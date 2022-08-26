Read full article on original website
How to Hire Developers When Hiring Gets Tough
This post highlights an alternative to just hiring developers through all possible channels. By leveraging development efficiency potential, you can scale your business even if you can't fill all open engineering positions. A possible approach is to analyze your current tech stack and find efficiency killers. When hiring developers gets...
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
Best Resources for Software Engineers
I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
RS Recommends: Where to Post Jobs for Free When Volume Hiring
When you’re hiring en masse, you need to be able to create a good chunk of job listings without immediately blowing your hiring budget. That can be difficult when you’re also trying to cast a wide net and hire from a diverse candidate pool. The good news is that you can easily reach top talent through posting on the best job sites for employers — you just need to know where to look. Wondering where to post jobs for free? Not only do online job search sites like ZipRecruiter have millions of monthly visitors, many will let you post for a...
7 Best Side Gigs That Require No Training
For many people, one of the biggest barriers to launching a side hustle is the time, and sometimes the money, involved with training to prepare. But a handful of the best side gigs are ready to launch...
It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise
The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
8 Remote Jobs That Pay $100K
Working remotely has many benefits. It can permit a better work-life balance, allow you save on the expenses of commuting and professional clothing, and might even help you be more productive. It...
5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well
If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
7 Database Optimization Best Practices for Django Developers
Database management is one of the most crucial aspects of backend development. A properly optimized database can help to reduce the response time and hence lead to a better user experience. In this article, we will be discussing the ways to optimize the database for speed in Django applications. Although,...
What managers should know about 'quiet quitting'
The now viral phrase “quiet quitting” is annoyingly imprecise and misleading. Some say it means doing the bare minimum at work or just not going above and beyond. Others say it’s about setting healthy boundaries or not mindlessly buying into ‘hustle culture.’ And then there are those who say it’s about taking back control of your time and standing up to employers expecting you to do more without paying you more.
Why Should Freelancers Cartoonize Their Professional Profiles?
In the world of freelance, the profile picture is just as important as your CV, work history, and testimonials put together. Plus, most freelancing platforms give clear instructions on how to take a good profile picture that's professional and elegant. But why does the profile pic matter so much? After...
Experts: How Much Value Does a Job Title Have?
As companies look to attract employees, some are inflating job titles to appeal to potential candidates. A recent analysis conducted by LinkUp, a global job-market data and analytics firm, found that...
Meet the Writer: Priya Kumari - Having a Reliable Community is the Actual Superpower
I'm Priya Kumari and I'm currently working as an Assistant Manager - Content Strategist at Valasys Media. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I've been...
Job crafting could help employees break out of slumps and bring greater work satisfaction — here's what to know about it
Job crafting helps some people feel more fulfilled at work. It typically takes three forms: modifying tasks, interactions with others, and mindsets.
Best Practices, Guidelines and Tools for Code Reviews
Code reviews are a type of software quality assurance activity that involves rigorous evaluations of code in order to identify bugs, improve code quality, and assist engineers in understanding the source code. Implementing a systematic approach for human code reviews is one of the most effective ways to enhance software...
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Interstitial Ads?
With the rapid changes in digital advertising, publishers and advertisers are now searching for reliability and convenience. Since the advancements in digital advertising are snowballing, different ad formats or types are becoming prominent, especially in the app monetization industry. Interstitial ads are one such type of ad format that has gained popularity among publishers.
The Crucial Role of the Metaverse in the Long-term Success of NFTs
Recently, Juniper Research conducted an analysis of the future of the market for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) over the next five years. The analysis estimates that by 2027 there would have been around 40 million NFT transactions globally. In comparison to 2022's 24 million, this is a significant increase. According to...
How to Use the Whiteboard in System Design Interviews
You'll likely be asked some system design questions when interviewing for a software engineering position at many tech companies today. These interview questions are often as challenging as they are important. You'll find that many recruiters or hiring managers will ask you to use a whiteboard to outline your designs...
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
xCollective: The Future Of Diversity
XCollective is an up-and-coming female and nonbinary project that aims to help women mint NFTs and find jobs in the crypto web3 industry. They have an emphasis on achieving fair pay for women using a decentralized recruiting network. The project should also increase women's and nonbinary individuals' role in crypto adoption and development of web3. Women and nonbinary individuals have a unique view of web3 helping the community grow through efficient marketing as well as attracting a diverse population.
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
