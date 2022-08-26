ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR Sports Presents: Countdown to Kickoff

A look at the big storylines heading into the college football season surrounding Virginia Tech, UVA, Liberty and VMI. Virginia Tech using lessons learned, through Covid-19, …. Student Achiever: Pulaski County’s Evan Alger. Virginia University of Lynchburg holds 131st commencement …. On the Farm Quiz – Did You Know?...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Roanoke, VA
Virginia State
Ferrum football seeks bright future

Panthers picked to finish fifth in ODAC. Virginia Tech using lessons learned, through Covid-19, …. Virginia University of Lynchburg holds 131st commencement …. Vendors, brides in Virginia struggle as wedding industry …. Montgomery Co. community members keeping each other …. Why some companies are rolling back pandemic parental …. Giving...
FERRUM, VA
VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
#Humid#Severe Weather
One dead, one injured after NW Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide investigation is underway following a Sunday morning shooting in northwest Roanoke that left one man dead and another one hurt. At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry visits Roanoke Valley Hokie Club

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With the Virginia Tech Hokies football team kicking off the season next Friday night at Old Dominion, Friday afternoon head coach Brent Pry took time out of his schedule as the guest speaker of the Roanoke Valley Hokie Clubs annual kickoff luncheon at the Hidden Valley Country Club.
BLACKSBURG, VA
VSP identify man who died in Blacksburg officer-involved shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday afternoon, Virginia State Police shared new details about Friday morning’s officer-involved shooting in Blacksburg that left a man dead. According to authorities, the Blacksburg Police Department received a call for a welfare check at a home in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Virginia University of Lynchburg holds 131st commencement ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Friends and families of graduates from Virginia University of Lynchburg braved the heat on Saturday to watch their loved ones celebrate their achievements during the school’s 131st commencement. The procession began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and recognized graduates from associate, bachelor’s,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
FLORIDA STATE
Ferrum expects bright future as Panthers enter third season under coach Adams

FERRUM, Va. (WFXR) — It’s finally game week for college football and several teams will have an early start to the season, including Ferrum. The Panthers will kickoff the year on Thursday night on the road against UVA-Wise. Sports director Jermaine Ferrell takes a look at how the Panthers are preparing for year three under head coach Clieve Adams.
FERRUM, VA

