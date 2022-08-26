Read full article on original website
16-year-old student shot and killed at bus stop
NWOOD, Ind. — Police continue to search for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student at a bus stop. Greenwood police confirmed that a sophomore student was shot and killed at a bus stop in the area of Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive (southwest of W. Worthsville Road […]
Indiana schools on lockdown following fatal shooting at bus stop
After a 16-year-old student was shot at a bus stop, several schools in Indiana have gone into lockdown.
‘It took my heart away from me’: Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. – To Temario Stokes Jr., family was everything. To his mother, he was “her baby.” The 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student died after being shot at his bus stop Thursday morning near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive. His mother, Tiera Ervin, talked to reporters just hours after her son was killed and […]
Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop
A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
Sheriff’s brother shot and killed by Muncie Police during SWAT standoff
MUNCIE, Ind. – The brother of the Delaware County sheriff was killed in a police shooting involving the Muncie Police Department early Thursday morning. The man who died in the incident was identified as 45-year-old Richard Skinner, the brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police confirmed the information.
Bedford man fires shots and ditches gun out of a vehicle window and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called Tuesday to the 1210 block of 7th Street after a report of a fight in progress. While en route to the call, the dispatcher reported a second caller said two shots had been fired and the caller witnessed a gray SUV traveling east through the alley.
Dutch soldier dies after being shot outside Indianapolis hotel
A Dutch special forces soldier who was one of three commandos shot outside a hotel in Indianapolis over the weekend has died of his injuries, the Dutch Defense Ministry said Monday. The soldier, who has not yet been identified, was "surrounded by family and colleagues" when he died Sunday night,...
16-year-old shot, killed in Indianapolis
Metro police say that they know who shot Katrina. They detained and interviewed the person Monday before releasing that person pending further investigation.
Man dies, 2 people seriously hurt in crash on Washington Street ramp to I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning on the U.S. 40/Washington Street on-ramp to southbound I-465. The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. when the driver of an SUV failed to navigate the curve in the ramp, continued straight through a grassy ditch, hit the embankment on the on-ramp, and went airborne, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
Temario Stokes' mentor said the 16-year-old was 'genuine about change'
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Kareem Hines was devastated to hear one of his mentees, 16-year-old Temario Stokes, was shot and killed Thursday morning waiting for the school bus. The Greenwood teenager had been in Hines' mentorship program, New B.O.Y. (New Breed of Youth), for about a year. “His participation was...
Man dies in crash on I-465 entrance ramp on Indy's southwest side
A man has died in a crash early Thursday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, officials say.
Woman killed in shooting on near east side; Estranged husband arrested
This article mentions domestic violence. If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 24/7, at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). Additional local organizations and hotlines are at the bottom of this story. INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after his estranged […]
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side
Officers arrived to find a man in his early 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
