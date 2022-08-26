The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing a serious accident on Kings Highway on Sunday. On August 28th at 5:45 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. The investigation revealed 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford was westbound on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses reported Taylor passed through the red traffic signal at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO