
David Allen Kiggins
David Allen Kiggins, 45, Argos, died at 8:06 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in the Raclin House, Center for Hospice, Mishawaka. He was born Feb. 18, 1977. David is survived by his mom, Dorothy Kiggins, Argos; son, Henry Kiggins, Argos; sisters, Mary Miller and Murna Maynard, both of Argos; and brother, Clarance Garn Sr., Argos.
Robert ‘Selby’ Gemmill
Robert Selby Gemmill, 78, Ligonier, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at home in Ligonier. He was born April 28, 1944. On Feb. 10, 1961, he married JoAnn Elizabeth Herendeen; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Tony (Shelly) Gemmill, Noblesville; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters,...
Group Spotlights International Overdose Awareness Day On Wednesday
WARSAW — In 2021, it was calculated that approximately 2,554 Hoosiers died due to overdose. Twenty of those overdoses were recorded in Kosciusko County. Walking In Awareness and Recovery will be hosting an event for International Overdose Awareness Day to educate the public, bring awareness to this issue and honor the lives lost to overdose.
Kenneth H. Lukenbill — UPDATED
Kenneth H. Lukenbill, 79, Plymouth, died Aug. 25, 2022. He was born Dec. 11, 1942. He married Penny Lukenbill; she survives. Ken is also survived by his son Adam (Sarah); and three grandchildren. Johnson-Danieslon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Eugene Buttgen Sr.
Kenneth Eugene Buttgen Sr., 95, Life Care Center, LaGrange, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, Apache Junction, Ariz., Ligonier and Kendallville, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Life Care Center, LaGrange. Ken was born Feb. 3, 1927. On Dec. 17, 1948, he married Nari Chirpas; she preceded him in death. He is...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, North CR 950W, north of West CR 1350N, Nappanee. Driver: Jaren M. Swihart, 28, South CR 875W, Claypool. Swihart fell asleep while driving. His vehicle went off the roadway and hit a utility pole and box and then a tree. Damage: Swihart complained of left arm pain. Damage: Up to $100,000.
Robert L. Haney
Robert L. Haney, 93, Columbia City, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Center in Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Fort Wayne. He married Joy J. Pettigrew on March 3, 1950. He is survived by his son: Lt. Col. Mark (Mary) Haney (RET U.S....
Thongbay Vannarath
Thongbay Vannarath, 76, Goshen, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Dec. 12, 1945, in Khammoune, Laos. She was married to Khamseng Vonnarath. He preceded her in death. She is survived by six sons: Oudone, Somsamouni, Oudaphone, Sinthasone, Nirandone and Phonechanh Vannarath; a daughter: Bounthavy Vannarath;...
Patricia Sue Wysong
Patricia Sue Wysong, 76, Goshen, formerly of Kendallville and Michigan, died at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Brickyard Health Care, Mishawaka. She was born May 30, 1946, in Goshen. Surviving are a son: James (Alissa) Wysong, Osceola; and three granddaughters. Preceding her in death are her parents; brothers:...
Jackie E. Warren — PENDING
Jackie E. “Jack” Warren, 82, Ligonier, died at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence in Ligonier. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
Mahlon Martin
Mahlon Martin, 85, Syracuse, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, following an illness at his home. He was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Elkhart County. On Aug. 21, 1960, he was united in marriage to Hannah Mary Martin, his companion of 62 years. Surviving...
