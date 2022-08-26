ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

16-year-old student shot and killed at bus stop

NWOOD, Ind. — Police continue to search for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student at a bus stop. Greenwood police confirmed that a sophomore student was shot and killed at a bus stop in the area of Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive (southwest of W. Worthsville Road […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WFYI

Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop

A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Whiteland, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Whiteland, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Sheriff’s brother shot and killed by Muncie Police during SWAT standoff

MUNCIE, Ind. – The brother of the Delaware County sheriff was killed in a police shooting involving the Muncie Police Department early Thursday morning. The man who died in the incident was identified as 45-year-old Richard Skinner, the brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police confirmed the information.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

16-year-old shot, killed in Indianapolis

Metro police say that they know who shot Katrina. They detained and interviewed the person Monday before releasing that person pending further investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Manhunt#Bus Stop#Violent Crime#Atf K 9
WISH-TV

Man dies, 2 people seriously hurt in crash on Washington Street ramp to I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning on the U.S. 40/Washington Street on-ramp to southbound I-465. The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. when the driver of an SUV failed to navigate the curve in the ramp, continued straight through a grassy ditch, hit the embankment on the on-ramp, and went airborne, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Woman killed in shooting on near east side; Estranged husband arrested

This article mentions domestic violence. If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 24/7, at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). Additional local organizations and hotlines are at the bottom of this story. INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after his estranged […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Fox News

Fox News

782K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy