Stafford, VA

Multiple crashes, DUI charge in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing a serious accident on Kings Highway on Sunday. On August 28th at 5:45 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. The investigation revealed 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford was westbound on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses reported Taylor passed through the red traffic signal at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.
NBC12

19-year-old charged with DUI, other charges in multi-vehicle crash

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing an accident involving multiple vehicles in Stafford County. On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5:45 p.m., a Stafford County deputy responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. According to a witness interviewed...
Inside Nova

VSP asks public's help fatal crash in Fauquier County

The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Orange County man found safe

According to VSP, the Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for 71-year-old Kobus Forie, who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Wildflower Way in the Locust Grove area. He is believed to be wearing a light colored shirt, cream shorts and gray shoes.
fox5dc.com

Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a truck in Montgomery Countyon Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Montgomery County Police Department says officers responded to the crash in the 5200 block of River Road in Bethesda around 4:05 p.m. According to investigators, a woman who...
fredericksburg.today

City Police investigating armed robbery at Central Park Subway

City Police investigating armed robbery at Central Park Subway. Fredericksburg Police are investigating an armed robbery that just occurred Monday evening at the Subway in Central Park. A man entered Subway, displayed a knife, and demanded money from a customer. He fled in a light blue minivan. If you can...
sungazette.news

Police: Verbal altercation escalates, leads to abduction charge

On Aug. 23 at 3:09 p.m., two individuals became embroiled in a verbal dispute in the hallway of a residential building in the 3200 block of 24th Street South, during which the suspect allegedly prevented the victim from leaving, Arlington police said. After a witness entered the area, the suspect...
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab DC Murder Suspect In Florida: Police

A man wanted for killing a Washington DC mom of five last month was nabbed by US Marshals agents in Florida, authorities said. Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, had been wanted for killing 33-year-old Audora Williams on the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast Tuesday, July 19, DC Metro Police Chief Robert J. Contee II said.
truecrimedaily

Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
theriver953.com

Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
Bay Net

Two Flown Out After Head-On Collision On Budds Creek Road

CHAPTICO, Md. –  On August 25, at approximately 5:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned with entrapment on Budds Creek Road at the intersection of Mechanicsville Road. Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the head-on...

