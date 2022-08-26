Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
More rain on the way today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After some initial breaks of sun, clouds will fill in pretty well for much of the day today. Those added clouds will help to keep temperatures lower than recent days. Many temperatures reached the lower 90s yesterday. But for today, temperatures will only reach the upper 70s. The humidity will remain fairly high today, so it will still have a summertime feel.
13 WHAM
Tracking storms and heat this evening
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Everyone got the heat today in WNY, but some areas will also see the potential for locally strong thunderstorms. Let's start with the storms. A trough of low pressure will interact with the Lake Erie lake breeze and produce locally strong thunderstorms through late this evening. Any storms that flare up will have locally heavy downpours, gusty wind, cloud to ground lightning, and the potential for hail.
13 WHAM
Tropical start to the week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A warm front will approach WNY Monday morning and move through the region by late afternoon. The front will bring warmer and more humid air to Rochester through tonight and Monday. The dew point temperature will climb into the upper-60s to near 70 Monday. This is...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Hot and humid start to the week with near record temps
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday will start with a lot of sunshine, which will allow temperatures to soar to near 90 by midday and into the low 90s in the afternoon. The record for August 29th is 94, set back in 1973. We will be close to that record in the afternoon. The humidity will also be on the high side on Monday, so the feel-like heat index will be in the mid and upper 90s.
13 WHAM
Mid-Summer warmth ahead
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It looks like the weather will be warming up over the next few days thanks to a flow from the south. Although this morning will start out in the 50s, the afternoon should easily reach the mid-upper 80s. It looks like the warm air will stick around into Monday as well.
Thunderstorms cause power outages across Southern Tier
(WETM) – Severe thunderstorms have started to cause power outages across the Southern Tier Monday evening, according to NYSEG. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins Counties on August 29. The storm report said a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts was located over Thurston, moving west […]
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!
Fall in New York is romanticized for a reason. It’s a season filled with lovely weather, fun seasonal activities, delicious flavors, and a general feeling of coziness. But to enjoy fall to the fullest, you need to seek out some experiences to make the most of this time of year and all it has to offer. Read on to learn about a handful of fall activities you might want to add to your to-do list to make the most of the fall season in Rochester!
WHEC TV-10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra bringing their 2022 winter tour to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be bringing their 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” to Rochester on Thursday, December 1. Presale tickets for TSO fan club members will be held on...
13 WHAM
City declares Cool Sweep for Monday; Durand Eastman closed
Rochester, N.Y. — A Cool Sweep is in effect Monday, with temperatures expected to reach the 90s, but one popular spot will be closed. Durand Eastman Beach is not open due to a lifeguard shortage. Meanwhile, city pools, spray parks and select air-conditioned facilities will be open for extended...
Rochester home deemed total loss after basement fire on Garson Ave.
No one was injured in the fire, however, a snake was rescued from an aquarium inside the home.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
Rochester City Hall boosting security
Employees will be required to wear visible identification at all times.
13 WHAM
Home struck multiple times by gunfire on Jefferson, Frost Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident where an occupied home was struck by gunfire overnight. Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Jefferson and Frost Avenue. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots...
13 WHAM
Miquel A. Powell Youth summer camp closes out its second year in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Miquel A. Powell Youth Summer Camp at Scio Street held a graduation for its campers Sunday, concluding its second year in action. The camp had originally started in response to the gun violence in Rochester over the last two years. In 2021 it was decided...
Heat In New York State Today Could Be Harmful Or Deadly To Your Dog
Today, Monday, August 29, 2022, the heat index values in certain regions of New York will be in the 90s. The National Weather Service-Buffalo is warning residents to be careful and prepare for extreme heat today. The dangerous heat will cover Western and Central New York, bringing high temperatures and humidity. As hot as it will be for humans today, it will feel even hotter for animals.
westsidenewsny.com
Spencerport Red Onions fire racing team have top ten finish
The Spencerport Red Onions fire racing team had a top ten finish overall in the 2022 New York State Championship Drill held in Merrick, NY, on August 20. The team also earned second place in the 3 Man Ladder event with a run of 6.67 seconds. Photo from @SpencerportFD on...
13 WHAM
Celebrating a century of life in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A special celebration for a century of life. Family and friends of Cynthia Tarver gathered at Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Rochester in honor of her 100th birthday. They shared their favorite memories with her, commemorating the milestone. "It's awesome, I didn't expect it - I...
13 WHAM
Fairport Music Fest returns this weekend
Fairport, N.Y. — The Fairport Music Fest kicked off Friday for its two-day music filled event. The event is held annually to feature a chorus of local and regional bands. Each year, the event draws visitors from Fairport and from afar with a family-friendly event that includes kids activates, food trucks, in addition to six stages of music.
Astonishing Footage Of Bear Crossing In Wyoming County [VIDEO]
This is pretty amazing footage! A bear was spotted crossing the road in Wyoming County. If you drive up and down the rolling hills of Erie County or Wyoming County, you will see an abundance of farms and wildlife. When people refer to "God's Country" I am pretty sure that they are referring to these places. Check out this video that shows a beautiful black bear crossing the road!
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Panera to test voice ordering in drive-thrus around Rochester, N.Y.
Panera Bread on Monday said it will begin testing a new artificially intelligent voice-ordering bot named “Tori” at drive-thru locations in the Rochester, N.Y. area. Developed by Boston-based AI-ordering platform OpenCity, a Tori will be tested at Panera drive-thru units in Greece (800 Greece Ridge Center Dr.), and Webster, N.Y. (935 Hold Rd.).
