Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $400K to $3.5M

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group , creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week:

3123 Rhett Court : $335,000

Neighborhood: Taragate Farms

Realtor: Kelley Shelley at The Redbud Group

Features: Hardwood floors, natural light, privacy fence, screened porch.

Specs: 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,589 square feet

These homes have plenty of space to socialize with family and friends.

This week’s round up of homes are a mix of styles but the one thing they all have in common are spacious areas to host gatherings of any size.

Why we love it: There are subtle modern touches that provide spaces with a lot of character.

Neighborhood: Washington Heights

Washington Heights Realtor: Cindy Bowman and David Hoffman • David Hoffman Realty

Cindy Bowman and David Hoffman • David Hoffman Realty Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths and 1,337 square feet

4 beds, 2 baths and 1,337 square feet Notable features: oak hardwood floors, open layout, soft white cabinets, granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, gold bathroom fixtures, tile shower, mud bench and walk-in closet.

Why we love it: The sunroom of this ranch home could be the perfect work-from-home space with a view of the fenced-in backyard.

Neighborhood: Madison Park

Madison Park Realtor: Kimberly Young • EXP Realty LLC Ballantyne

Kimberly Young • EXP Realty LLC Ballantyne Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,753 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,753 square feet Notable features: fireplace, hardwood floors, large sunroom, built in shelving, fenced-in yard and brick exterior.

Why we love it: There’s tons of natural light from the abundance of windows that brings the outside in.

Neighborhood: Wendover/Sedgewood

Wendover/Sedgewood Realtor: Cecelia McNorrill and Amy Welton • Brandon Lawn Real Estate LLC

Cecelia McNorrill and Amy Welton • Brandon Lawn Real Estate LLC Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,677 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths and 2,677 square feet Notable features: shaded porch, mudroom, modern light fixtures, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, generous bedroom space, large walk-in closet, spacious laundry room and fenced-in yard.

Why we love it: The first floor of this home has plenty of free-flowing space and outdoor spaces that are perfect for entertaining.

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Plaza Midwood Realtor: Bobby Sisk • Nestlewood Realty, LLC

Bobby Sisk • Nestlewood Realty, LLC Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,228 square feet

4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,228 square feet Notable features: hardwood floors, built-in shelving, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, mud bench, stand-alone tub, walk-in closets, open kitchen layout, shaded deck, patio and detached garage.

Why we love it: The interior of this traditional home is packed with charm while the gardens and putting green create a tranquil exterior.

Neighborhood: Eastover

Eastover Realtor: Anne Bell • and McSwain Bell • Cottingham Chalk

Anne Bell • and McSwain Bell • Cottingham Chalk Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,869 square feet

4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,869 square feet Notable features: fireplaces, hardwood floors, built-in shelving, open kitchen layout, spacious bedrooms, marble shower, marble bathroom countertop, outdoor fireplace, large backyard, built-in grilling area, gardens and putting green.

Why we love it: There’s so much to love about this house, especially with the detached garage that holds 24 cars, large pool, and tons of free flowing space.

Neighborhood: Providence Park

Providence Park Realtor: Heather Gibbs • Corcoran HM Properties

Heather Gibbs • Corcoran HM Properties Specs: 5 beds, 6 baths and 6,382 square feet

5 beds, 6 baths and 6,382 square feet Notable features: vaulted ceilings, fireplace, marble kitchen backsplash, built-in wine cooler, large laundry rooms, spacious bedrooms, stand alone bathtub, fenced-in and gated estate, pool, hot tub and detached garage.

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship has no influence on editorial content.

The post Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $400K to $3.5M appeared first on Axios Charlotte .