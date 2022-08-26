INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning on the U.S. 40/Washington Street on-ramp to southbound I-465. The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. when the driver of an SUV failed to navigate the curve in the ramp, continued straight through a grassy ditch, hit the embankment on the on-ramp, and went airborne, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

