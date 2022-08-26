Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ballots have been set for Bryan, College Station school district elections
Both Bryan and College Station have contested school board races that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, along with a Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election (VATRE) for those in the College Station school district. All incumbents in the six places – three on each board – up for election have...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 30
The Texas Renaissance Festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Performers include musicians, magicians, acrobats, jugglers and dancers in performances throughout each day. Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 8 through Nov. 27. 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. $7.50 to $29. texrenfest.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves $7.3 million contract to redevelop former Macy's department store
College Station City Council members approved a $7.3 million contract Thursday to purchase the former Macy’s department store property at Post Oak Mall to activate and repurpose the property to be a catalyst for redevelopment, according to Natalie Ruiz, the city’s director of economic development. “In 2019, we...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bump, set, splash: Annual Hog Splash fundraiser returns to Snook to benefit Hospice Brazos Valley
For the 11th year, fundraising for Hospice Brazos Valley got dirty as more than more than 40 teams and even more spectators traveled to Snook for the annual Hog Splash event. Nine mud volleyball pits were scattered behind Slovacek Sausage’s Snook facility with tents, an extra-large tarp water slide and vendors surrounding the in-ground courts. A total of 45 teams began pool play before the top teams competed in the championship bracket with Sour Apple finishing in first place for the fourth year.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota headlines BV teams that pulled off upsets in Week 1
Week 1 of the high school football season featured plenty of exciting games across the Brazos Valley. While some times it may seem a foregone conclusion about which teams are going to win, last week proved that anything can happen on Friday night. And this isn’t a column making fun...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn opens football season with 55-0 victory
BRENHAM – The Blinn College Buccaneers opened the football season with a 55-0 victory over Louisiana Community College on Saturday at Cub Stadium. Blinn rolled up 580 yards, holding Community Christian to 14. Blinn had 10 sacks for 78 yards and came up with two interceptions, one by freshman defensive back Mikado Hinson Jr., from College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Be patient with those slow drivers
I took my sick hen to the doctor, containing her in a wire crate. I wanted to drive more slowly than usual and start and stop gradually so as not to put more movement pressure on her than necessary. While most people were seemingly patient with me, one person blew...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Highlights: Texas A&M vs. San Diego volleyball
Highlights of the Texas A&M volleyball team's 3-0 loss to No. 25 San Diego at the Texas A&M Invitational inside Reed Arena. (August 27, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jimbo Fisher: Several things contributed to Haynes King winning A&M QB job
Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Haynes King did many things to earn the starting job, head coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. King was named the starter after Saturday's practice over junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and true freshman Conner Weigman. “There’s no deciding factor,” Fisher...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station drops season opener to Lucas Lovejoy 52-27
ALLEN — Missed chances on offense kept College Station from keeping pace with Lucas Lovejoy in the Cougars’ season-opening 52-27 loss to the Leopards on Saturday night in the Tom Landry Classic at Eagle Stadium. In both halves, College Station had ample scoring chances but couldn’t convert. A...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Burton girls cross country team places second at Caldwell meet
CALDWELL — The Burton girls cross country team finished second in the Division 2 race at the Caldwell meet on Saturday at Davidson Creek Park. Peyton Sigsbee placed second for the Lady Panthers, and Avery Applewhite finished ninth. For the Burton boys, Hunter Hancock (third), Andre Ortiz (eighth) and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Report: Jimbo Fisher names Haynes King Texas A&M's starting quarterback
Sophomore Haynes King has been named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Sam Houston State. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told the team after Saturday’s practice, reported TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci. King won the starting job for the second straight season, beating out redshirt junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU and true freshman Conner Weigman.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Robert Cessna's preseason grades for the 2022 Texas A&M football team
Here are the preseason grades for the 2022 Texas A&M football team:. The good: The competition is keen. Junior transfer Max Johnson played in 18 games for LSU, starting 14. Haynes King is fully recovered from a fractured ankle, ready to extend plays and remind fans of Johnny Manziel. Talented, confident Conner Weigman, a five-star recruit, is the program’s quarterback of the future.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M soccer team grinds to a 2-1 win over New Mexico State
For a soccer team that leans on a high press and turnovers to spark offense, three games in a week can put weights on athletes’ legs. The Texas A&M soccer team found itself in that predicament and needed a spark of energy to get its weary legs going in a 2-1 win over New Mexico State on Saturday at Ellis Field.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team loses to No. 25 San Diego in three sets
The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to No. 25 San Diego 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 on Saturday at the A&M Invitational at Reed Arena. San Diego (2-0) dominated throughout, hitting .260 to A&M’s .051 with more blocks (9-6), digs (43-32) and aces (5-4). The Aggies (1-1) stayed close in the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Haynes King named starting quarterback for season opener
Sophomore Haynes King has been named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Sam Houston State. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told the team King had won the job after Saturday’s practice, according to multiple sources. King earned the spot for the second straight season, beating out redshirt junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and true freshman Conner Weigman. The news was first reported by TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Haynes King, Aggies hit the reset button
Haynes King won the Texas A&M starting quarterback battle for a multitude of reasons which head coach Jimbo Fisher rattled off in his typical lightning fashion at Monday’s press conference. It was King’s throwing, running, reading, checking and effect on the game that made him the best choice. In...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Senior Demani Richardson looks to finish Aggie career in style
If Texas A&M senior safety Demani Richardson takes care of his unfinished business in 2022, the Aggies will have a better chance of doing the same. Richardson had a solid junior season with 65 tackles, 44 of them solos, 6.5 for loss including two sacks. Richardson also broke up three passes, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. The three-year starter had a good chance of getting drafted into the NFL but opted to return for his senior season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball drops tournament finale to No. 6 Pitt
When the Texas A&M volleyball team was clicking within its system, it stood toe-to-toe with sixth-ranked Pittsburgh on Sunday at Reed Arena. However, inconsistency on first touches and passing pulled the Aggies out of their system too frequently. Pitt took advantage for a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 victory in the final match of the season-opening Texas A&M Invitational.
