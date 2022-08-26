Read full article on original website
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
Saving for the Future - Deception in the Financial Status Quo
In this age of fintech, we see all sorts of empty promises and deceptive claims. One I want to address today are the apps that let you “save” money for your’s or other children’s futures, namely in the form of 529 college savings accounts or savings accounts of any kind.
15 Best Practices for Call Center Management
A report from Salesforce suggests that 91% of the customers will engage again with a company that offers excellent customer services. Additionally, 83% of the customers wish to speak directly with someone as soon as they contact a company. These statistics indicate the importance of having a good system in...
Demystifying the Technical Properties of Sharding: Why it is Great
Special thanks to Dankrad Feist and Aditya Asgaonkar for review. Sharding is the future of Ethereum scalability, and it will be key to helping the ecosystem support many thousands of transactions per second and allowing large portions of the world to regularly use the platform at an affordable cost. However, it is also one of the more misunderstood concepts in the Ethereum ecosystem and in blockchain ecosystems more broadly. It refers to a very specific set of ideas with very specific properties, but it often gets conflated with techniques that have very different and often much weaker security properties. The purpose of this post will be to explain exactly what specific properties sharding provides, how it differs from other technologies that arenot sharding, and what sacrifices a sharded system has to make to achieve these properties.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
How to Pick the Best Recurring Payment Solution
There are so many companies that offer recurring payment solutions that it has become so difficult for SaaS companies to find software. It is not easy to make the right choice at the right time when it comes to adopting a recurring payment solution. In this article, you will read that how you can reach out to the right recurring payment system for your business. Here, you need to find a flexible and scalable platform that offers multiple payment gateways and user-friendly software. Demos also help you find the right software for payment processing.
Top 5 Interoperability Solutions
A considerable amount of resources are being expended to solve blockchain interoperability. That is the ability to communicate securely across independent blockchain networks. Innovators believe that interoperability will enable blockchain to lead other industries into the Web 3 era. It will make cross-chain transactions more user-friendly, improve smart contract utility and break down barriers preventing project collaboration. Achieving this will help the technology take one more step toward its decentralized aims. So why did it become such a problem in the first place?
Is the Bear Market a Blessing for the Wise?
When I first entered the stage a couple of years ago, I stumbled across a bold statement saying, “Bear Market is a blessing”. I honestly thought the person saying this was insane or so much at a loss that he was looking everywhere for a silver lining. Now...
Optimizing Your Cloud Costs
Cloud cost optimization is a practice any organization should adopt to ensure they spend right on the cloud. Let’s see how to plan the same. Every cloud stakeholder should be armed with documents, tutorials, training, guidance, and tools to effectively handle the cloud environment. FinOps products should have the ability to provide graphical representation and reports on cloud usage. Reports should facilitate the stakeholders to dive deep into granular pod level, node level, business unit level, tag level usage, associated cost details, etc.
How to Build Small K8s Cluster on a Single PC - Chapter 3 - Crafting the Appscape.
In the second article of this series, I reviewed my guides on how to build a K3s-based Kubernetes cluster with a few virtual machines. This time, I'll give you a tour around the walkthroughs where I tell you how to deploy apps or services in such a cluster, by using the official Kustomize method.
xCollective: The Future Of Diversity
XCollective is an up-and-coming female and nonbinary project that aims to help women mint NFTs and find jobs in the crypto web3 industry. They have an emphasis on achieving fair pay for women using a decentralized recruiting network. The project should also increase women's and nonbinary individuals' role in crypto adoption and development of web3. Women and nonbinary individuals have a unique view of web3 helping the community grow through efficient marketing as well as attracting a diverse population.
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Interstitial Ads?
With the rapid changes in digital advertising, publishers and advertisers are now searching for reliability and convenience. Since the advancements in digital advertising are snowballing, different ad formats or types are becoming prominent, especially in the app monetization industry. Interstitial ads are one such type of ad format that has gained popularity among publishers.
Why Gold-Backed Tokens Grow During Bear Run
AABBG, Paxos Gold, and Tether Gold are among the top gold-backed stablecoins currently prospering. They benefit from real gold reserves backing their existence and widespread community support. Gold-backed tokens peg their blockchain values to the real-world price of gold. As a result, gold-based cryptocurrencies tend to grow during a bear run, providing investors with stability and growth. New tools, such as payment gateways, are developing to ease their way into mainstream adoption.
Why Ethereum is Good for the Sustainability of NFT Platforms and Web3
We are happy to reiterate that the Oases platform is finally live on Ethereum mainnet after a successful time on testnet. The mainnet launch is clearly a significant milestone, but it is also a point where we have to allocate more of the focus on the future path of the project and its community. Therefore, it's a good time to continue our opinion series where we started to explore digital ownership which is one of the main valuable properties of NFTs and a big reason to work with the technology. Now it's time to look up from NFTs, see the bigger picture, and explore the concept and its use in society and our common environment.
What the Blockchain Minimalist thinks but Doesn't Know
For some persons, it could be challenging to understand the blockchain’s technology processes and their impact on finance and the economy. Blockchain minimalists, on the other hand, have the perception that the cost of transactions (i.e. micro-payment system) and scalability are major hindrances to blockchain adoption. Arguably, you can...
Best Resources for Software Engineers
I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
How to Get Started with Website Test Automation
Bonus: if you like our content and this “Web automation test” article, you can join our web browser automation Slack community. The software development ecosystem is in a constant state of movement. This is especially true when it comes to building websites and other applications. Not only is the technology that you are using changing, but so are the requirements and acceptance criteria. This is where technologies like headless architecture can help with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).
7 Best Programming Assignment Help Sites
Computer science has become a popular discipline among students in the US and other developed nations. It is also one of the most preferred courses by international students due to its marketability in a modern job market where technological advancements are driving business. However, completing the course requires students to handle numerous lengthy programming assignments to make sure they have the skills demanded in the job market.
