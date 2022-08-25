WARSAW — In 2021, it was calculated that approximately 2,554 Hoosiers died due to overdose. Twenty of those overdoses were recorded in Kosciusko County. Walking In Awareness and Recovery will be hosting an event for International Overdose Awareness Day to educate the public, bring awareness to this issue and honor the lives lost to overdose.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO