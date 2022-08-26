ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Meta Expands NFT Sharing Feature to Facebook, Singapore Moves to Protect Retail Crypto Traders From Themselves

Today in cryptocurrency, Meta is now enabling people to post non-fungible tokens (NFTs) they own on Facebook and Instagram. Also, the Central African Republic’s top court has ruled that using government-backed cryptocurrency to purchase land, citizenship and “e-residency” goes against the country’s constitution, and the head of Singapore’s central bank is weighing new measures to restrict and discourage speculation in trading crypto.
RETAIL
pymnts

Australia’s Afterpay, Westpac End 2-Year Partnership

Australian payments company Afterpay has ended its partnership with Westpac Banking after Afterpay canceled a smartphone app it was running with the bank. Afterpay will instead focus on integrating its products with those of new owner Block — formerly Square — meaning it will close “Money,” the personal finance app it began running with Westpac last year, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
ECONOMY
pymnts

Indian Social Commerce Platform Meesho Closes Grocery Business

Social commerce company Meesho has reportedly shuttered its Indian grocery business Superstore. Superstore has been closed in over 90% of the cities in India, with the only remaining hubs being Nagpur and Mysuru, and job losses came with that – almost 300 employees had their jobs cut, a report from Livemint says.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Netflix Considers Pricing Ad-Supported Tier Below $10

Netflix’s new ad-supported payment plan, a cheaper alternative to its regular model, could be priced between $7 and $9 per month, Bloomberg wrote Friday (Aug. 26). This plan, set at around half the $15.49 per month that the regular plan is, will attempt to draw in subscribers who will watch some ads in exchange for a cheaper price.
TV & VIDEOS
pymnts

Meta Joins Amazon, Walmart in Bid for Indian eCommerce Market

Meta has joined forces with Indian eCommerce company JioMart to give customers the chance to buy groceries within Meta’s WhatsApp chat. Users in India can see JioMart’s full grocery selection on WhatsApp, add items to their cart, and pay within the WhatsApp chat, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 29) press release.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Arsenal Women suffer an embarrassing 5-0 defeat by their boys' U15 side in behind closed doors friendly... but WSL champions Chelsea have no such issues with 4-3 victory against men's U18s to begin pre-season

Arsenal Women's pre-season preparations got off to a rocky start after they were beaten 5-0 by the boys U15 side in a friendly. The match - which saw winger Chido Obi score a hat-trick - took place behind closed doors as last season's Women's Super League runners-up began preparations for the new season.
SPORTS
pymnts

74% of eCommerce Consumers in Mexico Have Goods Delivered to Doorsteps

There are high-tech markets and then there are mobile, high-tech e-Commerce markets. And in that latter category, Mexico stands out. 022 “Global Digital Shopping Playbook,” we found that Mexico may be the most mobile-centric eCommerce market in North America. And smartphones are among the preferred ways and means in which they conduct commerce. That’s due to the fact that 97% of internet users in Mexico access the internet via smartphone, while just 32% use laptops and desktop computers.
INTERNET
pymnts

Ahead of MiCA, Cyprus Emerging as Preferred EU Crypto License Base

Earlier this month, U.K.-based digital bank Revolut was granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA) which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The U.K. FinTech unicorn, which first started facilitating cryptocurrency trades for its customers in 2017, this...
MARKETS
