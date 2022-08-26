Read full article on original website
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Diana’s last moments: French medic recalls ‘tragic night’
PARIS (AP) — The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her. Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
BBC
Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'
The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
'Parasite' actor Song Kang-ho to make TV series debut
Song Kang-ho, an actor known for "Memories of Murder" and "Parasite," will star in the new series "Uncle Sam Shik."
Jewish remains found in Norwich well were medieval pogrom victims – study
The remains of children and adults found in a disused well in Norwich have been identified as victims of a bloody medieval pogrom, researchers have revealed. The team said the discovery not only underscored the horror of the antisemitic atrocity, but provided new insights into when genetic disorders often found among Ashkenazi Jews first appeared.
Best Movies Set in Ireland
With verdant hills, wind-swept cliffs, intriguing folklore, and a not-too-distant history of tragic famine and war, the country of Ireland makes for a fertile cinematic backdrop. From comedies, dramas, and romance to action, adventure, and fantasy, dozens of award-winning and critically acclaimed films have been set on the Emerald Isle. (Can you solve these real […]
BBC
Driver with child in car was four times over drink-drive limit
A woman was found to be four times over the drink-driving limit while driving with a child on a motorway, police say. Cheshire Police said they received "numerous reports from members of the public" while she was driving a silver BMW on the M6 near Knutsford at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.
BBC
Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
BBC
Staffordshire family's bid to take son on one last holiday
The family of a boy with a life-limiting condition are appealing for help to take him on a final holiday as they raise awareness of the condition. Mason, 12, from Stafford, requires 24-hour care for his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with doctors telling his mother he does not have long to live.
BBC
Dot Branning's Final Farewell
In a very special episode airing this winter, Dot’s family and friends will come together for her funeral to say goodbye to their beloved Dot. The character is currently residing in Ireland but as per Dot’s wishes, her funeral will be held in Walford, the place she always called home. Dot is one of the Squares most adored faces and her family and friends will be sure to give her the send-off she so very well deserves.
BBC
Star Wars memorabilia goes under the hammer
An enormous collection of Star Wars memorabilia, from one careful owner, has been sold for nearly £27,000. Hundreds of collectables from the sci-fi franchise were auctioned at Willingham, near Cambridge on Saturday. They included a rare 1978 radio-controlled Jawa Sandcrawler, in its original box, which sold for £850.
BBC
Noida towers demolition: The moment Supertech skyscrapers imploded
On Sunday afternoon, two skyscrapers near India's capital Delhi were demolished in a carefully planned explosion. It was the biggest such operation in India so far, and generated so much interest that it was telecast live on TV channels. Thousands of people who live in the neighbourhood had to evacuate...
