York News-Times
'An incredible man' — Employees rallying around Lincoln man crushed by bus
DeeDee Loomis logged onto Facebook on Wednesday, and posted a simple but desperate plea. Her husband, 50-year-old Tyler Loomis, had been in the hospital — on a ventilator, unconscious and in intensive care — since late Saturday, after getting crushed by a 35-passenger bus. And she had been...
1011now.com
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man convicted of murdering his wife has died. Forty-one-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
York News-Times
York man gets time served in drug case
YORK – Michael Fortner, 46, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case that involved delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He appeared this past week in York County District Court. Fortner was arrested...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Serving Time For Murder Dies In Custody
A Lincoln man who was serving time at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died while in custody. Department of Corrections officials say 41 year old Kevin Miller died Thursday, August 25 at the Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for...
York News-Times
Man arrested in Las Vegas 2 years after escaping Nebraska corrections center
A man who escaped from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln more than two years ago was arrested in Las Vegas Friday. Ronald Taylor and another inmate left the corrections facility on May 21, 2020, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The other inmate Taylor left...
York News-Times
From York, Nebr. to York, England
YORK, NEBRASKA AND YORK, ENGLAND — Lisa Hurley, York County Development Corporation’s executive director, recently traveled to the United Kingdom for a cultural and information exchange the invitation of Nebraska Sorghum and PBS International from York, England. “Nebraska Sorghum is expecting productive meetings in the United Kingdom that...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
York News-Times
Annual soggy doggy day a success
YORK — It was a paw perfect Sunday at the York Aquatic Center when dog owners and their four legged friends took an afternoon dip in the pool. It was YAC’s 17th year of hosting the soggy doggy take over. For only five bucks a dog, they had free range of the pool from 5 to 7 p.m. before it was drained for the summer.
klin.com
Shot Fired Through Floor Of Lincoln Apartment During Party
A resident of an apartment complex in the 300 block of W Charleston called Lincoln Police around 10:20 Sunday morning after finding a bullet hole in the ceiling of their bedroom. “Arriving officers observed the damage to the ceiling and related damage to a clothes dresser. The upstairs apartment reportedly...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger,...
klkntv.com
A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
York News-Times
York man killed in train accident
YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K. Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten...
AOL Corp
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue
Former Viking Saga newspaper staff members Marcus Pennell, left, and Emma Smith, right, display a pride flag outside of Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., July 20, 2022. Administrators of a Nebraska public school have shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper, just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues. (McKenna Lamoree/The Independent via AP)
1011now.com
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
KSNB Local4
Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 91-year-old Wood River man died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Claude Road and Highway 30 in Grand Island. Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:45 a.m. According to witness accounts. a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Richard Ogden, pulled away from a stop sign on Claude Road and into Hwy 30 traffic. The vehicle then was hit by a black Chrysler 300.
iheart.com
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Lincoln Verizon store
(Lincoln, NE) -- Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise is stolen from a Lincoln Verizon Wireless store. Lincoln Police say just after 9:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the store near 30th and Pine Lake Road for a reported burglary. Police say employees arriving for work found that one of the ground level windows had been shattered, multiple display cases were gone through and a number of electronic devices were taken. Investigators say the total damage is estimated at $650, while lost merchandise is listed at $8,110.
York News-Times
Fillmore Central ‘D’ stops David City cold in 27-0 win
GENEVA - The Fillmore Central Panther defense put up a defensive wall Friday night holding the David City Scouts to just 103 yards of total offense. The Panther offense rolled up 367 yards and raced to the 27-0 win over the Scouts on opening night for both teams in prep football.
WOWT
Federal court sentences Lincoln man tp 20 years for distributing cocaine, fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Jesse...
