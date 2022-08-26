Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag: Man Utd learned lesson from Brentford defeat
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was pleased that his side learned their lesson from this month's Brentford humiliation in their 1-0 win over Southampton.
Antonio Conte press conference: Richarlison showboating; West Ham team news & Kane's future
Antonio Conte spoke to the press ahead of Tottenham's clash with West Ham about Harry Kane new contract, Richarlison and his side's team news.
Everton transfer notebook: Dendoncker & Brereton Diaz talks; Gueye latest
Everton transfer news: Latest on talks for Leander Dendoncker & Ben Brereton Diaz, plus Idrissa Gueye.
Newcastle in talks with Arsenal over Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan deal
Newcastle United are in discussions with Arsenal over the possible loan signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 90min understands.
West Ham vs Tottenham: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of West Ham's Premier League meeting with Tottenham, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Antony to undergo Man Utd medical after €100m deal finalised with Ajax
Antony is to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of a €100m move from Ajax.
Tottenham announce permanent signing of Cristian Romero
Tottenham have confirmed a permanent deal to sign Cristian Romero after initial loan from Atalanta.
Transfer rumours: De Jong travels to England; Liverpool consider Caicedo bid
The latest transfer rumours as the deadline nears - including more on Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong & Moises Caicedo.
Man City predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Barcelona unable to register Lucy Bronze over non-EU player issue
Barcelona are currently unable to register Lucy Bronze and Geyse Ferreira ahead of the 2022/23 Primera Division season due to an ongoing dispute over non-European Union players
West Ham confirm signing of Lucas Paqueta from Lyon
West Ham have completed the signing of Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's agent eyes Chelsea; De Jong expected to stay at Barcelona
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Wilfried Zaha, Cody Gakpo, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Sergio Reguilon and more.
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Reds equal biggest margin of victory in Premier League era
Player ratings as Liverpool dismantled Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield to equal the Premier League record.
Premier League crisis club of the week: AFC Bournemouth
After losing 9-0 to Liverpool and sacking Scott Parker, Bournemouth are 90min's Premier League crisis club of the week.
Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham: Deflected Fornals strike earns Hammers first win
West Ham beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to Pablo Fornals' deflected strike.
Mohamed Elneny suffers 'significant injury' in Fulham win
Arsenal are expected to be without midfielder Mohamed Elneny for a lengthy period of time after he suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Fulham.
Ajax in talks for Antony replacements; Hakim Ziyech discussions continue, Leon Bailey considered
Ajax continue to look for Antony replacements.
Aaron Ramsdale hails Arsenal's new levels of aggression
Aaron Ramsdale has spoken about the aggression & versatility behind Arsenal's winning start to the season.
Antony: Sao Paulo set to secure huge payout from £85m Man Utd deal
Man Utd's £85m deal to sign Antony from Ajax will also give Sao Paulo a sizeable payout from a sell-on clause.
Mikel Arteta dismisses talk of Premier League title challenge for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has dismissed suggestions Arsenal are now Premier League title challengers.
