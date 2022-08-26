ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Daily Voice

Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says

A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

Pottstown man shot and killed near Ricketts Center [Updated]

POTTSTOWN — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night just steps away from the popular Ricketts Community Center. A second victim was shot in the hand, according to authorities. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Grant Street at the intersection...
POTTSTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Heroin Dealer Convicted In Federal Court

PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Matt “Mack” Jones, 39, of Bensalem, PA, was convicted at trial of multiple narcotics offenses including distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. In January 2018, New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia DEA, New Jersey (Camden)...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Philadelphia

A 21-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Philadelphia. The woman was laying on the road on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in the Hunting Park neighborhood when a car going westbound on the boulevard struck her and kept going, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA investigating after pregnant woman killed in crash

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating a crash in Lower Providence Township that killed a pregnant woman and her baby, who was stillborn following the crash. DA Kevin Steele says Thursday's two-vehicle head-on crash on South Park Avenue killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and...
LANSDALE, PA
abc27.com

Juveniles found to be in possession of three stolen guns in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, juveniles were found to be in possession of three stolen handguns. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a juvenile was stopped for a tail light violation. The juvenile driver of the vehicle failed to stop and intentionally rammed the officer’s vehicle to the exit of the parking lot. After the juvenile backed out of the parking lot, they intentionally rammed the police cruiser a second time. The juvenile began driving backward down Manor Street, and the officer pushed the juvenile’s vehicle onto the sidewalk ending the pursuit.
LANCASTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

County Detectives, Police Investigate Fatal Crash

NORRISTOWN PA – A crash Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) that killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and her baby girl, Emersyn Grace Adams, who was stillborn following the accident, is being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and Lower Providence Township police, District Attorney Kevin Steele said Monday (Aug. 29).
LANSDALE, PA
sanatogapost.com

New Jersey Man Arrested After Casino 'Disturbance'

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 35-year-old New Brunswick NJ man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and also faces charges of harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, following a “physical contact” incident that occurred on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, according to a Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) report.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here's why the situation is about to get worse

The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

