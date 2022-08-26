(Lincoln, NE) -- Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise is stolen from a Lincoln Verizon Wireless store. Lincoln Police say just after 9:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the store near 30th and Pine Lake Road for a reported burglary. Police say employees arriving for work found that one of the ground level windows had been shattered, multiple display cases were gone through and a number of electronic devices were taken. Investigators say the total damage is estimated at $650, while lost merchandise is listed at $8,110.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO