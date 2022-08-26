Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball didn’t lose a set in its opening weekend, yet the Huskers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AVCA coaches poll Monday. Texas, the team that added two former NU players, jumped to No. 1 after two wins at No. 7 Ohio State.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker volleyball notes: Setter Kennedi Orr sees room to grow after first weekend as starter
LINCOLN — Kennedi Orr feels like she is steadily finding her rhythm in her first year as a starting setter for the Huskers. When asked to grade herself for the three matches last weekend, she said she would give herself a B. “I think I have a lot to...
Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
HuskerExtra.com
Casey Thompson done with Texas talk, wants focus on Nebraska
LINCOLN — No more questions, please. At least not about Texas. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thomson found himself caught between two passionate fan bases last week when he compared his current skill players at Nebraska to his former skill players at Texas. Thompson called Trey Palmer the fastest receiver he’d...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska volleyball drops from No. 1 in rankings despite 3-0 start
The Nebraska volleyball team did not stay in the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings despite starting the season with three sweeps. When the AVCA poll was released Monday, Texas was No. 1, followed by Nebraska at No. 2. Nebraska was No. 1 in the preseason poll. The voting...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost addresses question on potential tension with Nebraska OC Mark Whipple
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska drops to No. 2 in latest volleyball poll
With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday. The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.
offtackleempire.com
Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?
With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
RELATED PEOPLE
HuskerExtra.com
Frost seeks ‘marriage of different things’ as he reconciles NU’s offensive identity with Whipple
In the immediate aftermath of Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern on Saturday, head coach Scott Frost sought answers. The Husker offense, which had started the first and third quarters on fire, collapsed late. NU's final six drives resulted in four punts and two turnovers. Something had definitely gone wrong. What...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska down in new volleyball poll
While Nebraska dropped out of the top spot in the latest AVCA poll, Creighton rose one spot. Check out the rankings here.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Scott Frost hot seat: Paul Finebaum says Nebraska coach is in 'dire straights'
After just one game and one bad loss to Northwestern in Ireland, Paul Finebaum already believes Scott Frost’s days might be numbered at Nebraska. During an appearance with “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, Finebaum said the Cornhuskers’ coaching situation is dire. Nebraska blew a 28-17 third-quarter lead to Northwestern in a 31-28 loss in its season opener on Saturday in Dublin.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker notes: Nebraska still hasn't decided on starting running back
LINCOLN — Four ‘OR’ designations among Nebraska rushers on the depth chart said it all: The Huskers are not yet convinced they have a lead running back. Anthony Grant took the lion’s share of carries in the opener — 19 of the 25 totes given to a running back — and turned it into 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But coach Scott Frost said Tuesday other equally capable rushers have yet to receive their chances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuskerExtra.com
Practice report: Scott Frost says creativity comment wasn't directed at Mark Whipple
LINCOLN — Scott Frost didn’t even realize he said it. That creativity comment? He didn’t mean to disparage offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. “Coach Whip’s really good,” Frost said, and he added that the Huskers ran plenty of creative plays during Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker soccer dominates Weber State, building for upcoming stretch
Nebraska soccer put together its best performance of the season on Sunday. The Huskers dominated from the opening minute, as they defeated Weber State 3-1 at Hibner Stadium. “I think going off the game last Sunday when we beat Oklahoma, that gave us a lot of momentum,” Eleanor Dale said. “We didn’t have our best game on Thursday, so we wanted to bounce back and just prove we are a really good team, and we can compete for the title.
HuskerExtra.com
Gretna's Sarah Weber helps power Nebraska soccer to win
LINCOLN - Gretna's Sarah Weber finished with a goal and an assist to help Nebraska earn a 3-1 soccer win over Weber State on Sunday at Hibner Stadium. Weber put the Huskers (2-1-1) in front in the 18th minute when she headed home a corner kick from Lauryn Anglim. Haley Peterson added a goal in the 34th minute as Nebraska took a 2-0 lead to halftime.
HuskerExtra.com
Scott Frost says Travis Vokolek is 'day to day' after injuring ankle in Ireland
LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t project to be without anyone Saturday against North Dakota. If anything, the Huskers may have more personnel available. NU emerged from Ireland relatively healthy, Frost said, with no one lost to injury for an extended time. Perhaps the most on the bubble is No. 1 tight end Travis Vokolek, who turned an ankle in the second half. Vokolek said after the game he felt good and Frost on Tuesday said the senior is “day to day.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HuskerExtra.com
'Newcomer' Kaitlyn Hord is finding her groove just fine for Nebraska
LINCOLN — She's a new name on Nebraska's roster, but it's not like Kaitlyn Hord is an unknown. And after the first weekend of matches for the top-ranked Huskers, she seems to fitting in with her new team just fine. Hord was named Ameritas Players Challenge MVP after the...
HuskerExtra.com
Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference, Aug. 30
Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's practice on Tuesday. Then scroll down for more interviews and analysis from the Huskers' media availability. People are also reading…
HuskerExtra.com
Fans Dublin down as they look toward first Husker Saturday in Lincoln
Maybe the mood in the Historic Haymarket on a breezy Sunday morning was a sign that disappointment is the new norm when it comes to the Huskers. A young man walking on Eighth Street didn't stop to ponder Saturday's downer in Dublin, but instead turned his head slightly and spoke the words many fans might have been feeling.
Nebraska Football fans support Husker's season opener
Nebraska fans were ready for the Husker's first football game of the season. Though the Huskers lost the game Saturday, they remain hopeful for a better season overall.
Comments / 0