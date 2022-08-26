ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $400K to $3.5M

By Alexis Clinton
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhwU6_0hW6zNsn00

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group , creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week:

  • 3123 Rhett Court : $335,000
  • Neighborhood: Taragate Farms
  • Realtor: Kelley Shelley at The Redbud Group
  • Features: Hardwood floors, natural light, privacy fence, screened porch.
  • Specs: 3 bed,  2 bath,  1,589 square feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQIzG_0hW6zNsn00

These homes have plenty of space to socialize with family and friends.

This week’s round up of homes are a mix of styles but the one thing they all have in common are spacious areas to host gatherings of any size.

2325 Dundeen St—$400,000

Why we love it: There are subtle modern touches that provide spaces with a lot of character.

  • Neighborhood: Washington Heights
  • Realtor: Cindy Bowman and David Hoffman  • David Hoffman Realty
  • Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths and 1,337 square feet
  • Notable features: oak hardwood floors, open layout, soft white cabinets, granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, gold bathroom fixtures, tile shower, mud bench and walk-in closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLqVQ_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06F0bB_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUwNX_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sOoe_0hW6zNsn00

Photos: Leslie Scott Photography Courtesy of Cindy Bowman

1115 Barkley Rd—$650,000

Why we love it: The sunroom of this ranch home could be the perfect work-from-home space with a view of the fenced-in backyard.

  • Neighborhood: Madison Park
  • Realtor: Kimberly Young • EXP Realty LLC Ballantyne
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,753 square feet
  • Notable features: fireplace, hardwood floors, large sunroom, built in shelving, fenced-in yard and brick exterior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKInx_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gn5md_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37e773_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGGLU_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cblIs_0hW6zNsn00

Photos: Courtesy of Kimberly Young

733 Mcalway Rd—$915,000

Why we love it: There’s tons of natural light from the abundance of windows that brings the outside in.

  • Neighborhood: Wendover/Sedgewood
  • Realtor: Cecelia McNorrill and Amy Welton • Brandon Lawn Real Estate LLC
  • Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,677 square feet
  • Notable features: shaded porch, mudroom, modern light fixtures, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, generous bedroom space, large walk-in closet, spacious laundry room and fenced-in yard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nGbx_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Qg1m_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCFzv_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Xvc6_0hW6zNsn00

Photos: Courtesy of Cecelia McNorrill

1912 Truman Rd—$1,175,000

Why we love it: The first floor of this home has plenty of free-flowing space and outdoor spaces that are perfect for entertaining.

  • Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
  • Realtor: Bobby Sisk • Nestlewood Realty, LLC
  • Specs: 4  beds, 3.5 baths and 3,228 square feet
  • Notable features: hardwood floors, built-in shelving, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, mud bench, stand-alone tub, walk-in closets, open kitchen layout, shaded deck, patio and detached garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgO95_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXlYZ_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQD0h_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyJqt_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAiWd_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7mqT_0hW6zNsn00

Photos: Courtesy of Bobby Sisk

234 Fenton Pl—$2,245,000

Why we love it: The interior of this traditional home is packed with charm while the gardens and putting green create a tranquil exterior.

  • Neighborhood: Eastover
  • Realtor: Anne Bell • and McSwain Bell • Cottingham Chalk
  • Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,869 square feet
  • Notable features: fireplaces, hardwood floors, built-in shelving, open kitchen layout, spacious bedrooms, marble shower, marble bathroom countertop, outdoor fireplace, large backyard, built-in grilling area, gardens and putting green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kNgV_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9Joj_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ck3BK_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03me7r_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvN46_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJRtA_0hW6zNsn00

Photos: Courtesy of Anne Bell

1145 Crestbrook Dr—$3,595,000

Why we love it: There’s so much to love about this house, especially with the detached garage that holds 24 cars, large pool, and tons of free flowing space.

  • Neighborhood: Providence Park
  • Realtor: Heather Gibbs • Corcoran HM Properties
  • Specs: 5 beds, 6 baths and 6,382 square feet
  • Notable features: vaulted ceilings, fireplace, marble kitchen backsplash, built-in wine cooler, large laundry rooms, spacious bedrooms, stand alone bathtub, fenced-in and gated estate, pool, hot tub and detached garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAI6W_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEaU2_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clzGQ_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtnuV_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXSnG_0hW6zNsn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZ6TB_0hW6zNsn00

Photos: Courtesy of Heather Gibbs

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship has no influence on editorial content.

The post Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $400K to $3.5M appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

