Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
Giles Co. elementary/middle school to operate virtually Tuesday after temperature, humidity issues
UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: According to Giles County Public Schools, Narrows Elementary/Middle School will hold a virtual learning day on Tuesday because of the high temperatures and high humidity within the building. While students at Narrows Elementary/Middle School will not report to school, they will be expected to complete assignments that...
WFXR Sports Presents: Countdown to Kickoff
A look at the big storylines heading into the college football season surrounding Virginia Tech, UVA, Liberty and VMI. Virginia Tech using lessons learned, through Covid-19, …. Student Achiever: Pulaski County’s Evan Alger. Virginia University of Lynchburg holds 131st commencement …. On the Farm Quiz – Did You Know?...
Roanoke Co. tractor-trailer crash on I-81 South kills one, injures another
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One person died and another was injured in a Roanoke County tractor-trailer wreck on Sunday, marking southwest Virginia’s second deadly crash of the weekend involving a driver not wearing a seatbelt. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 10:45 a.m....
Ferrum football seeks bright future
Panthers picked to finish fifth in ODAC. Virginia Tech using lessons learned, through Covid-19, …. Virginia University of Lynchburg holds 131st commencement …. Vendors, brides in Virginia struggle as wedding industry …. Montgomery Co. community members keeping each other …. Why some companies are rolling back pandemic parental …. Giving...
Montgomery Co. community members keeping each other informed as search continues for wanted man
(WFXR) — It’s been more than two weeks since the search began for a fugitive wanted for multiple charges after leading police on a chase and crashing in Craig County, sparking manhunts around southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s...
VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
Student Achiever: Pulaski County’s Evan Alger navigates change through faith
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — At Pulaski County high school, one football player is hoping to make the most of his senior season. But his goals extend beyond the field to the sport he fell in love with first. But no matter where he’s competing, a tattoo is what guides this athlete.
One dead, one injured after NW Roanoke shooting, police say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide investigation is underway following a Sunday morning shooting in northwest Roanoke that left one man dead and another one hurt. At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW.
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry visits Roanoke Valley Hokie Club
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With the Virginia Tech Hokies football team kicking off the season next Friday night at Old Dominion, Friday afternoon head coach Brent Pry took time out of his schedule as the guest speaker of the Roanoke Valley Hokie Clubs annual kickoff luncheon at the Hidden Valley Country Club.
VSP identify man who died in Blacksburg officer-involved shooting
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday afternoon, Virginia State Police shared new details about Friday morning’s officer-involved shooting in Blacksburg that left a man dead. According to authorities, the Blacksburg Police Department received a call for a welfare check at a home in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
Virginia University of Lynchburg holds 131st commencement ceremony
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Friends and families of graduates from Virginia University of Lynchburg braved the heat on Saturday to watch their loved ones celebrate their achievements during the school’s 131st commencement. The procession began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and recognized graduates from associate, bachelor’s,...
Student found with modified BB pistol at Amherst Education Center, authorities say
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities and school officials took action on Monday after learning about an Amherst County student who was found in possession of a modified BB gun. According to Amherst County Public Schools, the staff received a report about a student in possession of a weapon...
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
Ferrum expects bright future as Panthers enter third season under coach Adams
FERRUM, Va. (WFXR) — It’s finally game week for college football and several teams will have an early start to the season, including Ferrum. The Panthers will kickoff the year on Thursday night on the road against UVA-Wise. Sports director Jermaine Ferrell takes a look at how the Panthers are preparing for year three under head coach Clieve Adams.
Police: Minor arrested after claiming he was armed at Lynchburg high school
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Police took a minor into custody on Monday after he reportedly trespassed at a Lynchburg high school and claimed he had a gun with him, leading to a lockout. The Lynchburg Police Department says a former student was spotted walking across the faculty parking lot...
