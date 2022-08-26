Read full article on original website
IGN
30 - A Hui Hou
This Datapoint is found at the Southern end of the Stillsands Ruins. From the map, look for a large circular rooftop: it may have Bristlebacks on top when you get there. Go to the path in the sand that runs along the South of the rooftop, then look for a shaft with large windows: use the handholds to climb in from the South-West side, and the Datapoint will be here in the corner.
IGN
School of Art and Design
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for School of Art and Design, located in Marina West.
IGN
Adula's Moonblade
The Adula's Moonblade is obtained by defeating Glintstone Dragon Adula in West Liurnia. He will first appear in the far north above Caria Manor at the Three Sisters guarding Ranni's Tower but will fly off after a short fight. He will then only be found on top of the Moonlight Altar, on the high mountain to the south - which can only be accessed through Nokstella, Eternal City, and the Lake of Rot as part of Ranni's Questline.
IGN
Two Fingers Heirloom
The Two Fingers Heirloom can be obtained at the Purified Ruins in East Liurnia, along the lakeshore's east side. Look for cellar stairs leading into an underground room with a Shabriri Grape and the talisman in the chest.
IGN
Corporate Retreat
Welcome to IGN’s guide to the Corporate Retreat mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after you complete the Donut Run mission. In this page, we will show you where to find all three locations for the Saints' teambuilding activities, and give you tips to defend yourself against Marshall, Idols, and Los Panteros enemies.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay
Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
IGN
Roll With it
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Roll With It" and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
IGN
Summit Fever - Official Trailer
Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Thorp star in the adrenaline-fueled thrill ride where an ambitious mountain expedition becomes a breathtaking struggle for survival. A daring dream to scale the world's most challenging trio of mountains soon turns into a terrifying nightmare for a group of friends when a deadly storm traps the climbers near the summit and cuts off all hope of rescue. With the odds stacked against them, the friends are forced to trust each other to save themselves by any means necessary.
IGN
Wartales - The Great Gosenberg Trailer
Wartales is getting an Early Access update, "The Great Gosenberg," featuring its Capital city and bringing the ability to upgrade equipment with new materials, weapons, and tools to the medieval open-world tactical RPG. In The Great Gosenberg update, mercenaries will uncover hidden mysteries as well as an extended main plotline, as they traverse the streets and sewers of the grand City of Gosenberg. The update is coming in September 2022.
