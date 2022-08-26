ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Vulnerable Democrats Weigh if Ridin’ With Biden Is Worth the Risk

By Scott Bixby, Ursula Perano
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tACmI_0hW6zEwG00
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The White House knew that the cancellation of hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of student loan debt was never going to be universally popular. But beyond conservatives who accused President Joe Biden of waste and progressives who said he didn’t go far enough, another contingent joined the anti-forgiveness chorus: the Democratic Party’s most vulnerable incumbents.

“We should be focusing on passing my legislation to expand Pell Grants for lower income students,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NM), who won her seat by less than 3 points in 2016 and whose re-election is seen as a toss-up.

“The administration should have further targeted the relief and proposed a way to pay for this plan,” said Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), whose polling for re-election has narrowed to nearly within the margin of error.

“Waiving debt for those already on a trajectory to financial security sends the wrong message to the millions of Ohioans,” said Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), whose own race for the U.S. Senate is among the toughest—and most expensive—in the country.

The tepid, or even hostile, response by at-risk Democrats to the achievement of one of Biden’s signature campaign promises illustrates the difficult balancing act being practiced by the president’s supporters across the country—each weighing how closely to align themselves with a president who’s been inundated by low favorability numbers for months, without offending the party faithful.

Perhaps that’s why some Democrats like Ryan are looking for a more-independent approach on the campaign trail. Asked if Ryan would welcome a visit from Biden or has solicited any Biden campaign stops, the congressman’s campaign wasn’t mincing words.

“We have not asked President Biden or anyone from the White House to campaign in Ohio and have no plans to do so… Tim has been very clear that he wants to be the face of this campaign, and that’s not changing anytime soon,” Ryan spokesperson Izzi Levy told The Daily Beast in a statement.

Or maybe it’s why Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), who’s running for re-election in a firmly Republican district, released an ad earlier this month touting his votes against “trillions of dollars of President Biden’s agenda because I knew it would make inflation worse.”

Or why some Democrats—not unlike other midterms—aren’t necessarily highlighting relationships with the president in their advertising, and framing themselves as independent thinkers and voices.

Biden, for his part, has acknowledged that he may not always be the best campaign surrogate for individual Democrats in individual districts, occasionally joking in stump speeches that “I’ll come campaign for you or against you—whichever will help the most.”

“The president always quotes his dad—don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative,” the Biden adviser said. “The alternative to congressional Democrats and President Biden’s agenda is congressional Republicans’ extreme MAGA proposals.”

The White House and its allies have pushed back on the notion that Biden is entirely unwelcome on the campaign trail by members of his own party.

One White House official pointed to a host of appearances at fundraisers and other events alongside incumbent Democrats running for reelection this cycle, including with Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), running in Virginia’s ultra-competitive 7th District, and a scheduled appearance with Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA), whose district represents a front line—perhaps the front line—for Democrats this cycle. Cartwright’s Scranton-based district, home to Biden’s birthplace, is the country’s second-most Republican congressional district to be represented by a Democrat—making native son Biden’s appearance potentially game-changing.

But just because Biden has made swings through competitive districts doesn’t necessarily guarantee that vulnerable Democrats will highlight the president and his policies. At an event in Cleveland highlighting the administration’s efforts to protect pension plans last month, Biden singled out Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) as an “incredible” member of Congress.

“God love you, Marcy—you are the best,” Biden said at the time, applauding Kaptur as a Democrat who “does it all.”

Just six weeks later, Kaptur dropped an advertisement accusing Biden of “letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by China,” and bragging that she was “fighting back” by working with Republicans to “protect our jobs.”

“Marcy Kaptur: She doesn’t work for Joe Biden,” the narrator says. “She works for you.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Kaptur’s advertisement specifically, but a Biden adviser told The Daily Beast that the administration works with members in various lanes of the Democratic Party on issues that matter to their constituents—and noted that Biden’s stances on those issues are generally popular.

And there are still plenty of Democratic strongholds where the Biden brand is a draw for voters—and for cash. On Thursday night, Biden traveled to Montgomery County, Maryland, for a 100-person Democratic National Committee fundraiser to highlight a run of recent victories, from the sweeping CHIPs Act boosting domestic wireless technology development to the Inflation Reduction Act. The fundraiser was expected to raise more than $1 million for the DNC and the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, on top of $92 million raised so far this year, which a DNC official said was “in a large part to engagement from President Biden.”

Even Spanberger, who hosted Biden in her Virginia swing district to discuss prescription drug pricing and “Build Back Better” in February, has set limits on how much she’s willing to back the president. In interviews with various outlets, Spanberger has dodged the question of whether she would endorse Biden’s second run for the White House, telling Fox News and NPR that she is instead “focused on November ’22, and continuing to serve my constituents.”

But other Democrats are standing behind their Biden ties, though perhaps more prominently in heavily blue districts.

Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL), for instance, is one of the few sitting Democrats this cycle to receive an endorsement from the president. Davis had been facing a competitive progressive primary challenger in his June primary—and says he believes having the president’s support impacted his victory.

Biden has endorsed three incumbent Democrats this cycle: Davis, Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH) and Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR). Brown, like Davis, won her primary, while Schrader was defeated by a progressive challenger.

“I’ve been closely aligned with the president, it’s true. I actually sought his endorsement and received it and was glad to do so,” Davis told The Daily Beast in a phone interview.

But even Davis acknowledged that each member has to decide individually whether or not to coincide with the president—with consideration in mind for how voters in any given constituency will respond.

“Each member will make their individual decisions relative to [an] assessment of their district—and that’s going to determine how close or how distanced they are from the president based on what they think their district will respond to,” the congressman said.

The forecasts for whether Democrats will cozy up with Biden are also clouded by the president’s recent hot streak. While Biden had a blistering winter and spring, as far as policy wins go, he’s spent the last few weeks penning his name on the Inflation Reduction Act, a China-competitiveness bill, gun-control reforms and enacting massive student-debt cancellation.

“Even if I was an agnostic about the political climate and all, I’d have to say that Democrats have been on a pretty good roll… getting right down to the nitty gritty,” Davis said.

Jim Kessler, executive vice president at the moderate-Democratic think tank Third Way, also told The Daily Beast there’s only so many spots where Democratic candidates can reasonably drift from the president without straying from popular policy wins.

“For nearly all Democrats… the president’s record is pretty good. For some, there might be some selective places where you distance yourself from the president and the party,” Kessler said.

“But,” he added, “There’s not many.”

Comments / 2

Related
POLITICO

Republicans are extremely well-poised to capture retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s district in southwest Wisconsin, according to a new internal GOP survey.

Donald Trump carried the district by 5 points under the redrawn lines. What's happening: Republican Derrick Van Orden led Democrat Brad Pfaff by nearly 13 points, 50.3 percent to 37.5 percent, in the Wisconsin 3rd District poll, with another 12 percent undecided. Kind announced last August that he would not...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Lindsey Graham Predicts ‘Riots in the Street’ if Trump Gets Indicted

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) forecast “riots in the street” if former President Donald Trump were to be criminally charged over the cache of classified documents hauled out of his Mar-a-Lago estate by federal agents earlier this month. “If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle… there’ll be riots in the streets,” Graham, who has remained one of Trump’s staunchest allies, said in a Sunday Night in America interview. The senator also claimed in the same Fox News appearance that Trump was treated with a “double standard” by law enforcement, simultaneously resurfacing claims that the FBI were told to “slow down and back off” President Joe Biden’s son Hunter in the months preceding the 2020 presidential election. “Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” Graham said. After the interview segment aired, it was clipped and posted to Donald Trump’s Truth Social account on Sunday night.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
Business Insider

GOP lawmaker in defense of Trump says the 'good thing about the boxes' of classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago is that 'they're not connected to the Internet'

Rep. Warren Davidson defended Donald Trump's holding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Davidson compared it to the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email for government matters. The FBI found 11 sets of classified records in Mar-a-Lago, including some marked top-secret. A Republican lawmaker defended...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cartwright
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Dnc#Election State#Ne White House#Congressional Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#The White House#The Democratic Party#Ohioans#The U S Senate
The Hill

GOP edge in race for House control slips: poll

Republicans’ advantage in the race for control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections is slightly shrinking, according to a new survey. A CBS News poll released Sunday estimates that Republicans will win 226 House seats in November, which is down from 230 seats estimated last month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Republicans, gobsmacked by abortion backlash, furiously backpedal in a struggle to rebrand

A couple of months ago it was widely accepted conventional wisdom that the Democrats were toast in November. There was endless blather about historical precedent, presidential approval ratings, gas prices and backlash leading to a "Red Tsunami" that would bring the Republicans a huge new congressional majority. Everyone could just take the summer off and reconvene in the days before the election to witness the glorious GOP victory.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Rioter Pens Non-Apology Letter to Senator Whose Office He Invaded

A 23-year-old Trump supporter from Brooklyn caught on surveillance tape rifling through a senator’s office during last year’s riot at the Capitol offered a statement that, if you really squint at it, might resemble contrition. Francis Connor pleaded guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct charges in April for his role in the catastrophe. In a note flagged Monday by a CBS News reporter, he said he was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” “I entered the Capitol Building with zero harmful intent,” Connor said in the letter, addressed to Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), “just curiosity as to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mother Jones

Biden Makes Big Move to Protect Dreamers—But the Program Remains Under Threat

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Biden administration took an important step this week to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era policy that shields undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation. On Wednesday, the government issued a 450-page final rule set to go into effect on October 31 that codifies the program into federal regulation, replacing a guidance memo that created DACA in 2012 via executive action. Since then, more than 800,000 “Dreamers” have been allowed to stay in the country and received temporary work authorization. The new regulation maintains the eligibility criteria for the program and affirms that DACA recipients, of which there are currently about 600,000, should not be considered a priority for deportation.
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy