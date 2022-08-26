ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Spun

Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Casey Thompson done with Texas talk, wants focus on Nebraska

LINCOLN — No more questions, please. At least not about Texas. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thomson found himself caught between two passionate fan bases last week when he compared his current skill players at Nebraska to his former skill players at Texas. Thompson called Trey Palmer the fastest receiver he’d...
AUSTIN, TX
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska volleyball drops from No. 1 in rankings despite 3-0 start

The Nebraska volleyball team did not stay in the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings despite starting the season with three sweeps. When the AVCA poll was released Monday, Texas was No. 1, followed by Nebraska at No. 2. Nebraska was No. 1 in the preseason poll. The voting...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska drops to No. 2 in latest volleyball poll

With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday. The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.
LINCOLN, NE
offtackleempire.com

Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?

With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hot seat: Paul Finebaum says Nebraska coach is in 'dire straights'

After just one game and one bad loss to Northwestern in Ireland, Paul Finebaum already believes Scott Frost’s days might be numbered at Nebraska. During an appearance with “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, Finebaum said the Cornhuskers’ coaching situation is dire. Nebraska blew a 28-17 third-quarter lead to Northwestern in a 31-28 loss in its season opener on Saturday in Dublin.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker notes: Nebraska still hasn't decided on starting running back

LINCOLN — Four ‘OR’ designations among Nebraska rushers on the depth chart said it all: The Huskers are not yet convinced they have a lead running back. Anthony Grant took the lion’s share of carries in the opener — 19 of the 25 totes given to a running back — and turned it into 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But coach Scott Frost said Tuesday other equally capable rushers have yet to receive their chances.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker soccer dominates Weber State, building for upcoming stretch

Nebraska soccer put together its best performance of the season on Sunday. The Huskers dominated from the opening minute, as they defeated Weber State 3-1 at Hibner Stadium. “I think going off the game last Sunday when we beat Oklahoma, that gave us a lot of momentum,” Eleanor Dale said. “We didn’t have our best game on Thursday, so we wanted to bounce back and just prove we are a really good team, and we can compete for the title.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Gretna's Sarah Weber helps power Nebraska soccer to win

LINCOLN - Gretna's Sarah Weber finished with a goal and an assist to help Nebraska earn a 3-1 soccer win over Weber State on Sunday at Hibner Stadium. Weber put the Huskers (2-1-1) in front in the 18th minute when she headed home a corner kick from Lauryn Anglim. Haley Peterson added a goal in the 34th minute as Nebraska took a 2-0 lead to halftime.
GRETNA, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Scott Frost says Travis Vokolek is 'day to day' after injuring ankle in Ireland

LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t project to be without anyone Saturday against North Dakota. If anything, the Huskers may have more personnel available. NU emerged from Ireland relatively healthy, Frost said, with no one lost to injury for an extended time. Perhaps the most on the bubble is No. 1 tight end Travis Vokolek, who turned an ankle in the second half. Vokolek said after the game he felt good and Frost on Tuesday said the senior is “day to day.”
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

'Newcomer' Kaitlyn Hord is finding her groove just fine for Nebraska

LINCOLN — She's a new name on Nebraska's roster, but it's not like Kaitlyn Hord is an unknown. And after the first weekend of matches for the top-ranked Huskers, she seems to fitting in with her new team just fine. Hord was named Ameritas Players Challenge MVP after the...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Fans Dublin down as they look toward first Husker Saturday in Lincoln

Maybe the mood in the Historic Haymarket on a breezy Sunday morning was a sign that disappointment is the new norm when it comes to the Huskers. A young man walking on Eighth Street didn't stop to ponder Saturday's downer in Dublin, but instead turned his head slightly and spoke the words many fans might have been feeling.
LINCOLN, NE

