LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t project to be without anyone Saturday against North Dakota. If anything, the Huskers may have more personnel available. NU emerged from Ireland relatively healthy, Frost said, with no one lost to injury for an extended time. Perhaps the most on the bubble is No. 1 tight end Travis Vokolek, who turned an ankle in the second half. Vokolek said after the game he felt good and Frost on Tuesday said the senior is “day to day.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO