Palm Beach County, FL

Lake Worth man shoots friend while messing with gun

WEST PALM BEACH, FL– — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot by his longtime friend who was handling a loaded gun. The incident occurred at the Emerald Isle apartment complex at the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Friday. Police say a...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Lake Worth, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Missing Florida woman’s car found with keys still inside

STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
STUART, FL
Aggressive Drivers, Beware: Specialized Police Officers Will Target Violators in Coral Springs

Aggressive drivers, beware. Coral Springs Police on Monday announced the creation of two new positions in the department’s traffic unit to curb aggressive driving. The new positions are classified as Aggressive Driving Officers, police said, and will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light violations, and other infractions that cause a danger on city roads. The officers will utilize both marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the department.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

He thought he was 'dry-firing' a gun. It turns out it was loaded, and now his friend is dead.

WEST PALM BEACH -  A 25-year-old Lake Worth Beach man died Saturday evening after a friend shot him, mistakenly believing that a handgun was unloaded, West Palm Beach police reported Monday. Investigators say the shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard at the Emerald Isle apartments along Military Trail. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT

VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Juveniles in stolen Mercedes cause deadly crash in Oakland Park, police say

A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oakland Park when two juveniles fleeing the police in a stolen Mercedes struck a car in which she was a passenger, authorities said. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the incident began when thieves broke into a house on Mercedes Drive in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood while the occupants were sleeping. They stole ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
'Give me your money', restaurant employee robbed of her tips

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint after her shift on Sunday night. The Boca Raton Police Department says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking to her car after her shift at True Food Kitchen, when she noted a blue sedan driving towards her.
BOCA RATON, FL
Police: 2 teens shot, 1 killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police in Palm Beach County are investigating a double shooting involving two teenagers. It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Friday just before 10 p.m. Authorities said the victims...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
ONE SHOT IN EAST BOCA RATON, MAN SEEN ON GROUND

No Details From Boca Raton Police As Of 7 A.M. Monday… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:10 p.m: We are not republishing the police report due to the number of juveniles involved — and redactions that make the Mar-A-Lago affidavit look like a complete novel — but we have learned that this was a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
The Dangers Of Illegal Car Meets

Every Saturday night at approximately 10:30 P.M., car meets are happening in our well-known areas of Palm Beach County, with hundreds of cars and dozens of spectators watching these cars do their stunts in empty parking lots. These stunts leave behind burned tire marks on the concrete, food wrappers thrown on the floor, and firework debris popped and scattered.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

