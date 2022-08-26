Read full article on original website
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Poland Submits Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘EO’ To International Oscar Race
Poland has selected Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes-winning title EO as its official submission to the International Oscar race this year. The movie had its premiere in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival where it won the Jury Prize and the Soundtrack award and it’s set to screen in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and is part of the New York Film Festival’s main lineup. EO marks Moonlighting helmer Skolimowski’s first project in seven years and follows the travels of a nomadic gray donkey named EO. After being removed from the traveling circus, which is...
