Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fredericksburg.today
Multiple crashes, DUI charge in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing a serious accident on Kings Highway on Sunday. On August 28th at 5:45 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. The investigation revealed 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford was westbound on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses reported Taylor passed through the red traffic signal at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.
NBC12
19-year-old charged with DUI, other charges in multi-vehicle crash
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing an accident involving multiple vehicles in Stafford County. On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5:45 p.m., a Stafford County deputy responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. According to a witness interviewed...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
It was determined that a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both heading north on Route 17 when the two collided. The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
Virginia 19-year-old faces charges after wild set of events leads to multiple crashes
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old Virginia man is facing, what could be considered a plethora of charges after he caused serious accidents on Kings Highway on Sunday, according to the Stafford Sheriff's office. Just before 6 p.m., Stafford Deputy Richardson was on their way to a reported multi-vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Stafford minors nabbed for John Deere joyride
Three juveniles in Stafford were caught joyriding a stolen utility vehicle Sunday night, and promptly turned over to their parents.
Inside Nova
VSP asks public's help fatal crash in Fauquier County
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
Wanted Chesterfield man arrested after standoff at Fredericksburg home
A Chesterfield man is behind bars after he barricaded himself in a Fredericksburg home Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Chesterfield man arrested after barricade situation in Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man is behind bars tonight after a barricade situation in Fredericksburg. Police got a tip that 44-year-old Roy Curtis White, who was wanted out of Chesterfield and Hanover County, was at a home on Preserve Lane. Patrol officers went to the home, saw White...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision Killing 52-Year-Old Motorcyclist From Bowie
LAURAL, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle collision. The deceased rider is 52-year-old Daniel Law of Bowie. On August 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, officers responded to Laurel Bowie Road and Snowden Pond Road...
Bicyclist killed after flatbed truck hits, runs over her in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman from Bethesda died after a flatbed truck hit her while she was cycling on Thursday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, was riding in the 5200 block of River Rd. She was heading east and so was the flatbed […]
Missing Orange County man found safe
According to VSP, the Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for 71-year-old Kobus Forie, who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Wildflower Way in the Locust Grove area. He is believed to be wearing a light colored shirt, cream shorts and gray shoes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Police search for suspect in 'suspicious event' involving elementary school student in Manassas Park
MANASSAS PARK, Va. - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with what they are calling a "suspicious event" involving an elementary school student in Manassas Park, Virginia. Manassas Park Police say around 9:30 a.m. on Friday officers responded to Manassas Park Elementary School after a student reported she...
fox5dc.com
Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a truck in Montgomery Countyon Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Montgomery County Police Department says officers responded to the crash in the 5200 block of River Road in Bethesda around 4:05 p.m. According to investigators, a woman who...
fredericksburg.today
City Police investigating armed robbery at Central Park Subway
City Police investigating armed robbery at Central Park Subway. Fredericksburg Police are investigating an armed robbery that just occurred Monday evening at the Subway in Central Park. A man entered Subway, displayed a knife, and demanded money from a customer. He fled in a light blue minivan. If you can...
sungazette.news
Police: Verbal altercation escalates, leads to abduction charge
On Aug. 23 at 3:09 p.m., two individuals became embroiled in a verbal dispute in the hallway of a residential building in the 3200 block of 24th Street South, during which the suspect allegedly prevented the victim from leaving, Arlington police said. After a witness entered the area, the suspect...
US Marshals Nab DC Murder Suspect In Florida: Police
A man wanted for killing a Washington DC mom of five last month was nabbed by US Marshals agents in Florida, authorities said. Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, had been wanted for killing 33-year-old Audora Williams on the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast Tuesday, July 19, DC Metro Police Chief Robert J. Contee II said.
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
theriver953.com
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
Bay Net
Two Flown Out After Head-On Collision On Budds Creek Road
CHAPTICO, Md. – On August 25, at approximately 5:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned with entrapment on Budds Creek Road at the intersection of Mechanicsville Road. Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the head-on...
Comments / 0