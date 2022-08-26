Read full article on original website
Local Payments Boost D2C Beauty Brand Oriflame’s Global Social Seller Success
The pursuit of beauty could be called universal, but how people want to pay for it varies locally. To bridge legions of buyers and sellers scattered across the globe, fully-loaded payments platforms are getting this done for global brands operating in far-flung geographies. Discussing the finer points of selling globally...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Indian Consumers Seek Relief From Cross-Border Education, Travel Payments Friction
The great reopening is upon us: Travel is surging, airports are crowded and railways are congested. Cross-border travel is seeing a snapback. Students are going back to school in person, shaking off the confines of virtual classrooms, and international students are finding their way into dorms and bursars’ offices.
Today in Crypto: Meta Expands NFT Sharing Feature to Facebook, Singapore Moves to Protect Retail Crypto Traders From Themselves
Today in cryptocurrency, Meta is now enabling people to post non-fungible tokens (NFTs) they own on Facebook and Instagram. Also, the Central African Republic’s top court has ruled that using government-backed cryptocurrency to purchase land, citizenship and “e-residency” goes against the country’s constitution, and the head of Singapore’s central bank is weighing new measures to restrict and discourage speculation in trading crypto.
Australia’s Afterpay, Westpac End 2-Year Partnership
Australian payments company Afterpay has ended its partnership with Westpac Banking after Afterpay canceled a smartphone app it was running with the bank. Afterpay will instead focus on integrating its products with those of new owner Block — formerly Square — meaning it will close “Money,” the personal finance app it began running with Westpac last year, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
Local Payments, Platforms Key to Keeping Asian Consumers Spending on Luxury Brands
The rise of eCommerce — and specifically, preferred payment methods — is a lifeline for luxury brands, for the marquee names that, in large part, depend on cross-border spending to keep top lines robust. That’s especially true for those companies seeking to maintain the loyalties (and wallet share!)...
Indian Social Commerce Platform Meesho Closes Grocery Business
Social commerce company Meesho has reportedly shuttered its Indian grocery business Superstore. Superstore has been closed in over 90% of the cities in India, with the only remaining hubs being Nagpur and Mysuru, and job losses came with that – almost 300 employees had their jobs cut, a report from Livemint says.
Netflix Considers Pricing Ad-Supported Tier Below $10
Netflix’s new ad-supported payment plan, a cheaper alternative to its regular model, could be priced between $7 and $9 per month, Bloomberg wrote Friday (Aug. 26). This plan, set at around half the $15.49 per month that the regular plan is, will attempt to draw in subscribers who will watch some ads in exchange for a cheaper price.
Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Seeks Piece of Indian eCommerce Market
Today in the connected economy, Meta launches a partnership with Indian eCommerce firm JioMart to let shoppers buy groceries using WhatsApp. Plus, Jio parent Reliance teams with Google to offer affordable 5G smartphones in India, and online travel app Hopper integrates with vacation rental provider Evolve. Meta has teamed with...
Meta Joins Amazon, Walmart in Bid for Indian eCommerce Market
Meta has joined forces with Indian eCommerce company JioMart to give customers the chance to buy groceries within Meta’s WhatsApp chat. Users in India can see JioMart’s full grocery selection on WhatsApp, add items to their cart, and pay within the WhatsApp chat, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 29) press release.
EMEA Daily: BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition; Zuora to Acquire Zephr for $44M to Expand Subscription Solutions
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the company that operates Poland’s BLIK mobile payment solution is set to acquire the Slovakian FinTech VIAMO. Meanwhile, Zuora is expanding its subscription solutions with the purchase of U.K.-based Zephr. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, European retailers have...
Arsenal Women suffer an embarrassing 5-0 defeat by their boys' U15 side in behind closed doors friendly... but WSL champions Chelsea have no such issues with 4-3 victory against men's U18s to begin pre-season
Arsenal Women's pre-season preparations got off to a rocky start after they were beaten 5-0 by the boys U15 side in a friendly. The match - which saw winger Chido Obi score a hat-trick - took place behind closed doors as last season's Women's Super League runners-up began preparations for the new season.
CBDC Weekly: FIS Announces CBDC Virtual Lab; Nigeria Seeks eNaira Rollout Acceleration
Financial services technology provider FIS recently announced the launch of a CBDC Virtual Lab that will give central banks, commercial banks and other financial participants the ability “to experiment with — and pilot — core concepts of issuance, transfer, redemption, offline payments, programmable payments, retail, wholesale and cross-border payments.”
Ride-Hailing Weekly: Uber Changes Course in Europe, Bolt Faces Uphill Battle in Africa
This week, Uber announced it will overhaul its business model in Brussels and launched Uber Rent in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, both Uber and Bolt face continued strikes in South Africa and Bolt has been forced to curtail its services in Tanzania. Uber users in Brussels will soon be able...
74% of eCommerce Consumers in Mexico Have Goods Delivered to Doorsteps
There are high-tech markets and then there are mobile, high-tech e-Commerce markets. And in that latter category, Mexico stands out. 022 “Global Digital Shopping Playbook,” we found that Mexico may be the most mobile-centric eCommerce market in North America. And smartphones are among the preferred ways and means in which they conduct commerce. That’s due to the fact that 97% of internet users in Mexico access the internet via smartphone, while just 32% use laptops and desktop computers.
EMEA Daily: Walmart to Delist Africa’s Massmart in Deal to Buy out Retailer
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Walmart has announced that it is acquiring the remaining shares in South Africa’s Massmart, while Irish blockchain company FixxFi launched its embedded finance solution for the auto and home repair industries. Walmart has struck a deal to fully acquire...
Ahead of MiCA, Cyprus Emerging as Preferred EU Crypto License Base
Earlier this month, U.K.-based digital bank Revolut was granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA) which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The U.K. FinTech unicorn, which first started facilitating cryptocurrency trades for its customers in 2017, this...
Notting Hill Carnival Returns to London Amid High Consumer Costs, Record Inflation
This week and for the first time since 2019, Londoners gathered for the annual Notting Hill carnival, a street festival and celebration of the city’s Caribbean cultures that typically draws over a million people and contributes upwards of $100 million to the U.K. economy. Behind all the floats, costumes,...
Today in Crypto: Taliban Bans Crypto, Arrests Dealers; Grayscale Tells SEC That 3 Crypto Coins May Be Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been questioning Grayscale Investments over its “securities law analysis” of tokens in a few smaller crypto trusts, a Coindesk report said Saturday (Aug. 27). The questions from the SEC show uncertainty about Grayscale’s crypto trusts, and show the regulator looking at...
