Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Stunned to Find She Was Served Fried Paper Instead of Chicken
"That's them plant based strips," one commenter joked after the woman revealed the foreign object in her order on TikTok.
Man's Account of Wife-Versus-Mother Showdown Leaves Internet Disgusted
A bad visit in 2019 was the catalyst for tension that is still festering today.
Man Slammed for Changing Locks Behind Wife's Back: 'Broke Her Trust'
"My wife decided this was her hill to die on," said the poster in the now-viral comment.
Teen Praised for Telling Dad She 'Didn't Sign Up' To Babysit Stepsister
The teenager said the babysitting requests have made her want to leave home.
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shock as 'Cheeky' Neighbor Posts Cottage on Instagram Claiming It's Her Own
Mumsnet user writes, "there is not one thing in her photo that is her cottage or garden. It is all mine," after "minor actress" claims property is hers.
Musk cites whistleblower to justify scrapping Twitter deal
Elon Musk's lawyers have filed a fresh notice to terminate his $44 billion buyout of Twitter, citing whistleblower testimony by the platform's former security chief as "distinct" justification for scrapping the deal. In their new termination notice -- sent to Twitter and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission -- Musk's lawyers said the Zatko revelations illustrated "far-reaching misconduct" at Twitter that would likely have "severe consequences" for future business.
Stranger Spots TikTok Influencer's Skin Infection After Watching Her Video
Rosie Breen, 25, was surprised when she spotted a comment from a follower on TikTok telling her to go to the doctor to get a mark on her back looked at.
How Being 'Sm-old' Increases Your Chances of Success: Balancing Being Smart and Being Bold
What do you think are the essential qualities that contribute to a person's success in life?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harry Styles Pauses Concert After Fan Throws Cold Chicken Nuggets on Stage
The singer commented on a fan's "very interesting approach" to getting his attention during the show while resisting calls to eat the nugget.
Cats Struggling To Catch a Mouse Dubbed Real Life 'Tom and Jerry' in Video
Cleopatra and her litter of kittens can be seen seemingly letting the mouse run wild, prompting joy from internet users.
Internet Sides With Man Who Lost Girlfriend and Job Within Weeks: 'Livid'
"Sounds like you are now free to get a better job and girl," said one reply on the viral post.
Watch Huge Glowing Fireball Streak Across New York Sky
One witness said it was an "amazing experience" to see the bright meteor illuminate the night sky over the weekend.
When Does 'Dated and Related' Start on Netflix and How Does It Work?
'Dated and Related' is the new Netflix dating show that has a unique premise. Here's everything you need to know about the series.
Man Praised for Ordering Food His Stepsister Does Not Eat: 'Obsessed'
"If you'd like something else you can pay for it yourself," one commenter said while defending the man's choice.
Video of Two Birds' Car Ride in Face Mask Hammocks Divides Opinion
Many people have raised safety concerns after they watched the viral clip.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
951M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0