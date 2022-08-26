Read full article on original website
Has reversal of Roe v. Wade motivated North Carolina women to register to vote?
When the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, some experts braced for a big spike in the number of women who were motivated enough to register to vote. But has that happened in North Carolina?
Youth Climate Stories – Dr. Seuss has a lesson about the environment
Https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Daisy.mp3. Daisy Morales Bravo explores what new development in coastal North Carolina means for wildlife – and calls upon her neighbors to act. “I speak for the trees,” said the Lorax. I heard this phrase in elementary school. Almost every single one of us did. But many of...
List of college scholarships available for North Carolina students
We put together a long list of scholarships for North Carolina students and got advice for how to find more (and snag them!).
Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public’s help
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
Story of North Carolina woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie
The original classified ad, first published in The Charlotte Observer on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2005, was simple. Though Jenna's plea had a more complex motivation.
Only Durham public school built in last decade welcomes its inaugural class of 400 students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools welcomed more than 30,000 students back to the classroom Monday. For the first time in a decade, hundreds of students got the opportunity to walk through brand new doors. Lyons Farm Elementary is a brand new, two-story, state-of-the-art facility that welcomed over...
A call for political change
This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. The Rev. William Barber, who launched the “Moral Monday” protest movement in Raleigh nearly a decade ago, announced plans for...
Confederate monument in Halifax County park comes down
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — After standing in Randolph Park for nearly a century, a monument in Halifax County originally built to honor soldiers of the Confederacy and later expanded to include veterans of foreign wars, now lies in pieces. On Sunday night, Aug. 21, the mayor of Enfield leveled...
5 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 1 site fails for 7th time this summer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A site along the Neuse River in Clayton has now failed checks for E. coli seven times this summer, according to a group that typically checks more than 50 sites along North Carolina rivers each week. The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, tests water at popular...
Can you ride e-bikes and scooters in bike lanes in Raleigh? Here’s the law.
E-bikes and scooters have risen in popularity during the pandemic. Are you following local laws when you’re riding yours?
Man committed when found with machete at NC restaurant, charged with robbery
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man was involuntarily committed after he was found armed with a machete and experiencing a mental crisis in a Taco Bell restaurant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Police said in a news release Saturday that the man was transported to Nash UNC Health Care. The Rocky Mount […]
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
North Carolina sentenced to almost 28 years in prison for leading conspiracy to sell drugs
A Rocky Mount man was sentenced August 24, 2022 to 335 months in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack and other controlled substances, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Terrence Brandon Mabry, 32, pleaded guilty on January 23, 2020.
‘Chameleon Beard Bandit’ sentenced to 15 years after robbing NC banks, including 1 in Durham
A man, known as the Chameleon Beard Bandit, who robbed multiple Bank of America banks, including a branch in Durham, has been sentenced to 180 months in prison after pleading guilty to all robberies, the Department of Justice said.
North Carolina ALE investigation nets 189 arrests for various crimes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities made 189 arrests Thursday night as part of a statewide crackdown on various crimes. The investigation, led by the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, resulted in 189 arrests and 449 charges, the agency said. Among those charges, 20 were felonies, 261 were alcohol-related and 80 were drug-related. Agents, […]
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
Police: North Carolina mom killed 2 toddler daughters
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of two toddlers Saturday.
Autopsy results released for 35-year-old man who died in Durham County jail custody
Joseph Hunter was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, which contributed to his death, the newly released report shows.
New Wake schools’ diversity leader presented on ‘social justice’ in high school math
RALEIGH — A presentation obtained by North State Journal shows the new leader of Wake County Public Schools’ Office of Equity Affairs presented on “culturally responsive teaching and social justice in high school mathematics classrooms” at a 2021 Math Summit held at N.C. State University. Wake...
PHOTOS: 2 wanted for vehicle thefts, damages in Roanoke Rapids
Police said the suspects were seen breaking the window of one car and opening the door of another to steal items before fleeing the area.
