Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Eat at the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore FestivalMarilyn JohnsonArdmore, PA
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
On 09/17 Cricket Clinic comes to Lukens Park, Horsham, PASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
Related
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says
A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
Mercury
Pottstown man shot and killed near Ricketts Center [Updated]
POTTSTOWN — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night just steps away from the popular Ricketts Community Center. A second victim was shot in the hand, according to authorities. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Grant Street at the intersection...
Bucks County man found guilty of heroin, fentanyl distribution throughout Philly area
A man from Bucks County was convicted for several narcotics offenses, including heroin distribution and conspiracy. Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office say Matt “Mack” Jones was investigated as part of a drug trafficking operation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarevalleynews.com
Bensalem Heroin Dealer Convicted In Federal Court
PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Matt “Mack” Jones, 39, of Bensalem, PA, was convicted at trial of multiple narcotics offenses including distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. In January 2018, New Jersey State Police, the Philadelphia DEA, New Jersey (Camden)...
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Philadelphia
A 21-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Philadelphia. The woman was laying on the road on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in the Hunting Park neighborhood when a car going westbound on the boulevard struck her and kept going, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man accused of strangling woman during road rage incident in Wildwood, police say
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. - A Pennsylvania man turned himself in after police say he strangled a woman during a road rage incident in Wildwood earlier this month. Authorities say on Aug. 20, 49-year-old Christopher Krier was driving erratically and tailgating another vehicle near the area of 13th and New Jersey avenues.
foxbaltimore.com
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA investigating after pregnant woman killed in crash
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating a crash in Lower Providence Township that killed a pregnant woman and her baby, who was stillborn following the crash. DA Kevin Steele says Thursday's two-vehicle head-on crash on South Park Avenue killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and...
Woman found dead inside Florence Township, NJ home
The death is considered to be suspicious, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.
abc27.com
Juveniles found to be in possession of three stolen guns in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, juveniles were found to be in possession of three stolen handguns. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a juvenile was stopped for a tail light violation. The juvenile driver of the vehicle failed to stop and intentionally rammed the officer’s vehicle to the exit of the parking lot. After the juvenile backed out of the parking lot, they intentionally rammed the police cruiser a second time. The juvenile began driving backward down Manor Street, and the officer pushed the juvenile’s vehicle onto the sidewalk ending the pursuit.
sanatogapost.com
County Detectives, Police Investigate Fatal Crash
NORRISTOWN PA – A crash Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) that killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and her baby girl, Emersyn Grace Adams, who was stillborn following the accident, is being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and Lower Providence Township police, District Attorney Kevin Steele said Monday (Aug. 29).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver flees after hitting woman lying on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
According to investigators, a white vehicle was driving westbound when it hit a woman who was laying in the road.
sanatogapost.com
New Jersey Man Arrested After Casino ‘Disturbance’
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 35-year-old New Brunswick NJ man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and also faces charges of harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, following a “physical contact” incident that occurred on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, according to a Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) report.
Cops arrest one man, search for another following Atlantic City murder
One of the two men charged with killing a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City last week is being sought by authorities. Aaron Callahan, 32, and Kenneth Creek, 47, are each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Stabbing within Easton High wrestling ‘family’ shocks ex-coach
Former Easton Area High School wrestling coach Steve Powell was shocked to learn that Palmer Township police have charged one of his former athletes with attempted homicide. Powell said he was just as stunned that the victim was the wrestler’s father, who years back also spent time in the Easton wrestling room.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 women hospitalized with stab wounds over the weekend in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem are investigating after two women were sent to the hospital with stab wounds over the weekend. Officers were sent to a home at the 900 block of Itaska Street at 10:40 p.m. Sunday for the report of two women suffering from stab wounds, according to city police.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here’s why the situation is about to get worse
The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
Police: 4-year-old boy shot inside Philadelphia barbershop
"One of the mothers was so traumatized she said there's no way her children are going to be able to go to school tomorrow given what they just experienced," police said.
Comments / 0